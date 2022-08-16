Read full article on original website
8-legged ‘migration’ about to hit Colorado; how you can partake in this annual occurrence
When male Oklahoma brown tarantulas reach the age of seven they hit sexual maturity. Once the summer months wane and the heat subsides, these males exit their burrows in search of a female to mate with in what some experts call a walkabout, as opposed to migration.
16 movies filmed in Colorado
You might not think of Colorado as Hollywood East, but a surprising number of movies have been filmed in the Centennial State. In the last few years alone, stars such as Kevin Bacon, Vin Diesel, Jane Fonda and Robert Redford have not just filmed in Colorado, but also the Pikes Peak region.
Bear hyperphagia prompts CPW to issue stern warning to Colorado public
Bears are about to get very active in Colorado, prompting Colorado Parks and Wildlife to issue a warning to the public. As the state's black bears enter hyperphagia, they'll start trying to pack on the pounds for winter hibernation, spending about 20 hours per day on the move as they attempt to eat up to 20,000 calories. This means that bears may be more likely to turn to urban areas for sustenance, seeking human food, trash, fruit trees, and shrubbery.
4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs
The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
Parks and Wildlife warns Colorado Springs about bear danger
As temperatures start to drop, bears are getting hungry. They're eating 20,000 calories a day to fatten up for the winter, and going into the Springs to do it
Can You Believe This Run Down Place Was Once a Colorado Resort?
An establishment that once housed tourists overnight and hosted lively nights of dancing, drinking, and gambling now sits vacant, in a very dilapidated state on the outskirts of a tiny Colorado town. Club 40 was a part of Wiley's Resort Motel just west of the town of Dinosaur. At one...
Are ‘Fake’ Musicians Scamming Colorado Shoppers? Police Think So
We've all seen street performers hanging out on the sidewalk in front of businesses playing for a couple of bucks, but have you ever thought that maybe this person was faking it?. It turns out that fake musicians may quite possibly be doing this exact thing; pretending to play a...
CDOT to begin pavement-marking operations on nine southern Colorado highways
COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will soon begin pavement-marking operations on nine highways across southern Colorado. Crews will begin work on Aug. 21 on highways in Park, Teller, El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Custer, Pueblo, Huerfano, and Prowers Counties. CDOT said their crews along with crews...
Power outage in northern Colorado Springs affecting nearly 800 people
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is working on a power outage in northern Colorado Springs. The outage started at 4 p.m. and is expected to be fixed by 8 p.m. according to the CSU website. KRDO has received reports that the traffic lights are out in...
Only a Cemetery Remains in the Colorado Town Destroyed by Flood
You may or may not know this, but there was once a town just outside of Pueblo, Colorado by the name of Swallows. However, many years ago the town was destroyed by a flood and subsequently became completely covered with water. However, one part of Swallows, Colorado still remains and...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 20-22
COLORADO, USA — The summer isn't over yet. There are still plenty of outdoor fairs, block parties, and concerts to keep you entertained all weekend long. Festivals take place this weekend in Aurora, Arvada, Rocky Ford, Greeley, Hayden, Denver, Severance, Littleton and more. Plus, the peach is back: Lafayette honors the Colorado peach with a festival this weekend. The Weeknd, NOFX, Swedish House Mafia, A Day to Remember, Jimmy Eat World and Pitbull are in Colorado for weekend concerts.
Colorado is the nation’s cocaine use capital
According to the survey, 2.24% of Colorado's 12+ population reported using cocaine in the past year. This puts Colorado first in the U.S., followed by New Hampshire, Vermont, New York and California.
Spy camera found in woman’s Colorado Springs bedroom
A father is outraged after his daughter found a hidden camera in a room she was renting. She has since moved out of the Colorado Springs townhouse but doesn't want something like this to happen to anyone else.
7 Breathtakingly Beautiful Colorado Waterfalls
The majesty of Colorado's snow-capped mountains is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to soaking in all of the beauty and splendor that can be found in the centennial state. Colorado Is Filled With Gorgeous Waterfalls. Colorado is home to no less than 81 named waterfalls. Countless...
Colorado Superhero Dog Seen Rappelling Down Building
Dogs are amazing creatures. They're loving, loyal, and smart. At least most of the time, while my dog (who I love with all of my heart) was in our backyard licking rocks like a little idiot, I came across this video from the Weld County Sheriff's Office that showed off one of their K-9's in training rappelling down from a second story window to go after a bad guy.
2nd bank robbery in 3 days reported in northwest Colorado Springs
DENVER (KKTV) - For the second time in three days, a crook robbed a bank in broad daylight in northwest Colorado Springs. Like the crime reported Monday, the bank hit Wednesday is located along Garden of the Gods Road. Police have not released the name of the bank, just that it was located in the 1300 block. Monday’s robbery happened at the U.S. Bank just down the street in the 1100 block.
Man dies after fall on remote 14,089-foot peak in Colorado
According to the La Plata County government, a man died on Monday after falling about 30 feet while descending Windom Peak, a remote 14,089-foot peak found in the Weminuche Wilderness, north of Durango. The fallen climber was identified as Douglas Christensen, 53 and of Castle Pines. It is unclear exactly...
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
SUV slides 50 feet down embankment into creek, closing canyon road in Colorado
According to a tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation, US 6 through Clear Creek Canyon closed at about 7:30 AM on Wednesday morning due to safety concerns. The Denver Channel reports that this closure was due to the recovery of an SUV that slid off the road and 50 feet down an embankment into the adjacent creek.
On and off ramps of Exit 98A by Runyon Field close in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is responding to a serious traffic accident. The on and off ramps of Exit 98A by Runyon Field are closed, according to PPD. They are asking drivers to avoid the area but say that I-25 is still open. Article Topic Follows:...
