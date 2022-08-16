Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 19-21
From racing to runways to reggae, there’s something for everyone to do this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. MotoAmerica Superbikes at Pittsburgh is planned for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Pittsburgh International Race Complex at 201 Penndale Road, Wampum, Lawrence County. MotoAmerica...
publicsource.org
Local events in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County
Looking for something to do in Pittsburgh or the surrounding region? Search here for local events happening today, this week or in the coming months. ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New 5K grows into fitness festival in downtown New Kensington
An effort to organize a first-time 5K race in downtown New Kensington has grown into what promises to be a multifaceted fitness festival dedicated to health, nutrition and wellness. The NK 5K FitFEST will be Sunday, Sept. 4. Cullen Maag, owner of BodyWork412 on Fifth Avenue, hopes the festival will...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Western Pa. dishes out Italian beef sandwiches featured on 'The Bear'
Italian beef sandwiches are having a national moment thanks to FX’s restaurant-themed television “The Bear.”. The sandwiches featured on the popular series starring Jeremy Allen White as a chef are a staple of the Chicago area. The juicy, slow-cooked beef sandwiches topped with peppers are also popular at some Allegheny and Westmoreland County restaurants.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Soul Asylum in Concert at South Park Amphitheater; Front Porch Opens ‘Grand Hotel’ (Fri., 8/19/22)
GRAND HOTEL (musical) by Luther Davis, Robert Wright, George Forrest, and Maury Yeston. Front Porch Theatricals. August 19 – 28 2) Lovers of musical theater love Front Porch Theatricals. The Pittsburgh company specializes in producing exceptional musicals that haven’t gotten quite the recognition of the major mega-hits. Some could be called cult classics, while the latest is simply called Grand Hotel. For its 1989 Broadway premiere the musical won five Tony Awards and was nominated for Best Musical (but lost to City of Angels for that one). Grand Hotel is adapted from the Vicki Baum novel that was also the basis of the 1932 Hollywood film in which Greta Garbo spoke her famous line “I want to be alone.” But actually, nobody gets to be alone in this story. It’s set between the World Wars in an elegant Berlin hotel where schemes and shenanigans unfold among characters both glitzy and not-so-glitzy. The Front Porch cast includes Daniel Krell, Scott Pearson, Daina Michelle Griffith in the Garbo role, Elizabeth Miller, Jason Swauger, and many more. Experience Grand Hotel at the New Hazlett Theater, 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. (M.V.)
Moonlit Burgers set to open second location in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular local burger chain that got its start during the pandemic is expanding! According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Moonlit Burgers will open a second location. Currently, Moonlit Burgers has a location in Dormont. Tomorrow, a soft opening will be held at the new location at 1015 Forbes Avenue. That's located on the Duquesne University campus. It will be open for lunch and starting on Aug. 29, dinner hours will begin.
The New KDKA Radio Lineup
Two of the biggest names in Pittsburgh radio will be teaming up in the morning; market veteran Larry Richert will welcome his new morning show partner, and longtime personality Marty Griffin, to the morning show.
Vendors prepare for Bloomfield’s Little Italy Days, including owner of Pittsburgh restaurant
PITTSBURGH — With Bloomfield’s Little Italy Days comes the next generation of Italian chefs, including a ravioli connoisseur you might have seen on social media. From Instagram stories to a storefront on Liberty Avenue, Saint Ravioli and its success started with a loyal following online buying up ravioli by the dozen — so much ravioli that owner Justin Avi decided to quit his day job as an insurance agent to sell his handmade creations full-time.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh Playwright’s’ ‘Jitney’ Will Transport You to 70’s Hill District Drama
The opening weekend at the newly restored August Wilson house kicked off in a big way Friday evening with the opening of Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company’s production of Wilson’s play, Jitney. With Jitney being Wilson’s first play, he did what a lot of great writers do—he wrote about what he knew. Wilson had an innate talent for writing authentic dialogue, because he was a great listener. When he went to restaurants and coffee shops he would listen to the people around him and take notes. Constanza Romero Wilson, Wilson’s wife, said this weekend that Wilson noted the rhythm, cadence, and musicality of the dialogue he heard in Pittsburgh.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Pittsburgh, PA — 30 Top Places!
Have a terrific bonding time with your travel buddies, or enjoy a leisurely morning alone as you enjoy mouth-watering dishes at a brunch restaurant in Pittsburgh. This magnificent Pennsylvanian metropolis offers an impressive array of eateries boasting inventive takes on morning favorites, bottomless mimosas, and freshly brewed coffees. Discover places...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
McCandless museum features West View history
Before North Allegheny and North Hills senior high schools, there was West View High School. And long-gone West View Park rivaled the Kennywood back in the day. Artifacts from the former high school and old amusement park are part of a special display at the McCandless/Northern Allegheny Heritage Center until the end of September. Admission is free to the museum, located on 830 Aufman Lane in McCandless.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Banana split celebration returns to Latrobe this weekend
There is a bunch of appeeling fun in store for Latrobe this weekend. Beginning Friday, the city will kick off the 2022 Great American Banana Split Celebration to commemorate the invention of the dairy delight. Latrobe pharmacist David Strickler created the fruity treat in 1904 at Tassell Pharmacy on Ligonier Street.
Ghouls and goblins wanted
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WKBN) - Amusements parks in Pennsylvania are hiring for the Halloween season.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Marty Griffin moves to KDKA Morning Show
It didn’t take the powers that be at KDKA Radio long to find a replacement for Kevin Battle on the station’s morning show. Marty Griffin, a sharp-tongued talk show host and well-known investigative reporter for KDKA-TV, is being moved from his mid-morning slot to the new “Big K Morning Show,” airing from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. He is replacing popular co-host Kevin Battle as Larry Richert’s on-air partner.
Little Italy Days set to kick off in Bloomfield
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of Pittsburgh's favorite long-running traditions will get underway in Bloomfield today. Organizers say there will be four days full of delicious food and live entertainment celebrating the Italian heritage.The festival will be set up along Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets.For more information, click here.
Raising Cane’s opening first Pittsburgh-area location
SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. — The popular chicken chain Raising Cane’s is opening its first location in the Pittsburgh area. The fast-food restaurant is set to open in early 2023 at The Piazza in South Fayette. Burns Scalo Real Estate announced Wednesday in a release that it signed a...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Even more investment coming to the Hill District: The latest—$11.3 mil for ‘transformational’ improvements
PITTSBURGH MAYOR ED GAINEY APPLAUDED FELLOW ELECTED OFFICIALS FOR THEIR EFFORTS IN ATTAINING THE BIG GRANT FOR THE HILL DISTRICT. MARIMBA MILLIONES, RIGHT, HILL CDC PRESIDENT/CEO, CALLED THE GRANT “TRANSFORMATIONAL” FOR THE HILL DISTRICT. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither will the revitalization of the Hill...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Driver's license scanners could help reduce problems on Pittsburgh's South Side, DA says
Bars on Pittsburgh’s South Side could start checking patrons’ driver’s licenses — not just to make sure they’re old enough to drink, but also to see if they’ve caused problems at other bars in the neighborhood. In a meeting with South Side bar owners...
Roads to close in Oakland as Pitt students move in for fall semester
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitt students will start moving into university housing this weekend – Aug. 20-21.More than 8,000 students will move in to Oakland through next Friday, Aug. 26.University housing includes 20 residence halls.To accommodate move in, some streets will be temporarily closed. Those streets include.Forbes and Fifth Avenues in Oakland will experience heavy traffic during this time. There will be periodic delays in traffic for mass student street crossings.Lothrop Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 21...
pittsburghmagazine.com
House of the Week: Stately “Mini-Mansion” in Shadyside
Located on one of the East End of Pittsburgh’s most coveted and private roads, this museum-quality residence has been refinished from top to bottom. Architecturally significant and awe-inspiring in every detail. Impressive foyer and winding staircase, exquisite formal living room and dining room with burnished wood moldings and intricate fine details, newer country cook’s gourmet kitchen with adjoining family and morning rooms, first floor paneled library with den or office, new custom baths, finished lower level, welcoming back veranda overlooking professionally landscaped yard, dedicated mudroom, and everything that one would expect to be included in this amazing mini-mansion.
