Macon, GA

41nbc.com

One World Link expands to 35 Georgia counties

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One World Link, which is powered by Americorps, is teaming up with local health organizations to expand public and rural health programs. Organizations that will get support from Americorps members are:. The North Central Health District. Atrium Health Navicent. First Choice Primary Care. They’re hoping...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Pace Center for Girls receives grant from United HealthCare

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Pace Center for Girls plans to provide more mental and behavioral health services to girls in Bibb and Peach Counties. It’s thanks to a $160,000 grant from United HealthCare. The Pace Center for Girls plans to hire two more therapists to add to the...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Baldwin High School expanding culinary opportunities for students

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Baldwin High School is giving its students an opportunity to pursue a career in culinary arts. The school district partnered with Helms College to offer a $10,000 scholarship. High school students in the district’s culinary arts course will receive credit that will count toward Helms College.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
BOE appoints new assistant principal at OHM

Krystle C. Stanley was recently appointed the new assistant principal at Oak Hill Middle School. Stanley was born in Milledgeville and stayed local her entire educational journey. She graduated from Georgia College & State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in English in 2006 and later received her Master of Arts there and a Specialist Degree in Curriculum and Instruction in 2013. “One…
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
Monroe County Recreation Department increasing sports fees

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Recreation Department is increasing its sports fees in three areas. County commissioners approved a $25 fee for out-of-county participants. That’s a $15 increase from the previous fee. There will also be a late registration fee of $25. All increases will be...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
Macon County residents get access to high speed fiber internet

OGLETHORPE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Almost 3,000 Macon County residents now have access to high speed internet for the first time. It’s all thanks to a partnership between the county and Kinetic Wireless. The county held a ribbon held ceremony Wednesday to announce Kinetic’s expansion of high speed internet.
MACON COUNTY, GA
Otis Redding Foundation to Host Weekend of Events in Macon Celebrating 81 Years of Otis Redding

The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Soul singer’s 81st birthday. The events, to take place September 9-10 will bring world-renowned musicians to Macon, GA and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts, which will further support the Foundation’s mission to empower, enrich, and motivate youth through education programs involving music, writing, and instrumentation.
MACON, GA
Law enforcement presence at Monroe County Schools after Snapchat threat

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a threat on Snapchat caused law enforcement presence to be added to schools in the Monroe County School system on Thursday. According to MCSO, a report came in of a nonspecific threat against a nonspecific school on the...
FORSYTH, GA
Macon church pressing forward after gunfire damages building

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community Church of God is continuing to hold services after gunfire damaged the church’s windows and doors in July. The shooting also led to water damage from the church’s sprinkler system. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to gunfire in the...
MACON, GA
WRPD: Cash register theft leads to Code Yellow at 5 schools

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five schools in Warner Robins were placed under a “Code Yellow” Thursday morning after a man stole a cash register from a convenience store. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says a man and woman were playing gaming machines at VIP...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Georgia: Officials investigating death of nine-month-old

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Officials are investigating the death of an infant that happened on Aug. 16, according to the Bibby County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office received report of a nine-month-old found unresponsive after traveling with its Mom and two other siblings this past Tuesday. The nine-month-old was transported to the hospital by […]
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Milledgeville hosting first ‘Summer Sips’ contest

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A drink contest is underway in downtown Milledgeville and will continue through the end of August. The contest, called “Milledgeville Summer Sips,” was created as a joint effort between Visit Milledgeville and Milledgeville Main Street as a way to promote the local food and drink industry.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA

