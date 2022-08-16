Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Critics slam $350 cash payments to Georgia welfare recipients engineered by Gov. Kemp
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is again turning to the federal government to dole out more cash to Peach State residents. The governor has funneled more than $1 billion in money from the American Rescue Plan's State Fiscal Recovery Fund to the state's Department of Human Services. The agency will give up to $350 in cash to Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families recipients in Georgia.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” Tshibaka also said she was thankful “for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981. Before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
abovethelaw.com
Georgia Fake Electors Say Plot To Overturn Vote Was Legal. Or Rudy Giuliani's Fault. Or The Prosecutor Is Mean. Or ... SQUIRREL!
It’s not clear whether Attorney General Merrick Garland has the stomach to prosecute Donald Trump’s for a blatant attempt to mount an electoral coup by dint of substituting fake electors for the real ones in swing states won by President Biden. But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suffers from no such infirmity, and her effort to hold the former president’s cronies accountable keeps chugging along.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump Hires Cardi B's #BillionDollarLawyer, Who Is Fighting for Abortion Rights, in Georgia Election Probe
Donald Trump has new legal representation in the criminal investigation into his alleged election interference in Georgia — and he could bump into Cardi B at his new attorney's office. Drew Findling is a prominent Atlanta-based lawyer who's known for representing stars including Cardi, Gucci Mane and Migos, as...
Justice Kavanaugh’s Protege on D.C. Circuit Issues First Amendment Ruling in Favor of Federal Judicial Branch Agency Employees
A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., struck a blow for the First Amendment in a Tuesday opinion by a conservative judge — and noted protégé of Justice Brett Kavanaugh — appointed to two separate benches by former President Donald Trump. U.S. Circuit Judge Justin R....
Georgia judge upholds decision to keep Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on ballot
A Georgia judge on Monday upheld Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's eligibility to run for reelection, handing another defeat to the activist groups that have tried to use the US Constitution's ban against insurrectionists holding office to disqualify GOP candidates.
Trump consulting powerhouse lawyer Dwight Thomas for Fulton County case: Report
Former President Donald Trump's team has been consulting a high-profile local lawyer to help navigate the Fulton County criminal investigation into some of his associates' actions in the 2020 election.
RELATED PEOPLE
BET
Stacey Abrams And Brian Kemp Are Nearly Tied In New Poll For Georgia’s Governor Race
The election battle to win the Georgia governor’s seat continues to be a hotly contested race between opponents who have run against one another before. According to an 11Alive poll, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is at 45% with Stacey Abrams at 44%, which is a statistical tie in the poll. 4% of voters surveyed were likely to select another candidate and only 7% were undecided. White voters supported Kemp at 62% and Abrams at 21%. Black voters supported Abrams with 85%, compared to Kemp’s 9%.
Trump legal adviser ordered to testify in Ga. election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge in Colorado on Tuesday ordered a legal adviser for former President Donald Trump’s campaign to travel to Georgia to testify before a special grand jury that’s looking into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Judge...
Lawyer: Former president of North Carolina NAACP found dead
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, a civil rights advocate and former president of the North Carolina branch of the NAACP who also served as president of the N.C. Council of Churches, has been found dead, authorities said Wednesday. Spearman, 71, was found in his home on Tuesday, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The release indicated that either family or friends found him, but did not provide any further details. The death was confirmed earlier in the day by Mark Cummings, a Greensboro attorney who said he was representing Spearman. Cummings declined to provide additional details about the death and did not say what he was representing Spearman for. “In the mold of Dr. King, he truly was a drum major for justice,” Cummings said. “He saw the good in everybody in every situation, even those of his detractors, even those who would criticize him. He always found a way to see the best in them.”
Trump Hires Attorney Who Once Called Him ‘Racist Architect of Fraudulent Trump University’
Former president Donald Trump recently hired a powerful, Atlanta-based attorney to represent him as he resists a longstanding criminal investigation launched by a prosecutor in Georgia over his efforts to overturn the Peach State’s 2020 presidential election results. Somewhat awkwardly for the 45th president, his newest attorney has previously...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia election probe runs into resistance from witnesses
ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors investigating whether Donald Trump committed crimes as he sought to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia are running into increasing resistance as they seek to call witnesses to testify before a special grand jury. The latest illustration of that came Wednesday, when lawyers for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp filed a motion to quash a subpoena for his testimony, accusing the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, of pursuing his testimony for “improper political purposes.” Willis rejected that characterization, describing it as dishonest. Kemp is just one of several witnesses who have...
Trump hires prominent Atlanta attorney for election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump has hired a prominent Atlanta criminal defense attorney known for defending famous rappers to represent him in matters related to the special grand jury that’s investigating whether the former president illegally tried to interfere with the 2020 election in Georgia. Drew Findling’s clients...
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From Georgia: Kemp Approves Sending $350 To Poorer Georgians
With no signs yet of any federal aid, states are continuing to send monetary help to those who need it the most. The latest to join this growing list is Georgia, where Governor Brian Kemp has again approved sending direct money to some residents. This latest stimulus check from Georgia will be $350 and will go to the state’s poorest communities. Eligible Georgians are expected to get the money starting next month.
Georgia gubernatorial showdown: Kemp lands endorsement of South Carolina's Haley
FIRST ON FOX: GOP Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia is landing the support of a high-profile Republican from neighboring South Carolina as he runs for re-election this year in a rematch against Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, whom he narrowly defeated four years ago. Kemp on Tuesday was endorsed by...
Comments / 0