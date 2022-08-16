Just a few days away from their third preseason game, the Las Vegas Raiders appear to be getting healthy at the right time. Needless to say, Raider Nation can rejoice. One player, in particular, that was causing a lot of commotion was Pro Bowl tight end, Darren Waller. An integral part of the Raiders’ offense, Waller had been largely absent from training camp as he nursed an injury. He was also the center of some recent speculation, being called selfish, among other things, though that’s now been dismissed as offseason banter. Fans rejoiced today once he hit the practice field. One of Derek Carr’s favorite targets is now back in the fold, finally.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO