Bucks County, PA

94.5 PST

All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October

If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times News

Area women pray for women’s homeless shelter to be completed

Artist and retired art teacher Nancy Berchtold is no stranger to the gift of giving. The Penn Forest Township resident founded Depression After Delivery, a postpartum support network, in 1985. She, along with friends Esther Meier and Mary DiGioia-Bogin are a part of a “groundswell of a local grassroots advocacy...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Supporting the community

Members of the Culinary Ministry Team at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tamaqua recently presented a check for $2,000 to the Tamaqua East End Fire Company. Culinary captain Glenn Fritzinger presents the check to East End President Bob Boyle. With Fritzinger and Boyle are fire company member Tom McCarroll and culinary members Art Connely, Mary Ruth Taylor and Shelly Woodring. The donation was raised through a July 20 benefit ice cream social and July Thrift Shop sale. Numerous East End and Zion members worked together during the July 20 event. This is the fourth year Zion has hosted a benefit for a Tamaqua fire company. Previously, Citizens and South Ward and American Hose companies received checks. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
TAMAQUA, PA
City
Grover, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Times News

Art with a touch of humor

Lehighton artist Jay Davenport is celebrating 15 years of art and instruction in Carbon County. He held a gathering recently at Davenport Studios’ new headquarters in the former DePue insurance building in Lehighton. Davenport said he started painting at an early age. “My grandfather got me interested in it;...
LEHIGHTON, PA
105.7 The Hawk

These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA

Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Person
Jodi Brown
progressivegrocer.com

ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey

RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
NEWTON, NJ
Phillymag.com

After a Decade of Cringe, Why Are We Still Doing Dîner en Blanc?

You'd think in the wake of a still-churning pandemic, sociopolitical uprisings, and city crises, we would finally be over this pompous all-white-attire affair. Is it too much to hope that its 10th installment could be the last?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times News

LVHN opens Perrucci Center for children

Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital held a ribbon cutting last week for the Michael & Christine Perrucci Center for Children’s Health and Wellbeing. “We are so grateful to the Perruccis for their generous gift toward the development of this center, and we thank them for their incredible vision and generosity,” said Brian A. Nester, Lehigh Valley Health Network President and Chief Executive Officer.
ALLENTOWN, PA
#Sesame Place#Sesame Workshop#Sesame Street Characters#Sesame Street
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Times News

Inside looking out: A park for all people

I am tendering my resignation as an advisory board committee member for the Penn Forest Recreational Park on Route 903 in Jim Thorpe. Sometimes resignations are the result of personal frustrations or disappointments, but not mine. I leave with wonderful memories of what we have accomplished ever since our committee was first formed in 2014. I have a need to put my intentions and efforts into other directions now, but my decision to resign is bittersweet.
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

HR director leans on military background in new role

On the morning of her third day as Schuylkill County’s human resources director, Andrea L. Whelan has her boots firmly on the ground. Whelan, of Tower City, was hired Aug. 11 at $80,000 a year, and started the job on Aug. 15. “I was active duty in the Pennsylvania...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video

Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Times News

Carbon homeless shelter looking for new executive director

Born to parents struggling with substance abuse, Jaimie Phelps was a rudderless child. As a young adult, she also battled addiction. “I had a history of drug use,” Phelps said. “I lost my children, I was pregnant when I went through the (Family Promise) program.”. Phelps, of Lansford,...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Looking for some entertainment?

Music legends and classic cinematic monsters rank among the entertainment options at local and area venues over the next couple of weeks. Blues legend Buddy Guy will appear at Penn’s Peak, with Lionel Richie set to play a show in Bethlehem. Acts such as Kix and Village People will also perform in and around the area.
BETHLEHEM, PA

