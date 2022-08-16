Read full article on original website
Oregon state Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
Oregon state Rep. James Hieb was arrested at the Clackamas County Fair on Wednesday night. He told KATU it was over a woman asking him to put out a cigarette. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest but offered no further details. The House Republican caucus said it...
Oregon gubernatorial candidates talk strategies to tackle drought
SALEM, Ore. — Surveys suggest Oregonians want more done about drought issues statewide. We asked all three gubernatorial candidates what they would do differently when it comes to water rights and drought. In July, the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center surveyed 1,572 Oregon residents ages 18+ and found that...
Inflation Reduction Act addresses climate change: What will the impact be in Oregon?
EUGENE, Ore. — The Inflation Reduction Act is the most significant climate change law in American history, but how will this impact Oregonians?. Our newsroom outlined three provisions that the law hopes to address: lowering energy costs, improving air quality, and making communities more resilient against natural disasters like wildfires.
Firefighter dies in Oregon while fighting wildfire in Josephine County
An Oregon firefighter died Thursday while fighting a wildland fire in Josephine County, state forestry officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and the Bureau of Land Management said Logan Taylor, 25, of Talent, Oregon, was critically injured by a falling tree Thursday while fighting the Rum Creek Fire, which is burning north of Galice.
Oregon school districts to have control when it comes to COVID
PORTLAND, Ore. — As students prepare to head back to school, Oregon state leaders say this year school districts will have control when it comes to COVID-19. That means school districts will decide what mitigation strategies are best based on local COVID conditions. Right now, the state isn’t recommending...
Halibut fisheries see increase in bag limit
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — With anglers casting their lines for salmon and tuna, they're leaving more Pacific Halibut behind. Now, the state halibut fisheries are making changes. This is happening at the fisheries near Port Orford and Brookings. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is bumping up the...
Local brewery gets off the ground with help of new crowdfunding program
EUGENE, Ore. — For local start-ups looking to get their business off the ground, there's a new program helping them to get the money they need. RAIN's capital access program (RAINcap) launched in fall of last year. The initiative helps startups raise money through crowdfunding. RAINcap wants to make...
Social media gets wildfire information, resources to those that need it
EUGENE, Ore. — When wildfires affect the area where you live, you need to get information on the status of the fire and what to do if you need to evacuate as soon as possible. Social media has become a crucial resource for victims of wildfires. Mikel Chavez, one...
Idaho State Police to transition away from Dodge Chargers after car maker goes electric
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Earlier this week, Dodge announced it would no longer be producing gasoline-powered Dodge Chargers after 2023. It's planning to move the model to electric. This decision will affect one of the automaker's repeat customers -- Idaho State Police, which currently uses Dodge Chargers as one...
