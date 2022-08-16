Get ready to get punched in the face by nostalgia because The Millennium Tour is back in action. This tour first came together with B2K as the headliner and floated through the U.S., selling out arenas from coast to coast. There was a bit of controversy behind the scenes because it came during the height of Omarion and Fizz's B2K beef, and these days, it doesn't look like the Pop-R&B quartet will be able to lay their swords down long enough to chase that Millennium bag.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO