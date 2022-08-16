ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Oregon gubernatorial election moves toward 3-way race

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election took a step closer Tuesday to being a three-way race when unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson delivered thousands of voter signatures to get on the ballot. If the signatures are verified by election officials, the former state lawmaker will face Democratic nominee...
‘Don’t fall for it’: Oregon attorney general warns homeowners about home warranty scam

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is warning homeowners about a home warranty scam. She said in Wednesday's alert that a number of Oregonians have reported receiving a letter in the mail from “Home Warranty Solutions,” urging them to purchase a home warranty claiming the current home warranty “may be expiring or may have already expired.”
Heat advisory in place, with a chance for thunderstorms

The heat advisory is now in place until Friday at 10 p.m. for parts of Central Oregon. Increased clouds come with a 20% chance of thunderstorms that will last until almost midnight Wednesday. It'll be mostly cloudy, with lows in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northwest winds will pick up to 5-15 mph.
Scattered showers Thursday, then we start to clear up

The heat advisory is still in place until Friday at 10 p.m. for parts of Central Oregon. Mostly cloudy skies come with a chance of isolated showers that will last until almost midnight Thursday. It'll be mostly cloudy, with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Southerly winds will pick up to 5-15 mph.
