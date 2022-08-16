BREAKING: 4-star WR Khai Prean commits to LSU

4-star WR Khai Prean. (On3)

On Tuesday, LSU stayed hot in Louisiana with another 2023 commitment. St. James High wideout Khai Prean announced his pledge to the Tigers. The 6-0, 188-pound prospect makes 21 commits in the recruiting class for Brian Kelly & Co.

According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, Prean ranks as the No. 269 overall prospect in the country, No. 10 athlete in the nation and No. 15 prospect in Louisiana.

Khai Prean picked the Tigers over Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, Tennessee and numerous others. His lone official visit of his recruitment so far was to Auburn.

LSU beats out SEC programs for Khai Prean

LSU offered Prean back in March when Cortez Hankton and Frank Wilson began their push. It was a special moment for Prean and his family.

“I feel great about that one because not too many people get the chance of playing from the home state and representing Louisiana,” Prean told The Bengal Tiger. “I love LSU and they sit high on my list. All schools have a fair shot, but LSU is a school I always wanted.”

LSU’s group ranks No. 6 in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings and No. 3 in the SEC.

Khai Prean has an On3 NIL Valuation of $13.5K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.