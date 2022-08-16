Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Great Ethiopian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You DieTravel MavenOhio State
Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?Brown on ClevelandEuclid, OH
Garfield Heights Recieve 1.3 Million Dollars From Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight
Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson’s boxing match against Le’Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there’s no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running […] The post WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaytradition.com
Green Bay Packers cut former Iowa TE
The Green Bay Packers also released a former Iowa TE on Tuesday. Dominque Dafney was 1 of the players that got cut by the team in order to get down to the 85-player roster minimum per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Dafney spent the majority of his college career with...
Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim
Green Bay Packers have added another pass-catcher for Aaron Rodgers as the regular season fast approaches. Just don’t expect him to fill the massive left by superstar wideout Davante Adams. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Green Bay scooped up wide receiver Travis Fulgham off the waiver wire on Wednesday. The Packers have claimed WR Travis […] The post Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […] The post Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Denzel Ward’s $400 bounty for Browns teammates is already paying dividends
Cleveland Browns Denzel Ward is using one of the most effective motivational tools known to man in his attempt to encourage his Browns teammates, particularly on defense, to show up in the preseason in top form: money. Ward recently revealed to reporters that he has promised to pay $400 per interception by anyone on the Browns.
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Cut Former First-Round Draft Pick On Tuesday
This Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers are parting ways with a former first-round NFL Draft pick. That player is none other than veteran defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche. The 49ers are releasing defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche to get down to the roster limit of 85 players. The former first-round pick...
NBC Sports
Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury
Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
brownsnation.com
A Baker Mayfield Showdown Is Officially On The Books
Baker Mayfield had been the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback for the better part of four seasons. With him behind center, the franchise ended a postseason drought that lasted nearly two decades. But even that feat isn’t enough especially when a Pro Bowler like Deshaun Watson became available. Eventually,...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/18/22)
It is Thursday, August 18, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are days away from playing their second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, August 21 at 1:00 PM EDT. Here is the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Browns Claim Offensive Tackle...
brownsnation.com
Browns Insider Shares How Long The Watson Saga Has Lasted
Cleveland Browns fans are still waiting for the final verdict regarding Deshaun Watson‘s plight. That’s why they can’t help but count the days until the decision is released regarding his violation of the player conduct policy. As ESPN’s Jake Trotter counted, it’s been 49 days since the...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Vacation Video
It's almost football season, as Erin Andrews and the Fox Sports crew will be back in action this upcoming weekend. However, Andrews and her Fox Sports colleagues are trying to soak up the final days of summer, too. Andrews posted an adorable video of a family beach trip on social...
fantasypros.com
Andrew Erickson’s Tight Ends to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
The 2022 NFL season is approaching, and that means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. What better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we’re also going to have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
Yardbarker
Jerome Ford Can be a Nice Piece of the Browns’ Offense
Ford was impressive, but it could be difficult for him to make the roster. Jerome Ford Will Have to Compete For a Roster Spot. The Browns have a lot of depth at running back. They have Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton, and obviously Jerome Ford. If Ford continues to improve, someone like Felton could be the odd man out.
brownsnation.com
Report: Deshaun Watson Suspended 11 Games
Ultimately, it was all about compromise for the NFL and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. After an extended appeal and negotiations, the NFL issued a decision in the Watson personal conduct case. Watson will sit out 11 games starting with the Week 1 season opener against the Carolina Panthers. He...
Yardbarker
Browns Cut Two Including DT Sheldon Day
The Browns also waived OT Elijah Nkansah with an injury designation. He’ll revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers and likely be released with a settlement. Day, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when the Jaguars waived him during the 2017 season.
Yardbarker
The Browns Keep Losing Talent At 1 Key Position
Last season, the Cleveland Browns ranked fourth in rushing yards with 145.4 per game. Their ground attack helped them finish with a respectable 8-9 record. The efforts of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and D’Ernest Johnson made the Browns one of the top run teams in the NFL. However, some...
Yardbarker
Browns Writer Shares An Intriguing WR Target On The Market
In a pass-happy league that is the NFL, the Cleveland Browns can still get more help at the position. While they already have Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper, the Browns can still add more assets beyond Donovan Peoples-Jones, David Bell, and Anthony Schwartz. Having more targets will improve their ability...
Yardbarker
Larry Ogunjobi Solidifies Steelers D-line
Ogunjobi was selected 65th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns out of Charlotte. He only started 1 game in his rookie year but played in 14 games. He ended his rookie season with 1 sack, 32 tackles and 4 tackles for loss. From there he would go on to be the starter and would put up some pretty good numbers. In his 4 years with the Browns he would total 14.5 sacks, 229 tackles and 29 tackles for loss. If you compare him to a guy like Cam Heyward who’s first 4 years as a started total 23.5 sacks, 187 tackles and 37 tackles for loss. Besides sacks the numbers are not too far off.
