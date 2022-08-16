ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Daily Mail

The Turquoise Riviera - the last untapped corner of the Med: Beyond the tourist traps, discover the hidden bays and ancient sites of south-western Turkey

We've dropped anchor on a sea that dazzles with all the shades of a peacock – royal blue, iridescent azure and shimmering emerald. After sailing out from Kalemya Bay, just outside Fethiye, we’re alone at Aquarium Cove, one of Turkey’s best dive spots. It’s too tempting not to jump in, for just under the surface is a 95ft-deep cavern where a shaft of light illuminates the wondrous rainbow-coloured coral.
travelnoire.com

Visiting The British Virgin Islands? Here Are The BEST Beaches In Tortola

Tortola is one of many islands in the U.S. British Virgin Islands. As the most visited island, Tortola has a booming tourism industry. And because of this, it provides tourists with a number of things to see and do. Many tourists flock to Tortola for its warm, tropical climate. The...
The Independent

Venice mayor hits out at ‘idiot’ tourists for surfing along Grand Canal as two fined

Two tourists filmed surfing along the canals of Venice have been handed a significant fine, after the city’s mayor labelled them “overbearing idiots”.Footage of the pair gliding along the iconic waterways on motorised foil surfboards has been shared widely on social media, drawing anger from residents.Accusing the surfers of making “a mockery of the city”, mayor Luigi Brugnaro effectively launched a hunt for the pair, offering dinner to anyone who could help locate them.“I ask everyone to help us identify them to punish them even if our weapons are really blunt,” Mr Brugnaro said, adding that his office urgently...
TheDailyBeast

Venice Fines ‘Idiots’ Who Surfed Grand Canal $1,500 a Piece

Two young men who thought it might be fun to film themselves gliding down Venice’s Grand Canal on motorized boards have learned the hard way that fun comes at a cost. Ecco due imbecilli prepotenti che si fanno beffa della Città… chiedo a tutti di aiutarci a individuarli per punirli anche se le nostre armi sono davvero spuntate… servono urgentemente più poteri ai Sindaci in tema di sicurezza pubblica!A chi li individua offro una cena! pic.twitter.com/DV2ONO3hUs— Luigi Brugnaro (@LuigiBrugnaro) August 17, 2022 The men, so far identified only as “foreign tourists” set off a manhunt after Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro put...
The Independent

Tourists stunned as Wizz Air jet skims their heads on Greek beach

Tourists on a Greek beach got a shock when a low-flying Wizz Air plane zoomed above their heads shortly before landing in Skiathos.A keen planespotter captured video of the moment the jet skimmed the group of sunbathers, flying just feet above their heads before touching down on the runway.The runway at Skiathos Alexandros Papadiamantis Airport is very close to the beach, with locals and tourists alike pitching up to enjoy summer days nearby.In the video, posted to YouTube by aviation account GreatFlyer on Friday (5 August), one beachgoer can be heard shouting “Holy s***,” while a man with a...
Narcity

6 Breathtaking Suspension Bridges In BC To Check Out Before The Summer Ends

The summer season is coming close to an end and there are a few stunning suspension bridges in B.C., including the highest suspension bridge in Canada, that you'll want to check out while the weather is still toasty. Some of these suspension bridges are absolutely massive and others are surrounded...
cntraveler.com

The 20 Best Beaches in Croatia, From Dubrovnik City Spots to Hidden Coves on Brač

Vacationing in Croatia has rapidly become a hot ticket in the past few years—close to 20 million visitors decided to soak up some Croatian sunshine in 2019. Now one of the most visited destinations in the Mediterranean, the rich history and culture, varied architecture and food influenced from various other regions around the continent continue to draw in the crowds. However, with over 2,500 miles of coastline between the mainland and hundreds of spectacular islands, one thing is for certain—the Croatia beaches are where the action's at.
FodorsTravel

The Unspoiled Caribbean Island You’ve Never Heard Of

Haven’t heard of Statia? Neither have most. fficially known as Sint Eustatius, this quiet island has remained the shimmering secret of savvy divers who’ve been exploring its bounty of unspoiled dive sites for years. Other than that, it’s largely been known only to the Dutch for the past couple of centuries. One of the Dutch Caribbean’s six islands, Statia sits with Saba and Sint Maarten among the Leeward Islands of the West Indies, while the better-known ABC islands (Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao) round out the family further south, just off the Venezuelan coast.
FodorsTravel

13 Floating Homes and Houseboats You Can Rent for Your Vacation

What’s better than an ocean, lake, or riverfront view? How about a view from ON the ocean, lake, or river? These 13 “decked out” floating homes and houseboats across America play host to guests looking for a true waterfront. From Florida to California, these are the best floating homes to rent and book a night’s stay.
The Independent

Best hotels in the Channel Islands: Where to stay on Jersey, Guernsey, Alderney and Sark

The Channel Islands are the most southern part of the British Isles and get more hours of sunshine than anywhere else in the UK. If you travel to Guernsey, you can easily include the car-free islands of Sark and Herm, which are just a short ferry ride away. Both Alderney and Jersey are better explored as single destinations as they are a little further away from the other islands (Alderney to the north and Jersey to the south). Whichever unspoiled speck you choose, you’ll find wild-flower strewn coastal paths to walk or cycle along, beaches galore and an abundance of...
Robb Report

First Look: These Elegant New Residences in France’s Idyllic Loire Valley Sit on a World Heritage Site

Paris and the South of France might get all the attention, but the Loire Valley in central France deserves a chance in the spotlight. Les Bordes Estate, nestled among 1,400 acres in the Sologne Forest (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), first opened in 1987 and is home to the private members golf club, Les Bordes Golf Club. Now, after a change of ownership in 2018, the community is expanding to include single-family residences, a Six Senses Hotel, and more. As an established premier golf destination, both old and new members can now reside where they love to vacation. It’s easy to...
tripsavvy.com

Best Hotels in Sardinia, Italy

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Sardinia’s hotels ooze understated glamour. The island might not be the first place you visit in Italy, but it’s a...
Daily Mail

Britain’s poshest villages revealed: Most desirable rural location in each of the 54 counties - based on highest house prices, best amenities, transport links and chocolate-box appeal

Britons have been flocking to quaint countryside villages since being plunged into months-long lockdowns during Covid-19 pandemic. Some 60 per cent of estate agents working for Savills noticed a steep rise in demand for rental properties in desirable countryside locations. Many prospective buyers are choosing to rent in the high-end...
Robb Report

This Luxe 6-Day Train Trip Will Take You Through the Mountains of Northern Spain

Click here to read the full article. Europe may be known for its speedy and efficient railways, but a new train tour through Northern Spain is here to give riders a decidedly slower and more luxurious experience.   Costa Verde Express, a self-proclaimed “heir” to the former El Transcantábrico, is now accepting 2023 bookings for two exciting routes through what’s known as Green Spain (h/t The Times). During each of the six-day expeditions, riders will get up close to Spain’s diverse landscapes, including the mountains of Picos de Europa National Park and the rugged, untamed coastline. The train will be making stops...
