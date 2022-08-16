Read full article on original website
Unique garage sale of school items Saturday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) Saturday there is a “Back to School” garage sale of a different variety hosted by the Preservation and Conservation Association of Champaign County. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the storage building at 1302 Parkland Ct. in Champaign, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the retail store in 44 […]
New Illinois solar farm opens downstate in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Ill. - The state's newest solar farm opened Thursday in Lincoln, Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker was on hand for the dedication of the project. The Mulligan Solar Farm led to 300 construction jobs and is contributing $7 million in tax revenue for that community. The solar farm is being...
Kempton students rescuing and saving prairie cicadas
KEMPTON, Ill., (WCIA) — If you enjoy spending your summer nights outside, you’ve probably heard the cicadas. Now, students in Central Illinois are trying to save one type of cicada– the prairie cicada. Scott Saffer, the Tri-Point Elementary science teacher, said there used to be 297,000 acres of prairie in Ford County. Now, there are […]
$9.88 million grant for Lake Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur announced on Thursday that it was awarded a $9.88 million grant to help improve the water quality in Lake Decatur. Officials said the grant comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program. This program, they said, leverages partner resources to advance projects that address […]
Crossing Healthcare, U of I hosting garden party
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Crossing Healthcare and the University of Illinois Extension are hosting a garden party on Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Illinois Extension said they yielded 3,534 pounds of produce, which they gave to prescription produce patients. The patients consisted of those with health conditions or food insecurity. 1,012 hours on […]
Labor day parade taking place in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign is hosting a labor day parade downtown. The theme is “Yes, for Worker’s Rights.” The AFL/CIO of Champaign County is hosting the parade. It will start at 10 a.m. and the route starts at North Chestnut and goes to East Main, and will end up at North Walnut to East Washington […]
From the Farm: Remembering Harold Reetz
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Whether they know it or not, many central Illinois farm operators are using technology spurred by the genius of Dr. Harold Reetz, who passed away at his Monticello home on Monday. Tim Smith of CropSmith at Farmer City was a close friend. “Harold was a...
Applications open for energy bill assistance program
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County can now apply for assistance in paying their energy bills through the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Starting Wednesday, people can sign up for an appointment to meet with program representatives. Those meetings begin Sept. 1 and will take place […]
Ag Answers With Doug Gucker 8/19/2022
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Doug Gucker came on the Morning Show to talk about farm land prices increasing, Pumpkin Research Field Day, and ants invading homes.
Groundbreaking ceremony for dog park
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA)– A new dog park is coming to Mattoon! The Mattoon Community Dog Park is holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday. The ceremony is taking place from 11:30 a.m. by the city’s Roundhouse Complex youth sports area and across the street from the Albin Animal Clinic. The Dog Park Advisory Committee members started […]
Champaign Co. officers heading to donut shop roofs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People who take trips to Dunkin Donuts on Friday morning will probably see a few police officers inside or even on the roof. They’ll be raising money for Special Olympics and their goal is $900,000. Police officers will be at the following locations from 5 a.m. to noon: Neil and Green […]
Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
‘This is unique’: Downtown Champaign buildings to be revitalized
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Many towns across the state of Illinois will start to see changes to their downtown areas, including Champaign. It’s part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. On Monday, Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced a $106 million grant that will help revitalize 50 different […]
Air Show in Coles County
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Saturday, August 20, the Coles County Airport Authority is hosting an Air Show! Gates open at 11 a.m. and the Air Show will take off from noon-3 p.m. This is a free event for the public. Donations will be accepted at the gate. Organizers said professional air show performers include: Professional […]
City wraps up ‘CommYOUnity: It takes YOU to make it work!’ campaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Champaign wrapped up its “CommYOUnity: It takes YOU to make it work!” campaign Thursday evening. It was full of summer events meant to bring people together for fun and community-building conversations. Neighborhood Ambassador Supervisor Jacqueline Kalipeni said it’s about getting to know your neighbor and connecting with each […]
Widower in Decatur in need
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) The morning of August 14 turned into a waking nightmare for a father and husband. Brian Prince arrived home from work to find his wife, Sam, unresponsive. He attempted CPR, called 911, and did everything one has to do in such horrific circumstances. Her heart had stopped beating for unknown reasons. Brian’s […]
New veterans lounge opens in Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Transitioning from military service into the civilian life can be hard for many veterans. A gym owner in Tuscola saw the need for a safe space for vets and he filled it. He started a group designed to help veterans deal with the changes of life after the military called 217 […]
Fire slows traffic by Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)– Around 5 p.m. the Illinois State Police said there was a grass fire by Tuscola off of Interstate 57. At the time officials reported traffic was backed up, and reduced to one lane. Officials reported around 5:15 p.m. that all lanes are open, “The backup is still present, but is slowly clearing.” […]
Over the counter hearing aids coming soon
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Hearing aids will soon be easier to get for some people who need them. The Food and Drug Administration has created a new class of hearing aids that will not require a prescription. Under this new rule, people will be able to buy hearing aids without the need of a doctor’s […]
UIPD preparing for returning students
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Students are beginning to fill their college campuses, and officials want them to be aware of their surroundings. In the last few days, thousands have returned to the Champaign area to start their school years at U of I. The University of Illinois Police Department said tools and outreach programs are […]
