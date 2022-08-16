Read full article on original website
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the seaAnita DurairajPlacitas, NM
A Son of the Alleged Shooter Has Been Linked with the Killings of Two Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Accused Killer Had Been Asked to Leave the MosqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
pinonpost.com
ABQ City Council votes 5-4 to force taxpayers to fund Planned Parenthood
On Monday, the Albuquerque City Council reaffirmed its previous vote to force city taxpayers to fork over $250,000 to fund the Planned Parenthood corporation, which kills babies in the womb. Despite claiming the partnership with the abortion company was only for necessary medical procedures, it would still force Albuquerque taxpayers...
City officially shuts down Coronado Park, leaving some to find new place to sleep
City officials put up fences around Coronado Park near Downtown Albuquerque on Wednesday, the official closure of a place where as many as 125 unsheltered people once camped. Mayor Tim Keller made the announcement about closing the park last month, surprising many. The move comes amid a housing shortage in the city and right after the Albuquerque City Council voted to ban approved encampments until at least August 2023.
kunm.org
Native-led nonprofit may move in at site of 2014 murders, long-awaited memorial still possible
Eight years after the murders of two Indigenous men at a lot on Albuquerque’s westside, the city appears poised to make something meaningful of the site. Bella Davis (Yurok Tribe), Indigenous affairs reporter with New Mexico In Depth, spoke with KUNM about her reporting on what happened there and what’s to come.
City councilors suspend proposed Santa Fe shopping cart ordinance
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposed shopping cart ordinance in Santa Fe has been shelved. The bill was in response to the city spending roughly $47,000 to return shopping carts to their original stores in a ten-month span. The Santa Fe city council suggested fining retailers $150 for every cart they had to return. During […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico business owners react to Coronado Park closure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Coronado Park closure has been a controversial topic for several months. Mayor Tim Keller announced the final decision to close the park on Aug. 17. Business owners nearby said they hope it’s a step in the right decision. “We kind of feel we would...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque City Council passes bill preventing more applications for 'safe outdoor spaces'
The Albuquerque city council voted to pass the moratorium on issuing new permits for sanctioned homeless camps. They're calling them safe outdoor spaces. The first was approved earlier this month at a lot on Menaul near I-25. The moratorium passed with a 6 to 3 vote. In June Albuquerque city...
New Mexico prosecutors point out flaws in pretrial services system
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – During a detention hearing for Muhammad Syed, the man accused of murdering Muslim men, prosecutors pointed out glaring issues in the pretrial services system. It’s nothing new, people, charged with a crime being released under conditions intended to keep the community safe. But, as we’ve seen time and time again, so many of […]
newmexicopbs.org
Albuquerque Action on Homeless Camps, Previewing the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market & Understanding Alcohol’s Impact in New Mexico
This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel discusses recent action from Albuquerque City Council that would stop the creation of any new homeless encampments in the city. How does this fit with Mayor Tim Keller’s plan to address this issue? Plus, there are new concerns about media access after republican nominee Mark Ronchetti’s latest rally in the race for governor. And the panel explores possible uses for a historic state surplus, thanks to booming oil and gas revenues.
Albuquerque bought site of brutal 2014 murders years ago, spurred by talk of a memorial. But the current plan is for nonprofit office space.
A fenced-off lot near the intersection of Central Avenue and 60th Street, empty except for a portable trailer, a large “no trespassing” sign, overgrown weeds and a pile of debris, marks the site of two brutal murders. Kee Thompson and Allison Gorman, members of the Navajo Nation experiencing...
Governor praises health care workers as she further lifts COVID protections
At an awards ceremony for health care workers at a high-end hotel with a cocktail dress code on Tuesday night, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham praised their collective effort to save lives from COVID. “We stood up testing. We stood up vaccinations. We stood it all up. Nobody pointed at one...
rrobserver.com
Albertsons is looking for employees across New Mexico
Rio Rancho is the site of New Mexico’s second Market Street grocery. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Albertsons Markets and Market Streets across New Mexico will hold hiring events this Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M., each day. Applicants can either text “ABSJOBS / MARKETSTREETJOBS”...
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousands
Photo of money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Need a financial boost? You're not alone. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Concern after Albuquerque plans closure of two recycle drop-off sites
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is closing two recycling drop-off sites, leaving even fewer options for people around town. The drop-off recycling site on Juan Tabo near Candelaria is a popular one with people frequenting it at all hours of the day, dropping off cardboard and the most popular item of all, glass. “This I […]
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Concerned neighbors, Coronado Park closed, Isolated storms, Deadly robbery, Service dog demand
[1] Neighbors have mixed reaction to Coronado Park closure – While the city of Albuquerque kept its promise to shutdown Coronado Park. Some are asking if the closure created a different problem. Just five blocks away, in a neighborhood off Broadway and Hannett, a new problem emerged. Two hours after the city shut down the park, many of the homeless showed up at the Martinez Town Park. the park is just 30 feet away from an elementary school bus stop.
New program offers leg up to people living in international district
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new program aims to give a leg up to people living in Albuquerque’s international district. The New Mexico Black Leadership Council hosted an open house for the “Uplift Initiative.” The program brings together community organizations offering a number of resources and services, including help getting healthcare, housing assistance and other needs […]
rrobserver.com
City to bring namesake submarine home
ALBUQUERQUE – The City of Albuquerque’s Office of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Parks and Recreation Department and the Navy League of the United States, New Mexico Council are working in collaboration to bring the sail of the USS Albuquerque home. The USS Albuquerque is a Los Angeles-class...
Neighbors concerned after homicide at Morningside Park in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors have been complaining about the homeless campers and drug users in Morningside Park, the heart of Nob Hill, for years. Now, after a murder at the park, they are asking for help. “Anne” has called Nob Hill home for the past 30 years and has noticed how the homeless problem has […]
KOAT 7
Layers of safety measures to welcome students at Santa Fe Public Schools
SANTA FE, N.M. — As students and teachers in the Santa Fe Public School District get ready for the first day of class on Wednesday, safety is top of mind for many. The first day of school always brings a mix of emotions. "I am very nervous," Chris Lopez,...
ladailypost.com
Crisis Looms At New Mexico’s Largest Jail Now Plagued By Understaffing And Unsafe Conditions
A storm rolls over the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center. Courtesy/Nadav Soroker/Searchlight NM. It’s quiet outside the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), a hulking facility of brick, cinderblock and glass nearly 20 miles west of Albuquerque. On a recent day, cattle graze near the jail’s parking lot and though the...
Bernalillo County employee convicted of embezzlement won’t see jail time
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Michelle Luna, the Bernalillo County employee who stole tens of thousands of dollars from a non-profit won’t spend any time in jail. Luna took about $48,000 from the West Central Community Development Group which was meant to redevelop west Central Ave. and then used that money to pay for things like her […]
