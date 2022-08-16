Effective: 2022-08-18 21:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-18 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Southwestern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Southeastern Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 1030 PM MST/1030 PM PDT/. * At 930 PM MST/930 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Martinez Lake to 22 miles south of Wellton, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 16. CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 68 and 96. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 36. Locations impacted include Yuma, Somerton, Gadsden, Fortuna Foothills, San Luis, Blaisdell, Gordon's Well, Algodones Dunes, Andrade, Winterhaven, Araby and Glamis. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO