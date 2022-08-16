ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

nbc16.com

Oregon state Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair

Oregon state Rep. James Hieb was arrested at the Clackamas County Fair on Wednesday night. He told KATU it was over a woman asking him to put out a cigarette. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest but offered no further details. The House Republican caucus said it...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Oregon gubernatorial candidates talk strategies to tackle drought

SALEM, Ore. — Surveys suggest Oregonians want more done about drought issues statewide. We asked all three gubernatorial candidates what they would do differently when it comes to water rights and drought. In July, the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center surveyed 1,572 Oregon residents ages 18+ and found that...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Firefighter dies in Oregon while fighting wildfire in Josephine County

An Oregon firefighter died Thursday while fighting a wildland fire in Josephine County, state forestry officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and the Bureau of Land Management said Logan Taylor, 25, of Talent, Oregon, was critically injured by a falling tree Thursday while fighting the Rum Creek Fire, which is burning north of Galice.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon school districts to have control when it comes to COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. — As students prepare to head back to school, Oregon state leaders say this year school districts will have control when it comes to COVID-19. That means school districts will decide what mitigation strategies are best based on local COVID conditions. Right now, the state isn’t recommending...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Halibut fisheries see increase in bag limit

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — With anglers casting their lines for salmon and tuna, they're leaving more Pacific Halibut behind. Now, the state halibut fisheries are making changes. This is happening at the fisheries near Port Orford and Brookings. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is bumping up the...
BROOKINGS, OR
nbc16.com

Local brewery gets off the ground with help of new crowdfunding program

EUGENE, Ore. — For local start-ups looking to get their business off the ground, there's a new program helping them to get the money they need. RAIN's capital access program (RAINcap) launched in fall of last year. The initiative helps startups raise money through crowdfunding. RAINcap wants to make...
OREGON STATE
