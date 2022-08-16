An attorney by the name of Jeanne Cannella Schmitzer once practiced law for a brief time here in Livingston, and prior to passing the bar, her educational background included working as a librarian, researcher, and as a writer. She received a Master of History degree at the University of Central Florida in Orlando and a Master of Information Science degree at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. She also served as the reference librarian at the Putnam County Library in Cookeville, and has written several articles for many well known magazines. She has also co-authored a book entitled “Down Cut Shin Creek - The Pack Horse Librarians of Kentucky.” Jeanne agreed to allow me to share portions of her book as follows:

2 DAYS AGO