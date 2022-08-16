Read full article on original website
Jackson non-profit helps students rise above, find new hope
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—The word conquer is painted on the walls inside this building. It’s a daily message of hope and home to the non-profit ‘Rise Above’ — led by Neil Fernandes. “It truly is a remarkable thing and something that I think our community didn’t think was possible,” said Founder and Executive Director, for Rise […]
WILX-TV
Learning how to ‘Love Lansing Like A Local’ year round
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All summer long, we have been exploring Greater Lansing’s attractions, recreational and entertainment facilities. It was all part of the ‘Love Lansing Like A Local’ campaign. We spoke to organizers who say that from museums and science centers to arts and outdoor activities,...
Love for Veterans aims to help those without housing
SAGINAW, MI — Love for Veterans will open its first residence for veterans experiencing homelessness in Saginaw this month. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony are scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at 2030 Lapeer Ave. CEO and founder Toyah Epperson purchased the home on...
WILX-TV
Lansing tailor offering help to brides after alteration shop closes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing tailor is now offering help to brides left scrambling after Alterations Unlimited suddenly closed in Mason this week. Holden-Reid’s Tailor Shop saw News 10′s story about brides stressing after Alterations Unlimited didn’t finish their dresses before they closed. “I wanted to...
WILX-TV
Preventative death kits put in every Grand Ledge classroom
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a kit that could save a child or teacher’s life during a school emergency. Grand Ledge Fire Chief Michael Roman was the one to put the preventative death kits together. “Quite often in the news we see, ‘a shooting here’ and it...
Lansing radio station hosts annual backpack giveaway
According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on school items, that's $15 more than last year.
WILX-TV
Once near extinct fish is re-introduced to local rivers
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Local officials re-introduced a once near extinct fish into several local rivers. They introduced more than 100 lake sturgeon into the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon, once facing extinction, can be quite the catch for fishing fanatics. They can grow up to seven...
Radio station Power 96.5 to giveaway 1,200 backpacks
Beginning Wednesday Power 96.5, Lansing's Hip hop and R&B station along with Communities in Schools of Michigan, will be hosting a backpack giveaway to get kids ready for the school year.
One sole at a time: Downtown Lansing store keeps shoe repairing tradition alive
The perfect shoe doesn't last forever. Sometimes they get a little worn out. In downtown Lansing, Contemporary Shoe Repair is the destination to take your shoes when they need a little love.
WILX-TV
Fire crews extinguish Lansing building fire
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews in Lansing battled a structure fire Friday night. The fire broke out at about 8 p.m. at a business located near the intersection of Elm and Cedar streets. The business closed earlier in the day and authorities said no one was inside at the time.
Jackson woman cooks for community and to cope with loss
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Shanice Galloway is cooking for the loved ones she’s lost. “If I give up I’m giving up on them, so I got to keep their names alive,” said Galloway. It’s part of her business called Meech and Muff Heavenly Foods. Galloway started and named the business after her brother and fiancé […]
Beloved Grand Ledge sanctuary horse dies at 40
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Beloved Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary horse JMan died on Wednesday. The horse was age 40, far exceeding the average lifespan of a healthy horse. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the average horse lives to be roughly 25. Mitten Misfits, an animal reserve in Grand Ledge, remembered JMan with […]
WILX-TV
Police asking for help in finding missing Hillsdale-area man
JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police have asked the public for their help Friday in finding a 27-year-old man who has gone missing from the Hillsdale area. Michigan State Police (MSP) First District officials said Travis Flowers Taylor has been reported missing. Flowers was last seen on Aug. 15 leaving the Walmart in Jonesville. His primary mode of transportation is a bicycle.
Lansing Meijer Worker Honored For Returning 1 Mil Shopping Carts
It's a subject that seems to stir up a lot of debate amongst those on social media: returning your shopping cart. For some reason, the subject, at least from what I've witnessed, has the potential to enrage those who feel accused of being a bad person for not returning their shopping cart. Those feelings most likely stem from a recent theory dubbed "the Shopping Cart Theory" which is described as a test to determine whether or not a person is capable of self-governing in a situation where there's no "law" in place to make them do what is "right". It's an easy rabbit hole to fall into and you can read more about this theory here.
WILX-TV
Michigan artists hurting due to inflation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From the rising costs at the gas pump to the food we put on the table, inflation is hitting hard. Mid-Michigan artists have seen some supplies triple in cost. With the Old Town Art Feast taking place Saturday, it could add some much-needed color to a pretty gray situation.
WILX-TV
Two Lansing streets closing for Old Town Art Feast
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Old Town Art Feast is less than two days away. That may be great news for art lovers, but local drivers should expect some road closures. Turner Street, between Beaver and East Cesar Chavez, will be closed from 6 a.m.- 6p.m. on Saturday. Clinton Street, between Turner and Center, will also be closed.
WILX-TV
‘We requested air support’ - Police agencies team up in Grand Blanc Township drag racer pursuit
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An illegal race in Grand Blanc was stopped after a Michigan State Police helicopter got involved, according to Grand Blanc Township Police. Thursday night, an officer from the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said they witnessed cars drag racing on northbound I-475 at speeds...
lansingcitypulse.com
Great deals in Greater Lansing
Sift through Flat, Black and Circular’s bargain bin. Flat, Black and Circular, or FBC, has been a downtown East Lansing fixture since 1977. Vinyl record collecting can be pricey, but if you’re looking to explore music on a budget, FBC’s bargain bin is stacked with used, affordable slabs of wax.
jtv.tv
Events of August 19, 20, and 21, 2022
Last Day of Summer Splash Bash. Before you zip up those bookbags for the first day of school, join Consumers Energy for a “Last Day of Summer” splash bash. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Splash Pad at the Cascades Park, 1401 S. Brown St. Jackson. Everyone is invited. Consumers Energy is covering all entries from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with free Little Caesars pizza and ice cream coupons for Cascades Ice Cream Co. after 3:30 p.m.
WILX-TV
Rollover crash near Frandor closes intersection in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A rollover crash in Lansing closed an intersection near the Frandor Shopping Center Friday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Saginaw and Homer streets at about 7:30 p.m. Lansing Township police officers and fire crews responded to the scene. It is currently unknown how...
