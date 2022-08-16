Read full article on original website
ComicBook
New A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Trailer Revealed
In case you somehow missed it, A Plague Tale: Requiem developer Adobo Studio and Focus Entertainment previously announced that the much-anticipated title would release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC as well as the Nintendo Switch via the cloud on October 18th. Ahead of the video game's release, a new trailer has been shared offering the best look yet at A Plague Tale: Requiem's gameplay.
We Are OFK review
What is it? An interactive series about the ups and downs of being 20-something in LA, and the making-of the virtual band OFK. Reviewed on: Windows 10, Intel i5-10500H, 16GB, RTX 3060 (Laptop) Multiplayer? No. Link: ofk.cool (opens in new tab) We Are OFK's greatest flaws emerge from its hook:...
ComicBook
Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Announces Global Release
October is a giant month for anime. With this fall seeing the return of My Hero Academia, Bleach, Mob Psycho 100, and Spy x Family, anime fans are also preparing for the arrival of the next chapter in the Gundam universe, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. Featuring the first female protagonist of the series to date, the upcoming chapter of the most popular mech anime series has spilled the beans on when fans can expect a global release for the first episode. Luckily, it will arrive before the packed month that is October.
hackernoon.com
The Roles of VR, AR and MR in the Metaverse
As you know, the Metaverse is a much broader concept than just a virtual game, combining virtual reality (VR), Augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR), blockchain, web3, cryptocurrencies, social networks, etc. It's a rapidly evolving adjacent reality. VR, AR, and MR are among the most important elements of the Metaverse,...
architizer.com
The Metaverse is Doomed. Change My Mind.
Browse the Architizer Jobs Board and apply for architecture and design positions at some of the world's best firms. Click here to sign up for our Jobs Newsletter. “But listen — movie that gives one sight and sound. Suppose now I add taste, smell, even touch, if your interest is taken by the story. Suppose I make it so that you are in the story, you speak to the shadows, and the shadows reply, and instead of being on a screen, the story is all about you, and you are in it. Would that be to make real a dream?”
The enormous Samsung Odyssey Ark 55″ Monitor will just swallow your vision whole
The Samsung Odyssey Ark 55″ Monitor is perfect for gamers who want the best gaming experience. With a 1000R curvature, 4K resolution at 165Hz, and 1ms response time, this monitor will make you feel like you’re right in the game. This huge monitor can also be rotated if needed.
Popculture
Richard Tait, Cranium Board Game Co-Creator, Dead at 58
Richard Tait, the Seattle entrepreneur and former Microsoft executive who co-founded the popular board game Cranium, has died. Tait passed away at his Bainbridge Island, Washington home on Monday, July 25 from COVID-19 complications, his family confirmed. He was 58. Tait's passing was confirmed by his family in a social...
Decimated Launches DIO Staking Pool
Fracture Labs, a blockchain-based videogame company, has announced new developments following a successful $4.3 million funding round last November. The company saw support from companies such as Alameda Research, Mechanism Capital, VLaunch, Spartan, Gains Associates, Interstellar Ventures, Master Ventures, Huobi Ventures, Polygon, Spark Digital Capital, Metavest Capital, Titans Ventures, Germ Capital, Forward Analytics, and many more.
Samsung Odyssey Ark 55" Curved
Hands on: At roughly four feet tall, Cockpit Mode may seem intimidating or even unnecessary at first. But combined with the Dolby Atmos sound and the elegant curve of the screen, playing games like Microsoft Flight Simulator took on a whole new aspect. (In that one, we were able to see multiple views in stacked windows.) The same goes for Forza Horizon 5. With a few additional accessories, the Odyssey Ark could be a simulation game fan’s dream come true. (It's definitely not bad for that in landscape, either!)
This Is Memorial Device review – memories of fictional indie heroes burn brightly
A few years ago, the director Stewart Laing invented a character called Paul Bright. He was a Glasgow performance artist who had staged an epic adaptation of Confessions of a Justified Sinner by James Hogg in the 1980s, and Laing assembled the press cuttings, posters and first-hand memories to prove it.
