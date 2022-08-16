Read full article on original website
Tyson scales back recount request in GOP race for Kansas Treasurer
TOPEKA — State Sen. Caryn Tyson on Monday dramatically scaled back her request to recount votes for the GOP nomination for state treasurer, targeting just six counties for a review of ballots by hand. State Rep. Steven Johnson led Tyson by 452 votes as of 5 p.m. Monday with...
Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday began a partial hand recount of this month’s decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights, a move forced by two Republican activists even though the margin was so large that the recount won’t change the outcome. Nine of the...
Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal
TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt proposed Wednesday construction of four-lane highway connecting southwest and southeast Kansas by way of Wichita to promote the kind of economic return on investment Interstate 70 delivered for decades to the state’s northern tier. Schmidt, who is challenging Democratic Gov. Laura...
Kansas abortion vote shows limits of GOP’s strength
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An increase in turnout among Democrats and independents and a notable shift in Republican-leaning counties contributed to the overwhelming support of abortion rights last week in traditionally conservative Kansas, according to a detailed Associated Press analysis of the voting results. A proposed state constitutional amendment...
🎥Legal sport betting begins in Kansas September 1
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday that sportsbooks at Kansas’ four state-owned casinos can begin accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms starting September 1, 2022, and will officially open September 8. Sports wagering, like all gaming in Kansas, is owned by the state and operated...
Abortion foes tap credit cards to get partial Kan. hand recount
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to do a partial hand recount that won't change the outcome of this month's decisive vote in favor of abortion rights after abortion opponents charged almost $120,000 to credit cards Monday to cover the cost. The Kansas secretary of state's office said the...
Two pub crawls part of this year's Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair says its inaugural Pub Crawl went over so well, it has decided to double the fun. Visitors will now have two dates, two themed crawls and two concerts to add to the festivities of the fair. The first is the “My Town...
KDHE: 12 additional COVID death reported since August 10
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,399 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 10 to Wednesday August 17, for a total of 853,538 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 12 COVID-19 deaths for a total of 8,947. The large net negative in COVID deaths is due to the death verification process, according to the KDHE.
Kan. teen finalist in USA Mullet Championship competition
Riley County teen, Mikey Silva from Randolph, is one of the top 11 teens with mullets competing in the USA Teen Mullet Championship. Silva has been growing out his mullet for the last three years, maintaining it by getting it trimmed every eight weeks. You can vote for Mikey in...
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
🎥Trump foe Liz Cheney crushed in Wyoming GOP primary
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a rout that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her...
White House: First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON —First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID on vacation in South Carolina, according to a statement from the White House. This comes just days after President Biden recovered from the virus. After a negative COVID test Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First lady began to...
Sheriff: Suspect wanted in 2 states captured in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 11a.m. August 15, a deputy stopped a southbound Nissan passenger vehicle near 110th and U.S. Highway 75 after the driver of the vehicle was identified as having outstanding warrants, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
Kansas man captured after motel fight, 100 mph chase
Police arrested a Kansas man after he allegedly led police on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph early Thursday. Officers were called to the Country Inn and Suites, 2760 S. Ninth Street, for the report of a fight on the third floor, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
92-year-old Kan. man dies after crash with teen driver
BARTON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Thursday in Barton County. On Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a collision at the intersection of NW 40 Avenue and Northwest 110 Road. This location is about ½ mile north of the Boyd elevator.
Car fire destroys 120 acres in southern Kansas
SUMNER COUNTY—A fire in southern Kansas Monday destroyed approximately 120 acres of no-till soybeans. On Monday afternoon, Mulvane Fire Rescue and Wellington Fire/EMS both sent units to assist with what started as a car fire. Wheat stubble mixed in with the soybeans and carried this fire rapidly across the field and into two neighboring fields, catching two hedge rows on fire.
