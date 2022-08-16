Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Four Wisconsin producers recall lard
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced four Wisconsin producers are recalling lard sold in their stores. The DATCP says evidence collected during routine inspections found the lard wasn’t produced under the appropriate safety plan, so there’s a reasonable probability the product...
The World’s Largest Salmon Was Just Spotted in Minnesota
If you happened to be up in Bloomington earlier this week, you would have witnessed the largest salmon in the world when it was here in Minnesota. Given that Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you'd think that witnessing the world's largest salmon might require you to head out on a body of water, right? Well, not so much. Because THIS large salmon was spotted at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport-- and it's a plane, not a fish. Okay, it's a plane with a special paint job that makes it look like the world's largest salmon.
Minnesota Named One Of The Best States To Live In
It is hard to argue with this! Both Minnesota and Wisconsin have been named some of the best states in the country to live in. There are always tons of studies done on things like this and Minnesota and Wisconsin often make the cut. A recent study found that Minnesotans aren't quitting their jobs as fast as those in other states as we come out of the pandemic.
mprnews.org
CDC notches up Twin Cities’ COVID risk rating heading into ‘the Great Minnesota Get-Together’
Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s community level risk rating map showed the entire Twin Cities seven-county region in green, signaling lower risks. This week the CDC has colored the state’s biggest population center yellow, signaling “medium” risk. Hopefully the risk won’t go up further as we look ahead to the opening of the State Fair next week.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
After 60 years in the U.S., German-born Minnesota man becomes a citizen
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Randy Mueller has enough stories to fill a novel. But it's one recent moment that made it all feel complete.Mueller, who was born in Munich in 1938, finally became a U.S. citizen after living in the country for more than 60 years."He told me he wanted to be a citizen so I said okay, I'll fill out the paperwork."Mueller eventually learned machinery work and left for Canada. He says he wasn't called by anything in particular."I was just well, the wind blows here," he said, laughing.When work dried up, he headed south on a Greyhound bus to Minneapolis, where got his green card. Eventually he was drafted and served in the U.S. Army for two years back in Germany."That was the first time back," Mueller said. "Here I come to Munich in my American outfit."Eventually he met his wife Jayne and the two bought a house in Bloomington, where they raised two children and started a company.Mueller said he'd never really thought about becoming a U.S. citizen until recently. His wife filed the paperwork about two years ago.
See: New Girl Scout Cookie – To Be Available In Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa
Get ready for a NEW Girl Scout Cookie, the Raspberry Rally, and a whole new exclusive way to buy it here in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and across the nation!. The Raspberry Rally goes on sale early in 2023, and is being called the "sister" to the always amazing, never defeated in competition, champ-eeee-onnnn THIN MINTS (IMHO)!
"Extreme Heat Belt" will soon hit parts of Minnesota, study warns
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsParts of Minnesota could see heat indexes hit 125°F at least one day a year by 2053, a new study warns. The big picture: In just 30 years, climate change will cause the Lower 48 states to be a far hotter and more precarious place to be during the summer, Axios Generate co-author Andrew Freedman writes.The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events published Monday by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.Zoom in: Blue Earth and Dodge counties are the only two in Minnesota projected to hit those highs in the foundation's model.Zoom out: The states likely to see the greatest growth in dangerous days per the analysis are Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Florida. The bottom line: As average temperatures rise due to human-driven greenhouse gas emissions, including the burning of fossil fuels for energy, the number of days at risk of hitting dangerous heat levels is forecast to increase.Keep reading for our interactive map...
Minnesota DNR Asks Hunters Not to Shoot Ear-Tagged, Radio-Collared Bears
With Minnesota bear hunting season set to open on Thursday, September 1, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has an important reminder for all hunters. The DNR is is once again asking bear hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars. They also play an important research role.
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
It Might Be Gross But Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot in Minnesota?
If you've ever gone to Foster Arend in Rochester or over to Lake City for a fun day in the water, you've probably had shoes covered in sand. I'm not a huge fan of bringing that in my car and sometimes, I've just taken my flip-flops off and driven my car without shoes on. But, is driving without shoes against the law in Minnesota?
Weather Outlook for Autumn Looks Pretty Good for Minnesota
UNDATED -- It looks like overall we're in for a pretty nice fall season here in Minnesota. The Climate Prediction Center has just released its three-month outlook for the months of September, October, and November. The temperature forecast is looking to be slightly above normal for much of Minnesota. The...
Let’s Make The “Toaster Tree” Minnesota’s #1 Attraction
You have to admit, there is so much to see in Minnesota. The abundance of beautiful lakes, beautiful Lake Superior, Paul Bunyan Statue, the world famous Mall of America, Target Field, US Bank Stadium and isn't the famous giant ball of twine somewhere in Minnesota? So much to see, it's difficult to choose.
fox9.com
Dunkin locations will have cops on the roof on Friday
Cops will be on the roofs of Dunkin locations across the Twin Cities area on Friday to help raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota. This is the 6th annual event, and it's helped raise more than $60,000 for the organization in the past five years.
What Was Your First Job?- Central Minnesotans Share Their Answers
We recently asked Central Minnesotans what their very first job was, and how old were they at that time. We had a ton of responses, and being out in the middle of the Midwest, it's not surprising that a lot of our listeners had their first jobs on a farm.
redlakenationnews.com
New COVID-19 estimate: 82% of Minnesota kids already infected
Minnesota is heading into the school year with modest but persistent COVID-19 levels in a state population that, for the most part, has already been hit by the pandemic. An estimated 82% of Minnesota children have been infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to an update this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The estimate is based on a double-check of 675 blood samples submitted in May and June for various medical tests, and likely indicates a high rate of prior COVID-19 cases among Minnesota adults as well.
Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
Unique Places To Get Married in Minnesota From Underground To On The Field
I had no idea that there was a wedding chapel inside the Mall of America until earlier this week when I learned it was closing. More than 7,500 couples have said “I Do” inside the mega mall chapel since it first opened nearly three decades ago. Did you...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
