This Tiny Home Village In Florida Is So Charming & You Can Stay On The Pristine Island For Cheap
Southwest Florida is an excellent destination to find your own little slice of paradise. A road trip to this side of the Sunshine State will give you a taste of tropical exuberance. Matlacha Tiny Village is the perfect cheap summer destination that features some of the most picturesque tiny home...
The Turquoise Riviera - the last untapped corner of the Med: Beyond the tourist traps, discover the hidden bays and ancient sites of south-western Turkey
We've dropped anchor on a sea that dazzles with all the shades of a peacock – royal blue, iridescent azure and shimmering emerald. After sailing out from Kalemya Bay, just outside Fethiye, we’re alone at Aquarium Cove, one of Turkey’s best dive spots. It’s too tempting not to jump in, for just under the surface is a 95ft-deep cavern where a shaft of light illuminates the wondrous rainbow-coloured coral.
travelnoire.com
Visiting The British Virgin Islands? Here Are The BEST Beaches In Tortola
Tortola is one of many islands in the U.S. British Virgin Islands. As the most visited island, Tortola has a booming tourism industry. And because of this, it provides tourists with a number of things to see and do. Many tourists flock to Tortola for its warm, tropical climate. The...
Woman who noticed her garden furniture in her neighbour's garden deals with it in 'most British way' possible
Confrontation and being British don’t pair well, as one woman expertly demonstrated when she noticed her neighbours had stolen her garden furniture… twice. Watch the moment unfold below:. When Lia Hatzakis, a 29-year-old YouTuber from Warwick, noticed her recently purchased garden table set was missing two chairs, she...
Venice mayor hits out at ‘idiot’ tourists for surfing along Grand Canal as two fined
Two tourists filmed surfing along the canals of Venice have been handed a significant fine, after the city’s mayor labelled them “overbearing idiots”.Footage of the pair gliding along the iconic waterways on motorised foil surfboards has been shared widely on social media, drawing anger from residents.Accusing the surfers of making “a mockery of the city”, mayor Luigi Brugnaro effectively launched a hunt for the pair, offering dinner to anyone who could help locate them.“I ask everyone to help us identify them to punish them even if our weapons are really blunt,” Mr Brugnaro said, adding that his office urgently...
Venice Fines ‘Idiots’ Who Surfed Grand Canal $1,500 a Piece
Two young men who thought it might be fun to film themselves gliding down Venice’s Grand Canal on motorized boards have learned the hard way that fun comes at a cost. Ecco due imbecilli prepotenti che si fanno beffa della Città… chiedo a tutti di aiutarci a individuarli per punirli anche se le nostre armi sono davvero spuntate… servono urgentemente più poteri ai Sindaci in tema di sicurezza pubblica!A chi li individua offro una cena! pic.twitter.com/DV2ONO3hUs— Luigi Brugnaro (@LuigiBrugnaro) August 17, 2022 The men, so far identified only as “foreign tourists” set off a manhunt after Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro put...
I spent $475 for 2 nights in a tiny house on a New Zealand island. I had to use a porta-potty, but it was still better than most hotels I've experienced.
Insider's author spent two nights on Waiheke Island, known as the Hamptons of New Zealand, in a 140-square-foot oceanfront tiny home listed on Airbnb.
Tourists stunned as Wizz Air jet skims their heads on Greek beach
Tourists on a Greek beach got a shock when a low-flying Wizz Air plane zoomed above their heads shortly before landing in Skiathos.A keen planespotter captured video of the moment the jet skimmed the group of sunbathers, flying just feet above their heads before touching down on the runway.The runway at Skiathos Alexandros Papadiamantis Airport is very close to the beach, with locals and tourists alike pitching up to enjoy summer days nearby.In the video, posted to YouTube by aviation account GreatFlyer on Friday (5 August), one beachgoer can be heard shouting “Holy s***,” while a man with a...
Narcity
You Can Visit Rainbow Boathouses Near Ottawa & It's Like A Mini Trip To The East Coast
There is a row of colourful boathouses near Ottawa that will make you think you're in Newfoundland. You should plan a visit to the South Lancaster Wharf if you're looking for a pop of colour to brighten things up. It's a scenic place for a picnic or to add some colour to your social media feed and it's free to visit.
Narcity
6 Breathtaking Suspension Bridges In BC To Check Out Before The Summer Ends
The summer season is coming close to an end and there are a few stunning suspension bridges in B.C., including the highest suspension bridge in Canada, that you'll want to check out while the weather is still toasty. Some of these suspension bridges are absolutely massive and others are surrounded...
cntraveler.com
The 20 Best Beaches in Croatia, From Dubrovnik City Spots to Hidden Coves on Brač
Vacationing in Croatia has rapidly become a hot ticket in the past few years—close to 20 million visitors decided to soak up some Croatian sunshine in 2019. Now one of the most visited destinations in the Mediterranean, the rich history and culture, varied architecture and food influenced from various other regions around the continent continue to draw in the crowds. However, with over 2,500 miles of coastline between the mainland and hundreds of spectacular islands, one thing is for certain—the Croatia beaches are where the action's at.
FodorsTravel
The Unspoiled Caribbean Island You’ve Never Heard Of
Haven’t heard of Statia? Neither have most. fficially known as Sint Eustatius, this quiet island has remained the shimmering secret of savvy divers who’ve been exploring its bounty of unspoiled dive sites for years. Other than that, it’s largely been known only to the Dutch for the past couple of centuries. One of the Dutch Caribbean’s six islands, Statia sits with Saba and Sint Maarten among the Leeward Islands of the West Indies, while the better-known ABC islands (Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao) round out the family further south, just off the Venezuelan coast.
Narcity
Canada's Nordik Spa Is A Scandinavian Oasis & Is Just Like A Trip To Iceland's Blue Lagoon
Why not treat yourself to soothing thermal waters and soak all your troubles away at the largest spa in North America?. Nordik Spa-Nature in Chelsea, Quebec, is an oasis with thermal pools that will make you feel like you're relaxing in the hot springs of Iceland. The spa, which can...
FodorsTravel
13 Floating Homes and Houseboats You Can Rent for Your Vacation
What’s better than an ocean, lake, or riverfront view? How about a view from ON the ocean, lake, or river? These 13 “decked out” floating homes and houseboats across America play host to guests looking for a true waterfront. From Florida to California, these are the best floating homes to rent and book a night’s stay.
Best hotels in the Channel Islands: Where to stay on Jersey, Guernsey, Alderney and Sark
The Channel Islands are the most southern part of the British Isles and get more hours of sunshine than anywhere else in the UK. If you travel to Guernsey, you can easily include the car-free islands of Sark and Herm, which are just a short ferry ride away. Both Alderney and Jersey are better explored as single destinations as they are a little further away from the other islands (Alderney to the north and Jersey to the south). Whichever unspoiled speck you choose, you’ll find wild-flower strewn coastal paths to walk or cycle along, beaches galore and an abundance of...
First Look: These Elegant New Residences in France’s Idyllic Loire Valley Sit on a World Heritage Site
Paris and the South of France might get all the attention, but the Loire Valley in central France deserves a chance in the spotlight. Les Bordes Estate, nestled among 1,400 acres in the Sologne Forest (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), first opened in 1987 and is home to the private members golf club, Les Bordes Golf Club. Now, after a change of ownership in 2018, the community is expanding to include single-family residences, a Six Senses Hotel, and more. As an established premier golf destination, both old and new members can now reside where they love to vacation. It’s easy to...
tripsavvy.com
Best Hotels in Sardinia, Italy
Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Sardinia’s hotels ooze understated glamour. The island might not be the first place you visit in Italy, but it’s a...
Britain’s poshest villages revealed: Most desirable rural location in each of the 54 counties - based on highest house prices, best amenities, transport links and chocolate-box appeal
Britons have been flocking to quaint countryside villages since being plunged into months-long lockdowns during Covid-19 pandemic. Some 60 per cent of estate agents working for Savills noticed a steep rise in demand for rental properties in desirable countryside locations. Many prospective buyers are choosing to rent in the high-end...
This Luxe 6-Day Train Trip Will Take You Through the Mountains of Northern Spain
Click here to read the full article. Europe may be known for its speedy and efficient railways, but a new train tour through Northern Spain is here to give riders a decidedly slower and more luxurious experience. Costa Verde Express, a self-proclaimed “heir” to the former El Transcantábrico, is now accepting 2023 bookings for two exciting routes through what’s known as Green Spain (h/t The Times). During each of the six-day expeditions, riders will get up close to Spain’s diverse landscapes, including the mountains of Picos de Europa National Park and the rugged, untamed coastline. The train will be making stops...
6 Best Countries To Own Vacation Property
Opting to purchase a vacation property in another country has multiple advantages. Not only will you have a foreign getaway to use at your convenience, but you'll also gain an asset that doesn't have...
