AUBURN, Ala. – For Nick Brahms, Auburn is far more than just the place where he plays football. Following the 2021 season, Brahms was faced with a hard decision regarding his future. He had just finished another impressive campaign as Auburn’s starting center and had to decide whether he would take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted due to the COVID pandemic or move on from Auburn football. The memories he had made helped make his decision.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO