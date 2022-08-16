ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pinonpost.com

ABQ City Council votes 5-4 to force taxpayers to fund Planned Parenthood

On Monday, the Albuquerque City Council reaffirmed its previous vote to force city taxpayers to fork over $250,000 to fund the Planned Parenthood corporation, which kills babies in the womb. Despite claiming the partnership with the abortion company was only for necessary medical procedures, it would still force Albuquerque taxpayers...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Source New Mexico

City officially shuts down Coronado Park, leaving some to find new place to sleep

City officials put up fences around Coronado Park near Downtown Albuquerque on Wednesday, the official closure of a place where as many as 125 unsheltered people once camped. Mayor Tim Keller made the announcement about closing the park last month, surprising many. The move comes amid a housing shortage in the city and right after the Albuquerque City Council voted to ban approved encampments until at least August 2023.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Society
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KOAT 7

New Mexico business owners react to Coronado Park closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Coronado Park closure has been a controversial topic for several months. Mayor Tim Keller announced the final decision to close the park on Aug. 17. Business owners nearby said they hope it’s a step in the right decision. “We kind of feel we would...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicopbs.org

Albuquerque Action on Homeless Camps, Previewing the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market & Understanding Alcohol’s Impact in New Mexico

This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel discusses recent action from Albuquerque City Council that would stop the creation of any new homeless encampments in the city. How does this fit with Mayor Tim Keller’s plan to address this issue? Plus, there are new concerns about media access after republican nominee Mark Ronchetti’s latest rally in the race for governor. And the panel explores possible uses for a historic state surplus, thanks to booming oil and gas revenues.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homeless Shelter#Abq City Council#The Barrett House Shelter#Planned Parenthood
rrobserver.com

Albertsons is looking for employees across New Mexico

Rio Rancho is the site of New Mexico’s second Market Street grocery. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Albertsons Markets and Market Streets across New Mexico will hold hiring events this Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M., each day. Applicants can either text “ABSJOBS / MARKETSTREETJOBS”...
J.R. Heimbigner

New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousands

Photo of money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Need a financial boost? You're not alone. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Concerned neighbors, Coronado Park closed, Isolated storms, Deadly robbery, Service dog demand

[1] Neighbors have mixed reaction to Coronado Park closure – While the city of Albuquerque kept its promise to shutdown Coronado Park. Some are asking if the closure created a different problem. Just five blocks away, in a neighborhood off Broadway and Hannett, a new problem emerged. Two hours after the city shut down the park, many of the homeless showed up at the Martinez Town Park. the park is just 30 feet away from an elementary school bus stop.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New program offers leg up to people living in international district

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new program aims to give a leg up to people living in Albuquerque’s international district. The New Mexico Black Leadership Council hosted an open house for the “Uplift Initiative.” The program brings together community organizations offering a number of resources and services, including help getting healthcare, housing assistance and other needs […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

City to bring namesake submarine home

ALBUQUERQUE – The City of Albuquerque’s Office of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Parks and Recreation Department and the Navy League of the United States, New Mexico Council are working in collaboration to bring the sail of the USS Albuquerque home. The USS Albuquerque is a Los Angeles-class...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy