Car crash involving juvenile driver in Lamoure County leaves two injured
MARION, ND (KXNET) — Two drivers, one a juvenile from Jamestown, were injured in a collision at the intersection of 94th Ave SE and 55th St SE near Marion early Friday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the juvenile, whose age and gender was not disclosed by the NDHP, was traveling north on […]
newsdakota.com
Two Semis Leave I-94 Roadway Near Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two semis ran off the Interstate 94 roadway on Thursday, August 18th east of Valley City about 4:12pm. On was in traveling westbound before the driver lost control and slid of the roadway. A second semi traveling eastbound lost control and entered the eastbound ditch.
NDHP/BPD aircraft operation leads to arrest of runaway motorcyclist
The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Bismarck Police Department worked together to capture a fleeing individual with the help of the Highway Patrol’s tracking airplane. According to the report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, on the evening of August 15, 2022, the NDHP partnered with the Bismarck Police Department to conduct a joint traffic […]
newsdakota.com
FedEx Semi Crashes Off I-94 East of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi driver lost control of his vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane of I-94 near mile marker 296 on Thursday, August 18th shortly after 4pm. The rig slid off the roadway, jack-knifed and came to rest in the south ditch. No details have...
KFYR-TV
$175 million awarded to Expressway crash victims’ families, survivor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A jury has awarded the families of two people killed in a crash on the Expressway in Bismarck and a survivor $175 million in damages. Prosecutors say in 2015, Jordan Morsette was driving on the Bismarck Expressway in Mandan at high speed and in the wrong direction when he struck another car killing Abby Renschler of Lincoln and Taylor Goven of Mandan. Shayna Monson of Dickinson was injured but survived the crash.
Mandan Police Officers transition to grill masters
Mandan Police Officers are serving up some of their best burgers, brats, and hot dogs, and, hundreds are lined up to fill up. “This looks like this might be our biggest event. Last year we had over 800 and I think we’re going to exceed that this year,” Mandan PD Chief Jason Ziegler said. “Grill […]
kfgo.com
2 years later, Jamestown family still seeking answers in son’s death
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO News Dakota) – It’s been two years since officials have deemed the death of Gunnar Syverson a homicide and his family is still seeking answers. In August 2020, Syverson was found dead outside of a home in Hamberg, a small community in Wells County. At the time, the people of the home said he hung himself from a tree, but court documents show investigators believe it may have been staged.
Highway 1806 work continues with new traffic signals, Heart River Bridge updates
MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Construction crews continue placing new pavement markings along the Highway 1806 South roadway near Mandan, according to project officials. Next week, old traffic signals will be removed and the new signals will be activated. Some concrete sidewalk work will need to take place after the signal work. Project officials says drivers […]
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man pleads guilty to raping minor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded guilty to raping a minor in Bismarck parks. Thirty-three-year-old Aaron Brewer was charged with five counts of gross sexual imposition for raping a minor under the age of 15 in April and May of 2020. Prosecutors say Brewer created a fake Facebook account to meet children.
MacKenzie River Pizza closes due to staffing issue
The sign on the restaurant's door encourages people to watch their Facebook page for updates.
DL-Online
Parents of North Dakota woman gone missing in 1994 vow to never give up
CENTER, North Dakota — Wes and Linda Julson have advice for others whose family members have gone missing: Don't give up. In the latest episode of the Dakota Spotlight podcast, the Julsons describe how they still hope to find their daughter, Michelle "Shelly" Julson, who went missing in Bismarck in 1994. Their quest, now in its third decade, has meant they've gone through things no parent would hope to ever experience.
Another Restaurant In Bismarck Closes Due To Lack Of Employees
According to their Facebook page, this is a temporary close.
New Indoor Archery Business/Facility Coming To Bismarck
Apparently, there's a new business coming to Bismarck that hopes to hit the mark. According to a post on Rise Property Broker's Facebook page, Burnt Creek Archery is set to open in January of 2023. This will be an indoor archery range and will be located in Arrowhead Plaza. Makes...
valleynewslive.com
EF-2, EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in northeast McLean County Monday
MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Three tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service in the Ruso area of McLean County on Monday, August 15 receiving the ratings of EF-2, EF-1, and EF-Unkown. The first tornado occurred four miles east of Ruso at approximately 5:08 p.m. and lasted only about...
KFYR-TV
Hearing aids will soon be offered over the counter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hearing aids are now more accessible. On Tuesday, the FDA approved hearing aids can now be sold over the counter, without a prescription. The New York Times states the over-the-counter devices will also cost less. “If you bought them over the counter there would be no...
kxnet.com
Business Beat: BB’s Bath Bakery
Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — In this week’s business beat, a ribbon cutting was held for a downtown business and the shop is baking up all kinds of sweet-smelling goods. But you don’t eat them. Instead, you throw them in the tub. This spring, Becky Bjerklie, and her...
KFYR-TV
Weston Dressler: Plaza of Honour Friday
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Weston Dressler will take his place alongside the best players to ever suit up for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Plaza of Honour ceremony takes place at halftime of tonight’s game at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. Dressler was an all-state athlete at Bismarck High...
Burleigh County District Court to hear challenge to abortion trigger ban
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Burleigh County District Court will hear arguments on whether to issue a preliminary injunction blocking North Dakota’s trigger law, which bans nearly all abortions, before it is scheduled to take effect on August 26. The plaintiffs argue that the ban violates the state constitution and are asking the court to block […]
dakotanewsnow.com
North Dakota aims to become carbon capture leader
CENTER, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - A small town northwest of Bismarck will be at the center of attention on a global scale. If the operation checks off all the boxes, Project Tundra is set to become the world’s largest carbon capture facility. The carbon capture and sequestration would contain carbon dioxide emissions into a liquid state to be pumped 6,000 feet underground to a level known as caprock. Environmentalist Taylor Brorby says it will allow jobs in non-renewable energy to remain and limit our carbon footprint.
kxnet.com
Business Beat: EmPowered Kids Pediatric Therapy
This month, a new child therapy center just opened for parents. Courtney Neff and Hannah Zimmerman partnered to open EmPowered Kids Pediatric Therapy in Bismarck. The office offers seven therapy rooms, along with interactive activities for children, who they treat. EmPowered specializes in helping kids with speech-language issues, physical therapy,...
