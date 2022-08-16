Read full article on original website
Overton County News
Jeremy Michael Pennington
Funeral services for Mr. Jeremy Michael Pennington were held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the Chapel of the Hall Funeral Home of Livingston with Mr. Michael Owens officiating. Burial followed in the Good Hope Cemetery in Livingston,. Jeremy, age 42 of Livingston, passed from this life in Nashville, on...
Overton County News
Gary Wayne Handy
A gathering of family and friends in memory of Mr. Gary Wayne Handy, age 61 of Livingston, was conducted on Sunday, August 14, 2022 from the chapel of Speck Funeral Home in Livingston. Mr. Handy passed from this life on Friday morning, August 12th, from his residence. Born on January...
Overton County News
Pamela Sue Stover
Funeral Services for Mrs. Pamela Sue Stover, age 67 of Monroe, were conducted on Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 from the chapel of Speck Funeral Home in Livingston. Burial followed at the Sells Cemetery on Ozone Road. Mrs. Stover passed from this life on Thursday afternoon from the Livingston Regional Hospital.
Overton County News
Ralph Murdock Landry
Funeral services for Mr. Ralph Murdock Landry of Livingston were conducted on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from the Jennings Funeral Home Chapel in Jamestown with Bro. Corbin “Dog” Lane and Bro. John Keith officiating the service, and special singing performed by Betty and Kelly Hull. A military service and burial are planned for a later date at the Fentress County Memorial Gardens in Jamestown, TN.
Overton County News
Jr. Cats head into season with “green” players
For the Overton County Junior Wildcats, there’s good news and there’s bad news. We’ll start with the good news. Out of the roughly 35 players out this year for the team, a lot of them are eighth graders. On the other hand, a large number have never...
Overton County News
Jr. Cats take season opening loss to Jr. Jets
Playing a football game on the field at Cumberland County High Sschool in Crossville is not the best place to play, but playing there after or during a rain is at best, sloppy. It’s been that way for over 20 years and it was that way last Thursday night when the Overton County Jr. Wildcats took on the Junior Jets.
Overton County News
Director’s Report: B-ball coaches hired at LMS, Rickman, Wilson
Director of Overton County Schools Donnie Holman issued the Director’s Report to Overton County Board of Education on Tuesday, Aug. 9 meeting. Actions taken by the school director are as follows:. •Granted the following leaves of absence: Randal Woolums, effective August 3 to August 22, 2022, Claudine Vaughn, effective...
Overton County News
LA Band seeks perfection with practice, practice, practice
If one would stand on the practice field of the Livingston Academy football field and look a little southeast, they would see another group of students working under a very hot summer sun, and despite their differences, the band and the football team have at least one thing in common – it’s time to get ready for the upcoming season, which is only weeks away.
Overton County News
OC Patriots meeting set for Aug. 23
Overton County Patriots will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at Millard Oakley Public Library. Discussion will include current events, future speakers, and items of interest to citizens of Overton and surrounding counties. Everyone is invited to attend this meeting.
Overton County News
Overton County News
“Time” may stand still, but the LA Wildcats are moving forward
Have you ever given “‘time” much consideration? Does it fly or does it drag? Maybe it just stands still or perhaps it’s like the Willie Nelson song – “Still Is Still Moving To Me”. Whatever it does, time is a very big thing...
Overton County News
No “huffin and puffin” for ‘22 Wildcats
When the football season started last summer, there was a big absence of cars in the field house parking lot. Then first-year coach Dale Flatt pointed out that his team was so young, “most of them didn’t’ have driver’s licenses.” More noticeable this time around is a lot more cars in the parking lot.
Overton County News
Stories From the Past - Pack Horse Librarians
An attorney by the name of Jeanne Cannella Schmitzer once practiced law for a brief time here in Livingston, and prior to passing the bar, her educational background included working as a librarian, researcher, and as a writer. She received a Master of History degree at the University of Central Florida in Orlando and a Master of Information Science degree at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. She also served as the reference librarian at the Putnam County Library in Cookeville, and has written several articles for many well known magazines. She has also co-authored a book entitled “Down Cut Shin Creek - The Pack Horse Librarians of Kentucky.” Jeanne agreed to allow me to share portions of her book as follows:
Overton County News
American Legion to hold dance
Quittin’ Tyme band will perform for an evening of dancing and country music on Friday, Aug. 19, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the American Legion Post in Livingston, located at 121 South Church Street. All dances are family friendly and open to the public, membership not necessary....
Overton County News
We shall not see their kind again
In my nearly 30 years of covering governmental meetings in Overton County, I have observed many memorable people – some for good reasons, some for not so good. In the last week, I have observed the passing of an era on both the School Board and the County Commission. Three men I have gotten to know fairly well exited the public stage after terms of service to Overton County that I am afraid may never be matched in the future.
Overton County News
Opening Remarks
“It’s a love and joy to watch these youngsters perform then talk to them and get ‘their’ view of the game.”. It’s the same old story every year about this time – hot, humid, and early football practice. When I was a youngster, football seemed to come later in the fall, but now that everything has changed, like schools opening the first of August and actual games even earlier than that we’re getting things in line for another season.
Overton County News
Dial, Gilpatrick honored by School Board
Decades of service to education in Overton County received recognition Tuesday, Aug. 9 when the Board of Education and Director of Schools Donnie Holman honored Dolphus Dial and Mike Gilpatrick in their last regular monthly meeting as School Board members. Dial has been involved in Overton County education for 50...
Overton County News
Miss Hammock and Mr. Maynord to unite in marriage Oct. 6th
Amanda Hammock and Robbie Maynord of Rickman proudly announce their engagement and forthcoming wedding. The bride-elect is the daughter of Richard and Jody Hammock. He is the son of Rick and Sherry Maynord. The couple will exchange vows on Thursday, Oct. 6th at 5:30 p.m.
Overton County News
Catholic Mass to be held on Saturday
The local Catholic community will hold Mass at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20th at the Livingston Methodist Church Chapel, located at 104 Roberts Street Livingston. For more information please call Fr. Samuel Mungai at 812-686-6340 or Lay Missionary Lorenzo Aju at 931-871-6353.
Overton County News
