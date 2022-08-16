ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Daily Mail

Rickie Fowler slams the PGA Tour for not handling the LIV Golf battle 'very well at all' as he claims it has not 'been proactive' in combatting the threat after he jetted in for crunch players meeting with Tiger Woods

Rickie Fowler has claimed that the PGA Tour has not handled the LIV Golf fallout well but insisted it is still the best place to play golf. Fowler was one of the PGA Tour players to attend a crunch meeting in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday, where reportedly 'everything was on the table'.
TMZ.com

FIU Linebacker Luke Knox Dead At 22, Brother Of Bills Star Dawson Knox

10:42 AM PT -- A spokesperson for the Florida International University Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports ... cops responded to one of the campus' dorms on Wednesday after receiving a call about a medical emergency. According to the spokesperson, "officers did work on" Knox when they arrived on the scene...
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy attend "good" LIV Golf meeting

Some of the world's best PGA Tour players including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth attended a meeting about the LIV Golf Tour on Tuesday afternoon. The crunch meeting surrounding the Saudi-backed golf circuit took place at an off-course hotel ahead of this week's second FedEx Cup Playoffs tournament at the BMW Championship in Wilmington.
Golf Channel

Players tight-lipped and encouraged after meeting which included Tiger Woods

WILMINGTON, Del. – What happens at the Hotel Du Pont, well, apparently it stays there. At least that’s been the sentiment from the 22 players who attended the informal player meeting in downtown Wilmington Tuesday night ahead of the BMW Championship, a glitzy gathering that received considerably more attention because of the presence of Tiger Woods, who flew from his South Florida home to show support for the PGA Tour and help map out a path forward.
golfmagic.com

Report: Tiger Woods now acting as PGA Tour's "de facto commissioner"

Tiger Woods is now acting as a "de facto commissioner" of the PGA Tour as its war with the LIV Golf Invitational Series escalates, according to reports. Tiger got tongues wagging late last night when it was revealed he was reportedly meeting with a select group of elite PGA Tour players to conjure up a united response to the threat of LIV Golf.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PGA Tour announces future, familiar host sites for BMW Championship in 2025 and 2026

The penultimate event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs is returning to familiar grounds in a few years. Ahead of the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware, on Tuesday the PGA Tour announced the event will be held at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, in 2025 and Bellerive Country Club, in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2026. Dates have yet to be finalized, but both events are scheduled for August.
Golf Digest

LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour: The summer of golf's discontent

Evidently, Tiger Woods is telling others in his small-radius circle-of-trust that he was offered something like $700 million to sign up for a Saudi-funded golf league. That is, LIV Golf before LIV Golf had its own Wikipedia page. When this supposed offer was made is unclear. Greg Norman said recently it was before he became the LIV commissioner last fall.
