All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October
If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
Staffing shortage in the Philadelphia Police Department becoming a crisis
"The city has to fill these positions. We need to be on a major recruiting mission," said City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart.
Times News
Area women pray for women’s homeless shelter to be completed
Artist and retired art teacher Nancy Berchtold is no stranger to the gift of giving. The Penn Forest Township resident founded Depression After Delivery, a postpartum support network, in 1985. She, along with friends Esther Meier and Mary DiGioia-Bogin are a part of a “groundswell of a local grassroots advocacy...
Times News
Supporting the community
Members of the Culinary Ministry Team at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tamaqua recently presented a check for $2,000 to the Tamaqua East End Fire Company. Culinary captain Glenn Fritzinger presents the check to East End President Bob Boyle. With Fritzinger and Boyle are fire company member Tom McCarroll and culinary members Art Connely, Mary Ruth Taylor and Shelly Woodring. The donation was raised through a July 20 benefit ice cream social and July Thrift Shop sale. Numerous East End and Zion members worked together during the July 20 event. This is the fourth year Zion has hosted a benefit for a Tamaqua fire company. Previously, Citizens and South Ward and American Hose companies received checks. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Popular Southern chicken restaurant is coming to New Jersey
Add another entrant into the bruising fast food wars in New Jersey: popular Southern chain Raising Cane’s has plans to enter the fray. According to NJ.com, the chain is planning three locations as of now: in Marlton, Burlington, and Cherry Hill. Raising Cane’s built their business on the strength...
NBC Philadelphia
The ‘Biggest Thing That's Happened to the Port of Philadelphia in Decades'
For the first time, the Port of Philadelphia now has a direct, weekly link to Asia's economy as it launches the Wan Hei Lines' Asia — America 9 Service, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The route has a transit time of 35 days and gives Philadelphia access to ports...
Times News
Art with a touch of humor
Lehighton artist Jay Davenport is celebrating 15 years of art and instruction in Carbon County. He held a gathering recently at Davenport Studios’ new headquarters in the former DePue insurance building in Lehighton. Davenport said he started painting at an early age. “My grandfather got me interested in it;...
These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA
Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
progressivegrocer.com
ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey
RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
Phillymag.com
After a Decade of Cringe, Why Are We Still Doing Dîner en Blanc?
You'd think in the wake of a still-churning pandemic, sociopolitical uprisings, and city crises, we would finally be over this pompous all-white-attire affair. Is it too much to hope that its 10th installment could be the last?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
Times News
LVHN opens Perrucci Center for children
Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital held a ribbon cutting last week for the Michael & Christine Perrucci Center for Children’s Health and Wellbeing. “We are so grateful to the Perruccis for their generous gift toward the development of this center, and we thank them for their incredible vision and generosity,” said Brian A. Nester, Lehigh Valley Health Network President and Chief Executive Officer.
phillyvoice.com
The Cowtown Rodeo in South Jersey keeps warehouse developers at bay
The longest-standing weekly rodeo in the country isn't in Texas, Colorado or Wyoming – it's in a small South Jersey farm town less than an hour from Philadelphia. The Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove, Salem County, has held a show almost every Saturday since 1955. But if developers had their...
Mother, daughter teaching at same school savoring the moment before retirement
"I never imagined in my wildest dreams that my daughter would be at the same school with me. I really didn't," said Susan Schultz, who teaches at Paul V Fly Elementary School.
‘Tragedy:’ Family Raising Money For Burial After Beloved Trenton Native Dies In Sleep, 28
A heartbroken family has launched a fundraiser with hopes of collecting money to bury a beloved 28-year-old Trenton native who unexpectedly died in his sleep. Daqueece Washington died on Thursday, August 11, his obituary says. A native of Trenton, Daqueece attended Trenton Central High School, according to his social media...
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
Times News
Inside looking out: A park for all people
I am tendering my resignation as an advisory board committee member for the Penn Forest Recreational Park on Route 903 in Jim Thorpe. Sometimes resignations are the result of personal frustrations or disappointments, but not mine. I leave with wonderful memories of what we have accomplished ever since our committee was first formed in 2014. I have a need to put my intentions and efforts into other directions now, but my decision to resign is bittersweet.
Times News
HR director leans on military background in new role
On the morning of her third day as Schuylkill County’s human resources director, Andrea L. Whelan has her boots firmly on the ground. Whelan, of Tower City, was hired Aug. 11 at $80,000 a year, and started the job on Aug. 15. “I was active duty in the Pennsylvania...
Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video
Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
Times News
Carbon homeless shelter looking for new executive director
Born to parents struggling with substance abuse, Jaimie Phelps was a rudderless child. As a young adult, she also battled addiction. “I had a history of drug use,” Phelps said. “I lost my children, I was pregnant when I went through the (Family Promise) program.”. Phelps, of Lansford,...
Times News
Looking for some entertainment?
Music legends and classic cinematic monsters rank among the entertainment options at local and area venues over the next couple of weeks. Blues legend Buddy Guy will appear at Penn’s Peak, with Lionel Richie set to play a show in Bethlehem. Acts such as Kix and Village People will also perform in and around the area.
