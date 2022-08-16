CENTER, North Dakota — Wes and Linda Julson have advice for others whose family members have gone missing: Don't give up. In the latest episode of the Dakota Spotlight podcast, the Julsons describe how they still hope to find their daughter, Michelle "Shelly" Julson, who went missing in Bismarck in 1994. Their quest, now in its third decade, has meant they've gone through things no parent would hope to ever experience.

