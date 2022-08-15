Read full article on original website
Related
Americans will get up to $10,000 tax breaks in new plan that will also cut bills by up to $220 a year
MILLIONS of Americans will soon get up to $10,000 in tax breaks and knock hundreds of dollars off their electricity bills annually. President Joe Biden signed a sweeping legislative package into law on Tuesday afternoon that will deliver these savings to households. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was passed by...
Medicare Drug Price Reforms Kick Off In 2023
Starting next year, Medicare recipients will begin to see a series of cost reductions in certain prescription drug prices as a result of the sweeping and politically divisive measure President Biden signed into law Tuesday. The Inflation Reduction Act which targets climate, health, and tax reform, is seen as a...
bloomberglaw.com
Misguided IRS Funding on Enforcement Is Destroying Its Service
No matter your politics, I think we can all agree that the IRS is underfunded, understaffed, and has ridiculously outdated technology that prevents it from doing even its most basic functions competently or effectively. While I am happy that the Inflation Reduction Act will include significant funding for the IRS, I remain frustrated by the hyper focus on enforcement activities. More than half of the $80 billion in new funding would go to those activities rather than to technology enhancements, customer service or processing of returns, payments, and other documents.
moneytalksnews.com
IRS Hikes Penalties for Underpaying Taxes
The penalty for underpaying your taxes is about to sting a bit more than in the past. The IRS announced this week that the interest rates it charges for underpayments will rise for the last quarter of 2022 — Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. The rates the agency pays...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
With inflation still running hot, Social Security recipients could see $1,900 boost next year
Older American and others on Social Security could get a significant bump in their annual cost-of-living adjustment next year, with experts forecasting that the typical recipient could receive an additional $1,900 in 2023 to keep up with inflation. Many seniors have struggled this year as their 2022 bump, 5.9%, lagged...
The IRS To Give Recipients More On Tax Refunds
There are millions of people living in America. There are also several programs giving residents back money from their state taxes. Thus, there are delays. This extra time ensures that the IRS gives everyone an accurate tax refund. The result? Millions of Americans await their 2021 tax return. (source)
Social Security payments expected to see record-setting increase
photo of money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're on Social Security, here is some good news that will likely make you smile. Thanks to the high inflation reading for July (around 8.6 percent in Ohio), beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rick Scott Warns Job Seekers Against Applying To IRS
The Florida Republican says “this will be a short-term gig” because Republicans will try to hobble the agency if they win back control of Congress.
biztoc.com
Social Security benefits to increase in 2023 with COLA adjustment
Social Security benefits hike could bring retirees extra $1,800, on average, in 2023. A bigger inflation-boosted Social Security check and, yes, hope for some relief from the headaches caused by high prescription drug costs are on the the horizon. Social Security benefits raise could bring retirementrs an extra $2,000 in the next three years.
FOXBusiness
Democrats’ book minimum tax to hit real estate, mining companies the hardest
One of the biggest revenue raisers in Democrats’ latest health care and climate change spending bill is a new minimum tax on companies’ book income – but the levy will hit some industries harder than others. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 – introduced by Senate Majority...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
Broader Medicare Dental Coverage Gets Push From Biden Team
Democrats, HHS want reboot of what is ‘medically necessary’. The Biden administration, spurred by House and Senate Democrats, is moving to expand the “medically necessary” circumstances under which Medicare will cover dental services. While federal law excludes Medicare coverage of routine dental services, the proposal, if finalized,...
Cost of living payments and eligibility for the remainder of 2022
Former chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures earlier this year to help struggling families through the cost of living crisis, which looks set to get a great deal worse before it gets better.Mr Sunak’s headline gesture was knocking £400 off household energy bills alongside a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits; a £300 one-off payment to over 8 million pensioner households to be paid alongside their winter fuel payment; and a £150 one-off payment for around 6 million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.With inflation subsequently rising to a...
natureworldnews.com
Medicare for 60-Year-Olds: Pros and Cons
As you probably know, Medicare is usually available for people who turn 65. President Biden's health platform lowered the eligibility age by five years so that healthcare becomes affordable for more people. This declaration is not a law yet, though.However, sometimes, it is possible to enroll in a Medicare plan at 60 years old. But, you might be wondering: "Is it worth it? Should I use an early enrollment procedure myself and recommend it to my family members?" Well, the answer might not be as straightforward as it seems.
biztoc.com
Retirement accounts take hit, but investors stay the course
It was a rocky second quarter for many Americans who saw their retirement accounts take a hit as inflation roiled the stock market. However, a new study shows most investors are still committed to the long haul despite uneasiness over volatility. Fidelity Investment's latest Q2 2022 Retirement Analysis, released Wednesday...
Early Retirement Hack: A New IRS Rule Lets You Withdraw More From Your Retirement Accounts Without Penalty
The IRS recently made changes to the amount of money that can be withdrawn each year from retirement accounts before age 59 1/2. As with the increase in overall inflation, the reasonable interest rate...
beckerspayer.com
CMS proposes mandatory Medicaid, CHIP quality reporting
CMS on Aug. 18 proposed a rule that would require mandatory quality reporting for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). The proposed rule would require mandatory annual state reporting for three quality measure sets:. Core Set of Children’s Health Care Quality Measures for Medicaid and CHIP.
Medical Bills Being Removed from Credit Scores
VantageScore expects to remove medical collection data from its score iterations by mid-October. The decision comes after major credit bureaus-- Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion-- chose to remove paid medical debt from 70% of consumers. Additionally, the bureaus will no longer report medical debt when the amount owed is less than $500 starting next year. Dan Gertrude, Managing Partner at Gertrude and Co., breaks down what this means for those strapped with medical bills on their credit report.
The Complete Guide To Retiring on a Budget
While $1 million has long been considered a good retirement savings goal (although you probably actually need more), many Americans are falling short of this. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that...
Comments / 1