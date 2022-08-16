While the story of the "haves" and "have nots" continues across the state, some areas in NW did finally get some much-needed rain early this week. And unfortunately, the Zearing area in Central Iowa also had some hail damage. Some of the observations or questions coming in from the field this last week have been on or have included: spider mites, new counties in Iowa found to have soybean gall midge, soybean aphids, tar spot, SDS, and potato leafhoppers. Read on for more specifics of what’s happening around the state.

