One World Link expands to 35 Georgia counties
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One World Link, which is powered by Americorps, is teaming up with local health organizations to expand public and rural health programs. Organizations that will get support from Americorps members are:. The North Central Health District. Atrium Health Navicent. First Choice Primary Care. They’re hoping...
Pace Center for Girls receives grant from United HealthCare
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Pace Center for Girls plans to provide more mental and behavioral health services to girls in Bibb and Peach Counties. It’s thanks to a $160,000 grant from United HealthCare. The Pace Center for Girls plans to hire two more therapists to add to the...
Middle Georgia Regional Library expands ‘Play Card Program’ to more counties
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Students in Macon County and Twiggs County now have access to library services by using their school ID numbers. This is the first time the Middle Georgia Regional Library has extended its Play Card Program to counties outside of Bibb. The goal was to remove...
Baldwin High School expanding culinary opportunities for students
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Baldwin High School is giving its students an opportunity to pursue a career in culinary arts. The school district partnered with Helms College to offer a $10,000 scholarship. High school students in the district’s culinary arts course will receive credit that will count toward Helms College.
BOE appoints new assistant principal at OHM
Krystle C. Stanley was recently appointed the new assistant principal at Oak Hill Middle School. Stanley was born in Milledgeville and stayed local her entire educational journey. She graduated from Georgia College & State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in English in 2006 and later received her Master of Arts there and a Specialist Degree in Curriculum and Instruction in 2013. “One…
Monroe County Recreation Department increasing sports fees
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Recreation Department is increasing its sports fees in three areas. County commissioners approved a $25 fee for out-of-county participants. That’s a $15 increase from the previous fee. There will also be a late registration fee of $25. All increases will be...
National nursing group apologizes for intentional exclusion of Black nurses
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Back in 1916, the American Nurses Association (ANA) "purposefully, systemically and systematically excluded Black nurses." Now, more than a century later, the ANA wants to hold themselves accountable and seek forgiveness. Chief Nursing Officer Shellisa Houston Martin with Houston Medical Center says apologizing is good, but it may not be enough.
Macon County residents get access to high speed fiber internet
OGLETHORPE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Almost 3,000 Macon County residents now have access to high speed internet for the first time. It’s all thanks to a partnership between the county and Kinetic Wireless. The county held a ribbon held ceremony Wednesday to announce Kinetic’s expansion of high speed internet.
5 qualify for Macon Water Authority, including man who vacated the seat
Voters of Macon Water Authority District 2 will have five candidates on the ballot during the special election Nov. 8, including the man who resigned the seat to qualify for a failed bid for MWA chairman. Desmond D. Brown leads the ballot by alphabetical order ahead of Lindsay Holliday, Jeffery...
Otis Redding Foundation to Host Weekend of Events in Macon Celebrating 81 Years of Otis Redding
The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Soul singer’s 81st birthday. The events, to take place September 9-10 will bring world-renowned musicians to Macon, GA and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts, which will further support the Foundation’s mission to empower, enrich, and motivate youth through education programs involving music, writing, and instrumentation.
'He would receive money... do part of a job, and then disappear': Macon pastor faces fraud charges in Louisiana
MACON, Ga. — A sheriff in Louisiana says a Macon pastor took money from people to repair hurricane damage on their homes, but never finished the work. The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office says Jimmy Collins Jr. was arrested Monday on six felony warrants for fraud and swindling. They say...
Law enforcement presence at Monroe County Schools after Snapchat threat
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a threat on Snapchat caused law enforcement presence to be added to schools in the Monroe County School system on Thursday. According to MCSO, a report came in of a nonspecific threat against a nonspecific school on the...
Macon, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Towers High School football team will have a game with Bibb County School District on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Macon church pressing forward after gunfire damages building
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community Church of God is continuing to hold services after gunfire damaged the church’s windows and doors in July. The shooting also led to water damage from the church’s sprinkler system. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to gunfire in the...
Report: Warner Robins PD aims to predict where crime will occur
The City of Warner Robins is looking to reduce crime by using cameras and technology, to predict where crimes are most likely to occur, according to a recent report by Georgia Tech. The city is one of only a handful of winners of the "Georgia Smart Communities Challenge" for 2022.
WRPD: Cash register theft leads to Code Yellow at 5 schools
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five schools in Warner Robins were placed under a “Code Yellow” Thursday morning after a man stole a cash register from a convenience store. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says a man and woman were playing gaming machines at VIP...
Georgia: Officials investigating death of nine-month-old
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Officials are investigating the death of an infant that happened on Aug. 16, according to the Bibby County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office received report of a nine-month-old found unresponsive after traveling with its Mom and two other siblings this past Tuesday. The nine-month-old was transported to the hospital by […]
32-year-old employee dies when tire he’s working on explodes, Georgia officials say
A Georgia man died after a tire that he was working on exploded, news outlets reported. The 32-year-old was working at a tire shop when a tire came apart from the rim, the Dublin Police Department said. The car part then hit and killed him on Wednesday, Aug. 17, WMGT and WGXA reported.
Milledgeville hosting first ‘Summer Sips’ contest
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A drink contest is underway in downtown Milledgeville and will continue through the end of August. The contest, called “Milledgeville Summer Sips,” was created as a joint effort between Visit Milledgeville and Milledgeville Main Street as a way to promote the local food and drink industry.
Central Georgia man arrested on felony fraud charges involving Louisiana hurricane victims
ALLEN PARISH, La. — A Central Georgia man wanted on fraud charges has been arrested in Louisiana. According to the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office, Jimmy Collins Jr., 55, was arrested Monday morning on six felony warrants for fraud and swindling. Back in July, the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office told...
