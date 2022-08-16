ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Kansas abortion vote shows limits of GOP’s strength

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An increase in turnout among Democrats and independents and a notable shift in Republican-leaning counties contributed to the overwhelming support of abortion rights last week in traditionally conservative Kansas, according to a detailed Associated Press analysis of the voting results. A proposed state constitutional amendment...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
City
Pittsburg, KS
Hutch Post

🎥Legal sport betting begins in Kansas September 1

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday that sportsbooks at Kansas’ four state-owned casinos can begin accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms starting September 1, 2022, and will officially open September 8. Sports wagering, like all gaming in Kansas, is owned by the state and operated...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

KDHE: 12 additional COVID death reported since August 10

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,399 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 10 to Wednesday August 17, for a total of 853,538 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 12 COVID-19 deaths for a total of 8,947. The large net negative in COVID deaths is due to the death verification process, according to the KDHE.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
Hutch Post

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
Hutch Post

🎥Trump foe Liz Cheney crushed in Wyoming GOP primary

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a rout that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her...
WYOMING STATE
Hutch Post

White House: First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON —First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID on vacation in South Carolina, according to a statement from the White House. This comes just days after President Biden recovered from the virus. After a negative COVID test Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First lady began to...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State University#Arkansas State University#Politics State#Politics Governor#The Board Of Regents#Capitol Federal Savings#The Current Board Chair#Topeka West High School
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Suspect wanted in 2 states captured in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 11a.m. August 15, a deputy stopped a southbound Nissan passenger vehicle near 110th and U.S. Highway 75 after the driver of the vehicle was identified as having outstanding warrants, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man captured after motel fight, 100 mph chase

Police arrested a Kansas man after he allegedly led police on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph early Thursday. Officers were called to the Country Inn and Suites, 2760 S. Ninth Street, for the report of a fight on the third floor, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

92-year-old Kan. man dies after crash with teen driver

BARTON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Thursday in Barton County. On Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a collision at the intersection of NW 40 Avenue and Northwest 110 Road. This location is about ½ mile north of the Boyd elevator.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Car fire destroys 120 acres in southern Kansas

SUMNER COUNTY—A fire in southern Kansas Monday destroyed approximately 120 acres of no-till soybeans. On Monday afternoon, Mulvane Fire Rescue and Wellington Fire/EMS both sent units to assist with what started as a car fire. Wheat stubble mixed in with the soybeans and carried this fire rapidly across the field and into two neighboring fields, catching two hedge rows on fire.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy