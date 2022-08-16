ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Seahawks considering change at starting quarterback?

Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
numberfire.com

Drew Lock (COVID-19) ruled out for Seahawks' Thursday preseason matchup

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (COVID-19) will not play in Thursday's preseason contest against the Chicago Bears. Despite being named Thursday's starting quarterback, Lock will not be available for health protocol reasons. Expect Geno Smith to make another start under center as Seattle's front-running opening day starter while Lock remains a volatile option after he ranked 31st among quarterbacks with a 60.0 Pro Football Focus rating last season.
ClutchPoints

‘Still our No. 1 guy’: Pete Carroll pours cold water on Drew Lock winning Seahawks QB battle vs. Geno Smith

Drew Lock has made the Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback competition quite interesting, but that’s still not enough to topple Geno Smith from the top spot. Head coach Pete Carroll made that much clear after he shared that Smith remains their no. 1 option at quarterback ahead of the 2022 NFL season. While he did say he […] The post ‘Still our No. 1 guy’: Pete Carroll pours cold water on Drew Lock winning Seahawks QB battle vs. Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Is Russell Wilson still an elite quarterback?

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler, but is he still elite? On Sunday, the NFL Network began releasing its list of top 100 players, a ranking voted on by the players. Wilson ranked No. 61, behind the Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (No. 57). Two years ago, Wilson ranked second overall. He ranked 12th last year.
FOX Sports

NFL starting QB tracker: Seahawks' Drew Lock tests positive for COVID

There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Drew Lock contracts COVID-19 after increasing first-team reps, Geno Smith still holding QB1 spot. Despite Geno Smith's lead in the Seahawks' quarterback derby,...
Russell Wilson
Yardbarker

Veteran Quarterback Brett Hundley Among Ravens Cuts

The Ravens released veteran quarterback Brett Hundley this week as NFL teams had to trim their rosters to 85 players. The Ravens signed Hundley on May 26. He played the final series in a 23-10 win over Tennessee in the first preseason game. Hundley completed both of his pass attempts for 42 yards and ran for three yards on two carries.
CBS Sports

Seahawks vs. Bears score: Live updates, TV channel, streaming info, odds for preseason opener in Seattle

Week 2 of the NFL preseason kicks off tonight with a battle between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks have a couple of notable players inactive. Drew Lock, who was slated to start as Seattle continues its quarterback battle, will be unable to compete against Geno Smith, as he tested positive for COVID-19. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is out as well, as he's dealing with a hernia issue.
SEATTLE, WA

