Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel Maven
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
musictimes.com
Solange Knowles at New York City Ballet: Surprise Collaborators, Premiere Date + More Details
The Knowles sisters prove yet again that their musical talent and prowess are unmatched. While Beyoncé was busy dropping "Renaissance," Solange was busy composing a score for the New York City Ballet (NYCB). In a press release on Aug 15, the NYCB announced they had tapped Solange for the...
Baby On Board!: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Deplane A Private Jet With Their Baby Boy
The family's arrival in Los Angeles came just ahead of news that authorities have charged A$AP Rocky for his alleged connection to a November 2021 shooting.
Kelis Said Pharrell Is Being Passive Aggressive Over ‘Milkshake’ Sample
Pharrell Williams is now feeling the wrath of Kelis. After the "Bossy" singer gave Beyoncé a piece of her mind, she set her sights on her former friend and collaborator.
Fast Company
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ celebrates the queer artists of color who ‘originate culture’
Club Renaissance finally landed, and Beyoncé demands that we dance. Beyoncé released her long-awaited seventh solo project, Renaissance, last Friday, a booming, energetic album full of bangers we would have danced to in the club before the world was on fire. Unlike her previous albums, Renaissance strays from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar Performs Intimate Set In Front Of JAY-Z & Beyoncé In NYC
Brooklyn, NY – Kendrick Lamar treated JAY-Z, Beyoncé and others to an intimate performance in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night (August 6). Just hours after entertaining a sold-out crowd at the Barclays Center on his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Tour, Kendrick took his talents to Dumbo House, a swanky, members-only club overlooking the East River.
See Drake’s $75 Million Los Angeles Mansion
Drake has a big amount, and he spares no expense when it comes to his homes. This is definitely the case with his latest Los Angeles mansion. Drake bought his newest California digs from English rock star Robbie Williams back in March for a reported price of $75 million, which is more than twice what Williams paid when he acquired the Tuscan-style estate from Guess cofounder Armand Marciano in 2015 for a reported $32.7 million. Built in 2001, the mansion and guests houses boasts 10 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms and 24,000-plus square feet of living space in total.
MTV VMAs: Kane Brown to Make History as First Male Country Artist to Perform at Show (Exclusive)
Kane Brown is set to make history as the first male country artist to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards. The singer will make his VMAs debut from the Toyota Stage with a first-time TV performance of “Grand,” the new single from third album Different Man, which drops Sept. 9.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Arcane,' 'Annie Live!' Among Juried Winners for 2022 EmmysKorea Picks Park Chan-wook's 'Decision to Leave' for Oscar 2023 CompetitionOrlando Bloom to Receive Humanitarian Award From Location Managers Guild It’s not the first time Brown has notched an first at the VMAs: Last year, he was the only country...
Blackpink Unveils ‘Born Pink’ Tour Dates, Plots Largest World Tour in the History of a K-Pop Girl Group
Click here to read the full article. Blackpink are launching into their comeback era at full speed with the announcement of Born Pink, the 36-date world tour that aims to be the “largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group,” according to the pop phenomenon’s management company YG Entertainment. They also announced the release date for their upcoming LP, also named Born Pink. The album arrives on Sept. 16. The expansive tour will launch on Oct. 15 in Seoul before Blackpink makes their way to Dallas and Houston. November will see the group performing in Atlanta, Hamilton, Chicago,...
RELATED PEOPLE
The FADER
Kehlani ends Philadelphia show early over safety concerns
Kehlani ended a live show in Philadelphia earlier than planned on Monday evening over concerns for fans' wellbeing, Rolling Stone reports. The August 15 show at Mann Center’s Skyline Stage was abandoned amid reports of multiple people passing out in the audience. Speaking from the stage before he exit, Kehlani said: "This is not okay. I don’t feel comfortable. I don’t feel okay. I don’t feel like anybody is safe right now. I love you so much. I do not have more words about how disappointed and heartbroken I am."
Lala Anthony Celebrates Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Album In A Sexy Body Suit
Lala Anthony stepped out for a 'Renaissance' themed party last night in a sexy body suit that we love!
TODAY.com
Solange Knowles is composing music for the New York City Ballet
Solange Knowles can add another creative talent to her already impressive resume — the pop star is composing music for the New York City Ballet. The company announced on Monday that the "multi-hyphenate recording artist" has composed a ballet score that will premiere at its annual Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28.
Kendrick Lamar, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Janelle Monáe Among Attendees at Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance Party
Beyoncé released her album 'Renaissance' in July 2022, even hosting a secret 'Club Renaissance' party in New York City during August 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
Fabolous Has Dave East & Meek Mill Join Him For NYC Takeover In Music Video Shoot
Fabolous was spotted in New York City filming a new music video with Dave East and Meek Mill on Monday (August 15). Footage of the NYC meet-up surfaced online, showing the three rappers on top of a parking garage looking out into the Big Apple skyline as they performed their verses on an unreleased song. Other footage shows Fab, East and Meek hanging out in the middle of Times Square as fans pulled up to get a look at the rap trio.
To Da Left: Ornery Guests Get Kicked Out Of Beyoncé’s NYC ‘Renaissance’ Celebration Party For Bad Behavior
Beyoncé appeared in her husband’s hometown of New York to throw a celebration for her latest album Renaissance, but due to bad behavior, some guests reportedly had to be escorted out, according to Page Six. A source who was at the event told Page Six, “A few people...
MTV Puts Hip-Hop in the Lead With LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow as 2022 VMAs MCs
Three separate generations of hip-hop will join forces at the 2022 Video Music Awards as LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow come together to revamp the traditional hosting gig for the awards ceremony, scheduled for August 28 at New Jersey’s Prudential Center. The trio will serve as MCs for the night, swapping out the traditional host title in a move MTV has described as “innovative and unique” compared to past shows. Last year, Doja Cat mixed up the hosting format with a fashion-forward take, rotating through five outfits on VMAs night, including the iconic Thom Browne worm dress. This...
hotnewhiphop.com
Bow Wow Announces "The Millennium Tour: Turn Up" With Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Crime Mob, Bobby V & More
Get ready to get punched in the face by nostalgia because The Millennium Tour is back in action. This tour first came together with B2K as the headliner and floated through the U.S., selling out arenas from coast to coast. There was a bit of controversy behind the scenes because it came during the height of Omarion and Fizz's B2K beef, and these days, it doesn't look like the Pop-R&B quartet will be able to lay their swords down long enough to chase that Millennium bag.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blackpink Unleash ‘Pink Venom’ on Comeback Single Ahead of New Album ‘Born Pink’
Blinks: the Born Pink era has officially commenced. On Thursday night, K-pop superstars Blackpink released “Pink Venom,” the lead single off their forthcoming album, Born Pink, out Sept. 16. The earworm starts with a voice chanting the group’s name, before exploding into a rap verse backed by a sticky electronic beat mixed with a Middle Eastern percussion and guitar sound — think OG Shakira mixed with a hint of Fifth Harmony’s “Worth It.” “I bring the pain like… This, that pink venom/This, that pink venom,” the group sings on the chorus. “Get’em, get’em, get’em/Straight till your dome like woah woah woah.” The song’s...
PopSugar
Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Cutout and Snakeskin Catsuits in Her New Music Video
Megan Thee Stallion's new music video "Her," released as part of her sophomore album "Traumazine," abounds with head-turning costumes, thanks in no small part to her collaboration with Hollywood stylist Law Roach. The first scene starts out strong, showing Megan rapping on a chair, clad in a sharp-shoulder maxi gown complete with built-in opera gloves. The silhouette recalls many a Kim Kardashian-approved Balenciaga look, an aesthetic that appeared on the Couture 2022 catwalk. The floor-sweeping design is accessorized with silver drop earrings, with Megan's sleek black hair cascading down past her lower back.
HipHopDX.com
Kehlani Cuts Philly Show Short After Multiple Fans Pass Out
Philadelphia, PA – Kehlani decided to cut a recent show in Philadelphia short after multiple fans in the audience passed out during the performance. It’s unclear what exactly caused the fans to pass out but Kehlani decided they didn’t feel safe and that the show at Philly’s outdoor Skyline Stage at The Mann Center on Monday night (August 15) needed to prematurely end.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: The Coldest Bars So Far from 2021 ‘Lyricist of the Year’ Winner J. Cole
BET's Hip Hop Award's 2021 “Lyricist of the Year” winner J. Cole is one of the most revered rappers of our generation. Accolades aside, Cole’s cultural awareness, subject matter, and delivery puts him at the top of the class. The North Carolina native came up with several...
Comments / 0