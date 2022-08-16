Soul Hackers 2 deep-dive explains devil summoning

Between Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Chrono Cross, Live A Live, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3, it’s already been a damn good year for JRPGs. There’s plenty more where that came from since Soul Hackers 2 isn’t far off.

On Tuesday, publisher Atlus released a video explainer that covers combat in Soul Hackers 2. Shin Megami Tensei titles are known for rich, often staggeringly sophisticated battle systems that involve rubbing elbows with demons. Each party member can summon a demon to do their bidding and exploit enemy weaknesses accordingly. It’s similar to Persona 5: Royal, only with significantly more depth. Please, Megaten fans — do not get upset over that comparison.

Watch the Soul Hackers 2 devil summoning and combat deep-dive for yourself below. That all-out sabbath attack sure looks devastating.

The original Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers launched in 1997 for PS1 and Sega Saturn. A 2013 re-release hit Nintendo 3DS later, but aside from that, the series hasn’t had a new installment in ages. So to say fans have been waiting patiently for a sequel would be quite an understatement.

Soul Hackers 2 launches on Aug. 26, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.