Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
“It can be something” : Heritage Park Mall sits empty during legal battle
Heritage Park Mall was once a thriving hub in Midwest City, but now it appears to be in a permanent state of disarray.
KOCO
Oklahoma County business academy accepting applications
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Opportunities Industrialization Center of Oklahoma County is accepting applications for businesses in the area to help them expand. The center's executive director, Desjean Jones, stopped by KOCO to explain how they can help. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
KOCO
Cleanup underway of Canton Apartments debris
NICHOLS HILLS, Okla. — There was relief Friday night in a neighborhood where work finally began to clean up a six-month-old nuisance. The Canton Apartments burned and smoldered for three days in the Nichols Hills area and has been a debris pile ever since. The neighborhood eyesore is being...
KOCO
Oklahoma City approves final plans for new arena on state fairgrounds
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City has approved the final plans for a new arena on the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds. The process to find a builder has already started. What is now a parking lot for the Jim Norick Arena will soon turn into the new coliseum and as bittersweet as it is, some said it’s time to let go.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Restoration work planned for Oklahoma Land Run Monument in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Land Run Monument in Oklahoma City could be getting restored. The OKC City Council wants to accept bids for the cleaning, waxing and repairing of the monument in Bricktown. It includes 45 bronze sculptures commemorating the Land Run of 1889. The monument is 1.5...
Oklahoma History Center installs universal adult changing tables
The Oklahoma History Center is making sure that all Oklahomans will feel comfortable visiting the center thanks to an important addition.
sportstravelmagazine.com
Oklahoma City Seeking Bids for New Fairgrounds Arena
The Oklahoma City Fairgrounds is in line to have a new arena in place in the coming years after the city council approved final plans to replace the existing venue and put out an immediate request for bids on construction. The new arena is being designed by Populous and will...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
City Of Edmond Announces Lane Shifts At 2nd And Bryant
Progress is being made on the $7.5 million improvements being installed at the intersection of 2nd Street and Bryant Avenue in Edmond. The city said lanes will be shifting at 6 p.m. Sunday. Drivers will no longer be able to turn left from eastbound 2nd Street onto Bryant northbound.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Luxury neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
We have had 24 days of triple digit heat in Oklahoma and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use.
Free Oklahoma State Fair tickets, cinnamon rolls offered for donating blood
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering up a fun time at the fair and a tasty treat for each person who donates blood next week.
kosu.org
'Something that can't be replaced': What a turnpike project could mean for Oklahoma wildlife
With a thumb wedged between a beak, WildCare Oklahoma veterinarian Dr. Kyle Abbott delicately threaded a feeding tube down the throat of an adult male bald eagle. The massive bird’s tail feathers are stained a deep rust color from the red Oklahoma dirt and bound in bubble wrap to keep it from damage while moving around in its crate.
Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!
Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Moore City Council extends city-wide police surveillance system
The City of Moore City Council voted to purchase more surveillance cameras, and passed an ordinance on cemetery decorations. The post Moore City Council extends city-wide police surveillance system appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Volunteer firefighter killed while racing motorcycle in Harrah
HARRAH, Okla. — An Oklahoma volunteer firefighter died while racing his motorcycle late Thursday night in Harrah, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the firefighter was racing another motorcycle when he crashed on U.S. Highway 62 at Pottawatomie Road. He was later pronounced dead. The Oklahoma...
Contractor charged with embezzling thousands from Oklahomans
Two Oklahomans are now out thousands of dollars after hiring a contractor who took their money and disappeared.
5 Arrested After Federal Meth Bust in Oklahoma City, Ardmore
A house fire in Del City uncovered a meth lab and led to a multi-county federal investigation that’s netted five arrests. Del City Fire Chief Brandon Pursell said the department responded to a house fire in the 3100 block of Beachwood Drive in July. “No occupants were there so...
Pay it 4ward: Beloved Midwest City grocery store greeter treats all with kindness
If you find yourself walking into the Crest Grocery Store in Midwest City, get ready. There is a big "Hellooooo!" waiting for you. Keonta King is the cart keeper and the greeter there, and he makes sure you're welcomed into the store like royalty.
Graduate arrested following threat at Oklahoma school
Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man accused of sending a threatening message to an Oklahoma school.
oklahomawatch.org
Why $17.7 Million In Relief Money For Oklahoma Students Remains Unspent
This story was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom The Frontier. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021 but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic. An effort...
Water theft investigation at new luxury neighborhood
In Oklahoma City, drought conditions mean residents are only allowed to water their lawn every other day.
Comments / 0