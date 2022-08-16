Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rickie Fowler slams the PGA Tour for not handling the LIV Golf battle 'very well at all' as he claims it has not 'been proactive' in combatting the threat after he jetted in for crunch players meeting with Tiger Woods
Rickie Fowler has claimed that the PGA Tour has not handled the LIV Golf fallout well but insisted it is still the best place to play golf. Fowler was one of the PGA Tour players to attend a crunch meeting in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday, where reportedly 'everything was on the table'.
LIV Golf May Have a Point About Tiger Woods Doing the PGA Tour’s Bidding
Accused of doing the PGA Tour’s bidding by ripping into his fellow golfers publicly for defecting to the LIV Golf Series in an antitrust lawsuit that was filed last a few weeks ago by players who joined the rebel circuit, 46-year-old golf superstar Tiger Woods appears to be doing just that.
CBS News
Tiger Woods arrives in Wilmington to discuss LIV Golf with PGA Tour's top players
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Imagine if Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid left the NBA and joined a brand new league overseas for a ton of money. Now, imagine LeBron James met with the remaining players and tried to convince them to stay in the NBA to save it as we know it. That's what's happening in the area, but only with golf.
TMZ.com
FIU Linebacker Luke Knox Dead At 22, Brother Of Bills Star Dawson Knox
10:42 AM PT -- A spokesperson for the Florida International University Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports ... cops responded to one of the campus' dorms on Wednesday after receiving a call about a medical emergency. According to the spokesperson, "officers did work on" Knox when they arrived on the scene...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy attend "good" LIV Golf meeting
Some of the world's best PGA Tour players including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth attended a meeting about the LIV Golf Tour on Tuesday afternoon. The crunch meeting surrounding the Saudi-backed golf circuit took place at an off-course hotel ahead of this week's second FedEx Cup Playoffs tournament at the BMW Championship in Wilmington.
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas explain impact of Tiger Woods rallying PGA Tour players in battle with LIV Golf
Tiger Woods made his presence felt in a top players-only meeting ahead of the BMW Championship on Tuesday. Woods flew in with Rickie Fowler (neither were playing in the tournament) to join some of the other top names in the sport to discuss the direction everything should go as the PGA Tour continues to square off with the LIV Golf League.
Golf Channel
Players tight-lipped and encouraged after meeting which included Tiger Woods
WILMINGTON, Del. – What happens at the Hotel Du Pont, well, apparently it stays there. At least that’s been the sentiment from the 22 players who attended the informal player meeting in downtown Wilmington Tuesday night ahead of the BMW Championship, a glitzy gathering that received considerably more attention because of the presence of Tiger Woods, who flew from his South Florida home to show support for the PGA Tour and help map out a path forward.
ESPN
Tiger Woods, top PGA Tour players meet amid LIV Golf strife; expected to take suggestions to commissioner Jay Monahan
Tiger Woods arrived in Wilmington, Delaware, the site of this week's BMW Championship, on Tuesday to meet with a select number of players to discuss the future of the PGA Tour and how it might be strengthened in its ongoing battle with LIV Golf for the best players in the world.
RELATED PEOPLE
Patrick Reed files $750 million lawsuit against Brandel Chamblee, Golf Channel
Nine-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Reed has filed a $750 million defamation lawsuit against Golf Channel and longtime commentator Brandel Chamblee, claiming that both parties "conspired" with the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan to defame him "since he was 23 years old," according to multiple reports. The lawsuit filed...
ESPN
PGA Tour golfers praise Tiger Woods' leadership amid LIV unrest, mum on details of meeting
The PGA Tour's top players aren't ready to reveal what was discussed during a meeting with Tiger Woods on Tuesday night, but many insist they're on the same page in terms of what the tour needs to do in its ongoing battle with LIV Golf. Many of the top 20...
golfmagic.com
Report: Tiger Woods now acting as PGA Tour's "de facto commissioner"
Tiger Woods is now acting as a "de facto commissioner" of the PGA Tour as its war with the LIV Golf Invitational Series escalates, according to reports. Tiger got tongues wagging late last night when it was revealed he was reportedly meeting with a select group of elite PGA Tour players to conjure up a united response to the threat of LIV Golf.
PGA Tour announces future, familiar host sites for BMW Championship in 2025 and 2026
The penultimate event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs is returning to familiar grounds in a few years. Ahead of the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware, on Tuesday the PGA Tour announced the event will be held at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, in 2025 and Bellerive Country Club, in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2026. Dates have yet to be finalized, but both events are scheduled for August.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Digest
LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour: The summer of golf's discontent
Evidently, Tiger Woods is telling others in his small-radius circle-of-trust that he was offered something like $700 million to sign up for a Saudi-funded golf league. That is, LIV Golf before LIV Golf had its own Wikipedia page. When this supposed offer was made is unclear. Greg Norman said recently it was before he became the LIV commissioner last fall.
Comments / 0