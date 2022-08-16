Read full article on original website
Seahawks considering change at starting quarterback?
Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
How to watch, stream and listen to Seahawks vs. Bears on Thursday
The Seattle Seahawks will host their only home opponent of the preseason on Thursday night when the Chicago Bears roll into town. The matchup will mark the fifth preseason contest between the two teams with the Seahawks holding a 3-1 edge. Below is everything you need to know to catch...
Seahawks’ Geno Smith-Drew Lock QB battle takes surprising twist
There aren’t many quarterback competitions in training camp so far as nearly every starting spot appears to be locked up, but there is one position battle that is starting to heat up — the Seattle Seahawks’ signal-caller clash between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Throughout the offseason,...
Drew Lock (COVID-19) ruled out for Seahawks' Thursday preseason matchup
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (COVID-19) will not play in Thursday's preseason contest against the Chicago Bears. Despite being named Thursday's starting quarterback, Lock will not be available for health protocol reasons. Expect Geno Smith to make another start under center as Seattle's front-running opening day starter while Lock remains a volatile option after he ranked 31st among quarterbacks with a 60.0 Pro Football Focus rating last season.
‘Still our No. 1 guy’: Pete Carroll pours cold water on Drew Lock winning Seahawks QB battle vs. Geno Smith
Drew Lock has made the Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback competition quite interesting, but that’s still not enough to topple Geno Smith from the top spot. Head coach Pete Carroll made that much clear after he shared that Smith remains their no. 1 option at quarterback ahead of the 2022 NFL season. While he did say he […] The post ‘Still our No. 1 guy’: Pete Carroll pours cold water on Drew Lock winning Seahawks QB battle vs. Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL starting QB tracker: Seahawks' Drew Lock tests positive for COVID
There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Drew Lock contracts COVID-19 after increasing first-team reps, Geno Smith still holding QB1 spot. Despite Geno Smith's lead in the Seahawks' quarterback derby,...
Seahawks vs. Bears score: Live updates, TV channel, streaming info, odds for preseason opener in Seattle
Week 2 of the NFL preseason kicks off tonight with a battle between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks have a couple of notable players inactive. Drew Lock, who was slated to start as Seattle continues its quarterback battle, will be unable to compete against Geno Smith, as he tested positive for COVID-19. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is out as well, as he's dealing with a hernia issue.
