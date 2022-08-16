ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

daytrippen.com

Caswell Memorial State Park Camping Reservations

Caswell Memorial State Park is located along the Stanislaus River near the town of Ripon, California. The Park is an 80-mile drive from San Francisco and an excellent weekend camping destination. Caswell Memorial State Park is surrounded by farmland, but the area around the river remains much the same as...
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose fire captain loses three of his children in crash

HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 loss his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
SAN JOSE, CA
KGET

CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
marinmagazine.com

Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive

A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Suspect in murder of Gilroy native arrested in Mexico

A key suspect in the April 2021 murder of pregnant Gilroy native Tatyanna Mariah Lopez was found hiding out in Mexico, where he was arrested last week and transported back to California to face charges, according to authorities. Jonathan Xavier Dorado, 20, of Los Banos, was taken into custody by...
GILROY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: 2 people arrested for allegedly stealing 57 watermelons in California

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were arrested Monday evening for allegedly stealing 57 watermelons in California, officials said. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies were called to an area near Washington Boulevard and Highway 140 in Livingston, California, after a report of trespassing. Once deputies arrived to the area, they spoke with the victim who told them that people were stealing watermelons from his fields.
LIVINGSTON, CA
KRON4 News

2 residences, cars struck by gunfire in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Two separate residences, including one with a 3-year-old child present, were struck by gunfire overnight in Stockton, police said Tuesday. Police received reports shortly before midnight that a home had been shot at in the 6400 block of West Lane in the city’s Valley Oak District. A man and woman, ages […]
STOCKTON, CA
deltacollege.edu

Delta to return to north San Joaquin County with classes

LODI – In an effort to better serve northern San Joaquin County, Delta College will offer classes in the region this Fall Semester thanks to a new partnership with the World of Wonders Science Museum in Lodi. These general education classes – including English, math, and psychology – will...
STOCKTON, CA
westsideconnect.com

Caltrans begins southbound expansion of Highway 99

Caltrans District 10 has officially began the process of widening State Route 99 (SR-99) going southbound between Turlock and Livingston, adding a third lane for a nine-mile stretch. The southbound expansion is the second phase of a greater project that saw a similar highway widening going northbound from Livingston to Turlock, which took place from November 2019 to April 2021.
LIVINGSTON, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Atwater Celebrates Downtown Clocktower

In spite of an excessive heat warning, hundreds of locals gathered in downtown Atwater on Tuesday to celebrate the unveiling of a new downtown clocktower to mark the town’s 100-year anniversary. This monumental project was made possible through a collaboration between the City of Atwater, the Old Town Atwater...
ATWATER, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora Woman Attempts to Fake Her Identity

East Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman tried to pass herself off as someone else and landed in more hot water. A vehicle on Mono Way near Peaceful Oak Road was pulled over by a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday for having an expired and suspended registration. The woman behind the wheel, 37-year-old Christina Archer, gave the deputy a driver’s license for another woman, according to sheriff’s officials, who added that it did not fool the deputy, who “noticed something was off.” A records check showed an outstanding misdemeanor and a felony warrant for her arrest.
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino is now open!

Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino opened late Monday night to the surprise of many local residents waiting for an opening in September of this year. The casino held a few events last week that was invitation-only but had still announced it was officially opening in September. All that changed last night when rumors circulated on social media that the casino was opening at midnight. That was confirmed in a post on the Sky River Facebook page.
ELK GROVE, CA
ModestoView

36th Annual Edible Extravaganza

Celebrates 36th Annual Edible Extravaganza – back in-person!. Center for Human Services’ Edible Extravaganza is finally back! This year, Edible Extravaganza celebrates 36 years as the Central Valley’s most-anticipated food and beverage show. The 36th Edible Extravaganza is set for Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Venue 833 in Downtown Modesto with VIP Admission starting at 5 p.m. and general admission starting at 6 p.m.
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly Stockton woman kidnapped, taken to her home and robbed

(BCN) — A 65-year-old woman was kidnapped Wednesday and taken to her own home in Stockton where she was robbed, police said. Police received reports at 1:45 p.m. that a 65-year-old woman had been approached by two women at American and Sixth streets in the Seaport District. The two suspects allegedly demanded money from the […]
STOCKTON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said a crash on Sunday night left four people dead after a Tesla crashed into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Tesla was going eastbound on Highway 156 near Fairview Road. CHP said around 8:05 p.m., the Tesla went into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit a tractor-trailer. All The post Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA

