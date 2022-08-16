ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
auburntigers.com

Tigers to wrap up opening weekend with Southern Miss

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn soccer looks to build upon its hot start with another home matchup against Southern Miss, Sunday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m. CT. The game will be available for streaming on SEC Network+ and will also be broadcast on WEGL 91.1. Admission to the Auburn Soccer...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Men's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Announced

AUBURN, Ala. – The defending Southeastern Conference regular-season champion Auburn men's basketball team will play 14 non-conference opponents during the upcoming 2022-23 season which tips off with an exhibition game against Alabama-Huntsville on Nov. 2 at Neville Arena. The Tigers will officially commence the season with George Mason in...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Nick Brahms senior spotlight: ‘Setting the example’

AUBURN, Ala. – For Nick Brahms, Auburn is far more than just the place where he plays football. Following the 2021 season, Brahms was faced with a hard decision regarding his future. He had just finished another impressive campaign as Auburn’s starting center and had to decide whether he would take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted due to the COVID pandemic or move on from Auburn football. The memories he had made helped make his decision.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Auburn Volleyball set to host Orange and Blue Scrimmage Sunday

AUBURN, Ala. – The long-awaited return of Auburn Volleyball is finally on the horizon. Head coach Brent Crouch and company host the Orange and Blue Scrimmage on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Crouch's crew steps center stage to showcase their skills in front of the Tiger faithful...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
State
North Carolina State
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Cuba, AL
auburntigers.com

'Building my brand': Auburn student-athletes excel in year one of NIL

AUBURN, Ala. – Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) has changed the game in college athletics, and Auburn continues to be at the forefront when it comes to educating, empowering and maximizing opportunities for student-athletes. In May 2021, with the launch of SPIRIT, Auburn became one of the first Power...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Haddock named to Mac Hermann Trophy Watch List

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Auburn soccer junior Anna Haddock has been named one of 61 players named to the 2022 Hermann Trophy Watch List, United Soccer Coaches announced Thursday. The Hermann Trophy, presented annually by the Missouri Athletic Club, is the nation's highest individual. honor recognizing the National Player...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Haddock lifts Tigers to victory in season opener

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn soccer kicked off its 30th season in program history with 1-0 victory over Old Dominion Thursday. Junior Anna Haddock's goal in the 54th minute proved to be the difference-maker in the match. Haddock's game-winner came unassisted after the midfielder took possession of an Old Dominion...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy