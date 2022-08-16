Read full article on original website
Modesto, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lincoln High School football team will have a game with Thomas Downey High School on August 18, 2022, 18:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
daytrippen.com
Caswell Memorial State Park Camping Reservations
Caswell Memorial State Park is located along the Stanislaus River near the town of Ripon, California. The Park is an 80-mile drive from San Francisco and an excellent weekend camping destination. Caswell Memorial State Park is surrounded by farmland, but the area around the river remains much the same as...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose fire captain loses three of his children in crash
HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 loss his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
marinmagazine.com
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
Gilroy Dispatch
Suspect in murder of Gilroy native arrested in Mexico
A key suspect in the April 2021 murder of pregnant Gilroy native Tatyanna Mariah Lopez was found hiding out in Mexico, where he was arrested last week and transported back to California to face charges, according to authorities. Jonathan Xavier Dorado, 20, of Los Banos, was taken into custody by...
Contra Costa Herald
Brentwood woman sentenced to maximum prison time in $300K Los Banos restaurant embezzlement case
During Wednesday hearing at Los Banos Courthouse; Robin Ruth Recla swindled six local, prominent residents who invested. “Ms. Recla is a con artist, plain and simple who should be committed to state prison for her crimes,” Merced County Deputy D.A. Colby. Victims “relieved that it’s over”, praise prosecutor, police...
Officials: 2 people arrested for allegedly stealing 57 watermelons in California
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were arrested Monday evening for allegedly stealing 57 watermelons in California, officials said. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies were called to an area near Washington Boulevard and Highway 140 in Livingston, California, after a report of trespassing. Once deputies arrived to the area, they spoke with the victim who told them that people were stealing watermelons from his fields.
2 residences, cars struck by gunfire in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Two separate residences, including one with a 3-year-old child present, were struck by gunfire overnight in Stockton, police said Tuesday. Police received reports shortly before midnight that a home had been shot at in the 6400 block of West Lane in the city’s Valley Oak District. A man and woman, ages […]
deltacollege.edu
Delta to return to north San Joaquin County with classes
LODI – In an effort to better serve northern San Joaquin County, Delta College will offer classes in the region this Fall Semester thanks to a new partnership with the World of Wonders Science Museum in Lodi. These general education classes – including English, math, and psychology – will...
westsideconnect.com
Caltrans begins southbound expansion of Highway 99
Caltrans District 10 has officially began the process of widening State Route 99 (SR-99) going southbound between Turlock and Livingston, adding a third lane for a nine-mile stretch. The southbound expansion is the second phase of a greater project that saw a similar highway widening going northbound from Livingston to Turlock, which took place from November 2019 to April 2021.
mercedcountytimes.com
Atwater Celebrates Downtown Clocktower
In spite of an excessive heat warning, hundreds of locals gathered in downtown Atwater on Tuesday to celebrate the unveiling of a new downtown clocktower to mark the town’s 100-year anniversary. This monumental project was made possible through a collaboration between the City of Atwater, the Old Town Atwater...
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Woman Attempts to Fake Her Identity
East Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman tried to pass herself off as someone else and landed in more hot water. A vehicle on Mono Way near Peaceful Oak Road was pulled over by a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday for having an expired and suspended registration. The woman behind the wheel, 37-year-old Christina Archer, gave the deputy a driver’s license for another woman, according to sheriff’s officials, who added that it did not fool the deputy, who “noticed something was off.” A records check showed an outstanding misdemeanor and a felony warrant for her arrest.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino is now open!
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino opened late Monday night to the surprise of many local residents waiting for an opening in September of this year. The casino held a few events last week that was invitation-only but had still announced it was officially opening in September. All that changed last night when rumors circulated on social media that the casino was opening at midnight. That was confirmed in a post on the Sky River Facebook page.
36th Annual Edible Extravaganza
Celebrates 36th Annual Edible Extravaganza – back in-person!. Center for Human Services’ Edible Extravaganza is finally back! This year, Edible Extravaganza celebrates 36 years as the Central Valley’s most-anticipated food and beverage show. The 36th Edible Extravaganza is set for Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Venue 833 in Downtown Modesto with VIP Admission starting at 5 p.m. and general admission starting at 6 p.m.
Elderly Stockton woman kidnapped, taken to her home and robbed
(BCN) — A 65-year-old woman was kidnapped Wednesday and taken to her own home in Stockton where she was robbed, police said. Police received reports at 1:45 p.m. that a 65-year-old woman had been approached by two women at American and Sixth streets in the Seaport District. The two suspects allegedly demanded money from the […]
sanbenito.com
Update: Traffic fatalities include four family members, Hollister man
Traffic accidents in San Benito County took the lives of five people on Sunday—including a mother and three children whose sedan collided with a big-rig truck on Highway 156, according to sources. About 8:05pm Aug. 14, a 2014 Tesla, driven by a 55-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on Highway...
15-year-old back home after alleged homicide attempt by other student at Elk Grove high school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Monterey Trail High School around 2 p.m. Wednesday after Elk Grove Unified School District officials reported that a 15-year-old boy was having trouble breathing.
Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said a crash on Sunday night left four people dead after a Tesla crashed into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Tesla was going eastbound on Highway 156 near Fairview Road. CHP said around 8:05 p.m., the Tesla went into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit a tractor-trailer. All The post Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
Man injured in shooting at Los Banos home, police say
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot at a home on Tuesday night, according to the Los Banos Police Department. Around 7:30 p.m., officers were called out to a home near Canal Farm Lane and Pismo Way after it was reported that someone had been shot. When officers arrived, […]
