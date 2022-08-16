Tyler Hall Signs Exhibit 10 Contract With Mavs

Tyler Hall has signed a contract with the Mavericks, Spotrac contributor Keith Smith tweets. It’s an Exhibit 10 deal, JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors tweets.

The 6’5” Hall had a cameo appearance with the Knicks last season on a 10-day hardship exception contract. He started 25 games last season for the G League Westchester Knicks, averaging 15.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG and 4.2 APG while draining 41.5% of his 3-point attempts.

Hall, 25, attended Dallas’ mini-camp for free agents in late June and apparently made enough of an impression to get a training camp invite. He also appeared in three Summer League contests for the Wizards last month.

His Exhibit 10 contract puts him in line for a bonus worth up to $50K if he’s waived during the preseason and then spends at least 60 days as an affiliate player for the Mavs’ G League affiliate, the Texas Legends.

The Mavs now have 18 players officially under contract and another reported deal — Marcus Bingham‘s Exhibit 10 agreement.