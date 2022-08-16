ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Food Leader Certification to Be Offered This Fall

AMES, Iowa — Food systems practitioners nationwide can ramp up their skills by enrolling in the Community Food Systems training and certification, offered entirely online by the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Farm, Food and Enterprise Development Program. This certification includes cohort workshops hosted through Zoom and online curricula through Moodle.
Learning Farms Webinar to Examine N-loss Results with Cover Crops and Tillage

AMES, Iowa – Peter O’Brien, research agronomist with the USDA Agricultural Research Service, will be the featured speaker during the Aug. 24 Iowa Learning Farms conservation webinar taking place at noon CDT. O’Brien’s research is focused on evaluation of different strategies to diversify agriculture in the corn belt in space and time. His studies aim to quantify the effects of those strategies on crop production, environmental quality and long-term systemwide resilience.
Visiting students showcase summer research projects

Nine students from across the country presented research at the Cyclone Scholars Summer Research Experience and George Washington Carver Internship Program Research Symposium July 29 on Iowa State University’s campus. The programs ran for eight weeks this summer, bringing college students from other institutions to Iowa State to work with faculty mentors on research in the students’ interest areas.
Drought Meetings to Be Offered in Iowa

AMES, Iowa – The drought conditions in parts of Iowa are causing major concerns for both crop and livestock producers. To help address those concerns, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will be hosting two free drought meetings. Aug. 23, 12 p.m. – Virtual statewide meeting. To view the...
LAS presents Future Discovery Awards to 4-H students

The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences presented its annual LAS Future Discovery Awards at the 2022 Iowa State Fair, recognizing 4-H projects that focused on a wide range of topics. The awards honor 4-H youth whose Iowa State Fair projects demonstrate the innovation, curiosity and scholarship that is foundational...
Iowa 4-H Announces 2022 Awardrobe Clothing Event Winners

AMES, Iowa – One hundred forty-nine youth from 73 counties participated in the 2022 Awardrobe Clothing Event held at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 11. This event provides 4-H members in grades 9-12 the opportunity to showcase their apparel design and production knowledge, as well as creative skills. As a part of the showcasing experience, youth complete a comprehensive report and participate in conference judging. The event concludes with a runway show for all participants.
Carbon Opportunities and Resources to be Featured at Show

AMES, Iowa – Emerging opportunities for carbon markets and carbon sequestration have caught the attention of a wide range of specialists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Everyone from agronomists to economists, livestock specialists and bioproduct researchers are on board with the effort to identify new opportunities and...
Researchers studying leaf angle aim to improve yields, inspire young scientists

AMES, Iowa – The angle of the leaves on a corn stalk directly affects the plant’s ability to soak up the summer sun needed for photosynthesis. Breeders have developed various corn hybrids with an upright leaf angle, as opposed to a flat leaf, to assist in the photosynthetic process and improve crop yields, particularly in densely planted fields. Still, the genetic mechanisms that control this trait are relatively unknown.
Regional Update: August 8 - August 16, 2022

While the story of the "haves" and "have nots" continues across the state, some areas in NW did finally get some much-needed rain early this week. And unfortunately, the Zearing area in Central Iowa also had some hail damage. Some of the observations or questions coming in from the field this last week have been on or have included: spider mites, new counties in Iowa found to have soybean gall midge, soybean aphids, tar spot, SDS, and potato leafhoppers. Read on for more specifics of what’s happening around the state.
