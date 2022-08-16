Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
fantasypros.com
Demarcus Robinson released by Raiders
Robinson has been competing for a roster spot for Las Vegas all off-season, but he wasn't able to beat out Keelan Cole or Mack Hollins. The veteran finds himself back out on the open market, and there doesn't seem to be any obvious suitors at the current moment. He may find himself on a roster that needs depth receivers later in the year, but nothing appears imminent for Robinson.
Yardbarker
Raiders Free Agency: NFL DT Says He’s Better Than Ndamukong Suh
A player that’s been connected to the Las Vegas Raiders all offseason is Ndamukong Suh. Needless to say, some people have grown weary of this, mostly because, after some teasing, things have been relatively quiet on that front. The team itself was never reported to have an interest in Suh; rather, things took off after Suh’s appearance on ESPN. However, one free agent seems to think that he’s better than Suh. If that’s the case, should the Raiders pursue him, or in this case, bring him back?
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Scout Reveals Major X-Factor For Raiders In 2022
After all of the hurdles that the Las Vegas Raiders had to overcome during the 2021 season, they are looking to take that positive momentum and build on it in 2022. The team battled injuries, a head coaching change and off-the-field issues yet still qualified for the postseason. While their...
Yardbarker
Raiders Getting Healthy At The Right Time, Raider Nation Rejoices
Just a few days away from their third preseason game, the Las Vegas Raiders appear to be getting healthy at the right time. Needless to say, Raider Nation can rejoice. One player, in particular, that was causing a lot of commotion was Pro Bowl tight end, Darren Waller. An integral part of the Raiders’ offense, Waller had been largely absent from training camp as he nursed an injury. He was also the center of some recent speculation, being called selfish, among other things, though that’s now been dismissed as offseason banter. Fans rejoiced today once he hit the practice field. One of Derek Carr’s favorite targets is now back in the fold, finally.
Dolphins vs. Raiders live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online
The Miami Dolphins are set to play the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 2 preseason battle on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their first contest under his leadership, using a timeout in the last seconds to ice their kicker which resulted in a missed field goal. With rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson playing the whole game, and not many of Miami’s starters playing at all, it’s unclear how much of an indication that is for their future.
Watch: Kyle Philips breaks Logan Ryan's ankles in Bucs-Titans practice
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kyle Philips continues to impress in training camp, and former Titans and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Logan Ryan saw that first hand on Thursday. During Tennessee’s second joint practice with Tampa Bay, Ryan was tasked with matching up against Philips during one-on-ones, and he got...
Yardbarker
Raiders Preseason: Who’s Leading The WR3 Race?
While the top of the Las Vegas Raiders’ receiving corps is set, one prominent role is still murky. After last Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, the picture got a little clearer. Let’s see where the candidates stand ahead of tomorrow’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins as Raiders preseason continues.
FOX Sports
Titans send 2024 7th-round pick to Raiders for Gillespie
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have waived tight end Briley Moore to make room for safety Tyree Gillespie, who was acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Titans announced the moves Wednesday with Tennessee sending a conditional seventh-round draft selection in 2024 to the...
Yardbarker
Raiders Free Agency: 2 Free Agents That Vegas Should Kick The Tires On
As we inch closer to the beginning of the 2022 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders have looked impressive through their first two preseason games. Raider Nation is ecstatic after two wins in two games, and for good reason. A lot of players around the field have impressed, but if the Raiders truly want to take the next step this season, they’ll need some more help on defense. Here are a couple of players the Raiders should look at before the beginning of the season.
Dolphins are underdogs for preseason matchup with Raiders
The Miami Dolphins are set to host their first preseason game of 2022, with the Las Vegas Raiders traveling to Miami Gardens for a Saturday night battle at Hard Rock Stadium. According to Tipico Sportsbook, Miami is currently a 2.5-point underdog for the matchup. They’re also underdogs on the moneyline, as their victory is set at +105. The over/under for the contest is 41.5 points.
Steelers DT Cam Heyward suffers ankle injury at practice
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward gave all of Steeler Nation a collective heart attack on Thursday when he was carted off the practice field. Heyward suffered an ankle injury and left with it iced. But thankfully it was largely a false alarm. Those in attendance noted that Heyward returned...
