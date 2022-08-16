ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teller County, CO

16 movies filmed in Colorado

You might not think of Colorado as Hollywood East, but a surprising number of movies have been filmed in the Centennial State. In the last few years alone, stars such as Kevin Bacon, Vin Diesel, Jane Fonda and Robert Redford have not just filmed in Colorado, but also the Pikes Peak region.
COLORADO STATE
Bear hyperphagia prompts CPW to issue stern warning to Colorado public

Bears are about to get very active in Colorado, prompting Colorado Parks and Wildlife to issue a warning to the public. As the state's black bears enter hyperphagia, they'll start trying to pack on the pounds for winter hibernation, spending about 20 hours per day on the move as they attempt to eat up to 20,000 calories. This means that bears may be more likely to turn to urban areas for sustenance, seeking human food, trash, fruit trees, and shrubbery.
COLORADO STATE
4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs

The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
Teller County, CO
Crime & Safety
CDOT to begin pavement-marking operations on nine southern Colorado highways

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will soon begin pavement-marking operations on nine highways across southern Colorado. Crews will begin work on Aug. 21 on highways in Park, Teller, El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Custer, Pueblo, Huerfano, and Prowers Counties. CDOT said their crews along with crews...
COLORADO STATE
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 20-22

COLORADO, USA — The summer isn't over yet. There are still plenty of outdoor fairs, block parties, and concerts to keep you entertained all weekend long. Festivals take place this weekend in Aurora, Arvada, Rocky Ford, Greeley, Hayden, Denver, Severance, Littleton and more. Plus, the peach is back: Lafayette honors the Colorado peach with a festival this weekend. The Weeknd, NOFX, Swedish House Mafia, A Day to Remember, Jimmy Eat World and Pitbull are in Colorado for weekend concerts.
LITTLETON, CO
Colorado is the nation’s cocaine use capital

According to the survey, 2.24% of Colorado's 12+ population reported using cocaine in the past year. This puts Colorado first in the U.S., followed by New Hampshire, Vermont, New York and California.
Public Safety
7 Breathtakingly Beautiful Colorado Waterfalls

The majesty of Colorado's snow-capped mountains is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to soaking in all of the beauty and splendor that can be found in the centennial state. Colorado Is Filled With Gorgeous Waterfalls. Colorado is home to no less than 81 named waterfalls. Countless...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Superhero Dog Seen Rappelling Down Building

Dogs are amazing creatures. They're loving, loyal, and smart. At least most of the time, while my dog (who I love with all of my heart) was in our backyard licking rocks like a little idiot, I came across this video from the Weld County Sheriff's Office that showed off one of their K-9's in training rappelling down from a second story window to go after a bad guy.
WELD COUNTY, CO
2nd bank robbery in 3 days reported in northwest Colorado Springs

DENVER (KKTV) - For the second time in three days, a crook robbed a bank in broad daylight in northwest Colorado Springs. Like the crime reported Monday, the bank hit Wednesday is located along Garden of the Gods Road. Police have not released the name of the bank, just that it was located in the 1300 block. Monday’s robbery happened at the U.S. Bank just down the street in the 1100 block.
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado

ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
On and off ramps of Exit 98A by Runyon Field close in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is responding to a serious traffic accident. The on and off ramps of Exit 98A by Runyon Field are closed, according to PPD. They are asking drivers to avoid the area but say that I-25 is still open. Article Topic Follows:...
PUEBLO, CO
