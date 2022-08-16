ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Oklahoma County business academy accepting applications

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Opportunities Industrialization Center of Oklahoma County is accepting applications for businesses in the area to help them expand. The center's executive director, Desjean Jones, stopped by KOCO to explain how they can help. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Cleanup underway of Canton Apartments debris

NICHOLS HILLS, Okla. — There was relief Friday night in a neighborhood where work finally began to clean up a six-month-old nuisance. The Canton Apartments burned and smoldered for three days in the Nichols Hills area and has been a debris pile ever since. The neighborhood eyesore is being...
NICHOLS HILLS, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City approves final plans for new arena on state fairgrounds

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City has approved the final plans for a new arena on the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds. The process to find a builder has already started. What is now a parking lot for the Jim Norick Arena will soon turn into the new coliseum and as bittersweet as it is, some said it’s time to let go.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midwest City, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Midwest City, OK
Sports
City
Midwest City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
sportstravelmagazine.com

Oklahoma City Seeking Bids for New Fairgrounds Arena

The Oklahoma City Fairgrounds is in line to have a new arena in place in the coming years after the city council approved final plans to replace the existing venue and put out an immediate request for bids on construction. The new arena is being designed by Populous and will...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

City Of Edmond Announces Lane Shifts At 2nd And Bryant

Progress is being made on the $7.5 million improvements being installed at the intersection of 2nd Street and Bryant Avenue in Edmond. The city said lanes will be shifting at 6 p.m. Sunday. Drivers will no longer be able to turn left from eastbound 2nd Street onto Bryant northbound.
EDMOND, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Facilities#Pesticide#The Street Department#Cdl
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!

Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Sports
KOCO

Volunteer firefighter killed while racing motorcycle in Harrah

HARRAH, Okla. — An Oklahoma volunteer firefighter died while racing his motorcycle late Thursday night in Harrah, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the firefighter was racing another motorcycle when he crashed on U.S. Highway 62 at Pottawatomie Road. He was later pronounced dead. The Oklahoma...
HARRAH, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Why $17.7 Million In Relief Money For Oklahoma Students Remains Unspent

This story was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom The Frontier. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021 but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic. An effort...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy