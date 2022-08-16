Read full article on original website
Related
Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes
Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Technicolor Dress
Tracee Ellis Ross recently took to Instagram to show off her style in a multi colored maxi dress that we love!
EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection
Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
The Best Backstage Photos From the Spring 2023 Shows in Copenhagen
As the first city on the international fashion show circuit, Copenhagen has become a hub for influencing new trends—there’s a reason why London-based labels (like Ranra and Raeburn) want in on the action in the Danish capital. These exclusive backstage images from Ganni and Saks Potts—the city’s big stars—and up-and-comers including (Di)vision and The Garment paint an optimistic, inclusive picture for spring 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harper's Bazaar
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Share a Kiss During an Outdoor Lunch Date
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler looked as in love as ever on their latest date. The couple was seen enjoying a light lunch at The Oaks Gourmet Market & Cafe in Los Angeles yesterday. The two sat in stools at the outdoor bar; photos show they spent their time chatting and showing one another affection.
Gigi Hadid teases the launch of her first solo clothing line
Gigi Hadid may soon be making the switch from modeling clothes to designing them.
Zendaya Shocks in Barbiecore Pink Look and Matching Sky-High Platforms in New Valentino Campaign
Click here to read the full article. Zendaya wore a full Valentino pink ensemble with their coveted platforms for the Italian luxury brand’s newest ad campaign. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli conceived a new campaign, entitled PINK PP, centered around the trademark Barbiecore color for the brand. The designer brand described its version of pink as a different emotional and mental space, a collateral dimension to the real that can be accessed. For the pink-filled campaign, Zendaya was one of two central stars, along with Sir Lewis Hamilton, shot by Micheal Bailey Gates. The actress was styled in an all Pink PP monochrome...
Rihanna Does Date Night in Little Black Dress & Curved Heels With Wraparound Straps With A$AP Rocky
New parents tend to drastically overhaul their wardrobe after welcoming a baby, but that isn’t the case for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Although they have been keeping a low profile since welcoming their first child in May, the dynamic duo continues to flex their fashion muscles on countless occasions. Motherhood clearly isn’t stopping Rihanna from dressing how she wants. RiRi put a sophisticated touch on a little black dress for a date night in New York City on Thursday. The frock had a plunging asymmetrical neckline and slightly ruched detailing near the hem. Riri teamed the form-fitting number with a white oversized...
RELATED PEOPLE
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna's Thigh High Boots Could Double as Pants
Rihanna gave her own spin on the celeb-favorite pantaboots trend yesterday. The superstar was spotted out with A$AP Rocky in NYC last night, where she wore an outfit that requires a double take. For the casual look, the Fenty mogul paired a micromini denim skirt by R13 with an oversized white t-shirt featuring the artwork for rapper RZA's 2003 album Birth of a Prince. The standout element of the look was a pair of suede boots from Y/Project's latest menswear collection, with a slouchy fit that rose up to the skirt's distressed hem and blurred the lines between footwear and trousers.
Priyanka Chopra Strikes a Denim-Clad Pose in New Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans Ad Campaign
Priyanka Chopra is donning denim in the name of Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans. The actress, singer, and philanthropist is the brand’s newest campaign star. In two new Instagram Reels and a static post from Chopra’s account, she gives you fashion, fierce, and commercial while showing off Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans’ latest hip-hugging, dark wash offerings. Titled “I HAVE NEEDS. FIT THEM,” the new campaign celebrates the legacy of famed socialite and the eponymous designer Gloria Vanderbilt herself. The heiress’s jeans became famous because they were one of the first jeans companies solely focused on women. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Harper's Bazaar
Tracee Ellis Ross Puts a Futuristic Spin on a Timeless Streetwear Look
You simply can never go wrong with the classics. This week, Tracee Ellis Ross stepped out in the happiest summer ensemble featuring various closet staples—and one very coveted new accessory. While walking in New York City's SoHo Tuesday, the actress looked radiant in a yellow, white, and black striped...
Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20
NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson, amongst many other notable celebs, will touch down in Dallas on Saturday August 20th for the inaugural Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards to take place at The Statler Hotel. Honoring celebrities and designers who were (and are) at the helm of iconic black labels, the star-studded gala will feature a high-energy fashion show featuring the honored brands: Karl Kani, Dapper Dan, Baby Phat, and FUBU. Many of the founders and representatives from the legendary brands will be in attendance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘She’s a Business Bitch:’ How Katy Perry Found Her Footing in Fashion (and Entrepreneurship)
As the daughter of traveling preachers who often relied on church donations to provide for their family, Katy Perry didn’t always have the most fashionable clothes in her closet growing up. But she always had style. Her religious parents considered designer labels to be worldly — not to mention overpriced for the family’s modest lifestyle — so Perry would comb through racks of clothing and shoes at the local thrift store to put together her own looks. Even as she eventually moved to L.A. to pursue a music career, her eclectic, self-spun sense of style stayed intact. Her most prized possession:...
Yara Shahidi Slips on Metallic Mules & Tropical Jumpsuit For Vintage Shopping Spree In Soho
Yara Shahidi has been enjoying the last few days of the summer in essential warm weather staples. The “Grown-ish” actress made a vibrant style statement while shopping in Soho, New York City on Monday. The “Black-ish” star looked cool and cozy for the retail therapy excursion. Shahidi wore a yellow jumpsuit that was decorated with a tropical floral print throughout. The statement silhouette had a sharp collar, short sleeves that she kept rolled up and a wide pants leg that was cuffed on the hem. Shahidi opted for minimal accessories and touted a Christian Dior handbag that she wore on her...
Jennifer Lopez Nails Off-Duty Style in an Oversized Button-Up, Biker Shorts and Sneakers
Another day, another casual slay from Jennifer Lopez. The singer was spotted out in New York City rocking the perfect off-duty look. The “Get Right” artist, 53, was photographed leaving Bergdorf Goodman, sporting a white oversized button-up on Sunday, August 14. Lopez paired the timeless piece with gray biker shorts and chunky white sneakers — an effortless yet trendy outfit formula. She accessorized with rounded sunglasses and a crossbody handbag from Gucci. For her glam, Lopez went with soft makeup and had her hair styled in a low ponytail.
Harry Styles’ Stylist Harry Lambert Releases Exclusive Sneakers, Knitwear and More for Charity on Depop
Harry Lambert — stylist to stars including Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and Dominic Calvert-Lewin — is bringing his viral fashion sense to the masses, thanks to Depp. The resale app has partnered with Lambert to release 30 pieces from his personal archive, ranging from go-to pieces from his own wardrobe to those from his styling projects over the years. Lambert’s selection includes a variety of knitwear and accessories from brands including Burberry, Prada, Loewe and Gant, as well as a limited-edition pair of Nike Shoe MR4 mules made in collaboration with Martine Rose. He’s also included pop culture memorabilia, such as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Introducing Vogue World: New York, A Fashion Show and Street Fair Coming to NYFW
In celebration of its 130th anniversary, Vogue will present a live editorial fashion show, street fair, and special surprises during New York Fashion Week next month. Vogue World: New York will be a first-of-a-kind event—featuring a runway show presenting our favorite looks from the fall 2022 collections, with pieces from Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Valentino, Burberry, Coach, Michael Kors, Brother Vellies, Bode, Conner Ives, Christopher John Rogers, Collina Strada, Matty Bovan, Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, and many other designers. In-person and virtual attendees will also have the chance to shop limited-edition pieces. The event will take place on September 12.
Collection
Lorena Saravia is a master of the art of mixing neutral colors with more energetic, borderline-acid hues, and this season was no exception. Her new collection explored silhouettes (a balloon-shape dress in light cotton served as the perfect example of shape and form), textures, and volumes with pieces that are easily identified as her own designs. Her signature aesthetic was most obvious in the white denim looks paired with her iconic Saravia cowboy boots that walked down the runway this evening. To spice things up, the designer contrasted the bright lights from the city of Oaxaca glistening in the background, with her dressy separates in shocking pink, and sharp blue satin, used most successfully in a tailored suit in sharp blue satin.
Vogue
Ganni X Levi’s Latest Collaboration Is All About Natural Dyes
Ganni’s creative director Ditte Reffstrup is obsessed with collabs. But while many modern-day fashion collaborations are designed to shift more product, for Ganni, responsibility has got to be at the core. “From the beginning, we’ve always said we cannot do any collabs without [them] being somehow responsible,” Reffstrup tells Vogue from the brand’s headquarters in Copenhagen. “It’s [about] always pushing each other to be better versions of ourselves.”
Julianne Hough Celebrates Comfort in Loewe Suede Sneakers and an Athletic Romper in New York
Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough styled a puffy black romper with athletic flair while out in New York City. The dancer was spotted strolling the city streets, heading to her next Broadway performance of “POTUS” in Greenwich Village yesterday. When she’s not sharing her joyous backstage routine on her Instagram, Hough can be seen on the same trek downtown, often wearing trusty neutrals paired with comfy sandals or mules. On her walk over, Hough wore a black oversized black romper with long ballooned sleeves. The one-piece zipped up in the front and was cinched at the waist, with loose...
Comments / 0