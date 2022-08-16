Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Josh Cribbs: Jacoby Brissett is not a downgrade from 2021, he's a downgrade from 2020 Baker Mayfield
Josh Cribbs shared his thoughts on the current QB situation. Why Cribbs believes Brissett still gives the Browns a chance to make the playoffs. Do the Browns really need Jimmy Garoppolo? Should Watson play in the preseason? Thoughts on Stefanski.
Deshaun Watson resolution expected to be imminent
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still awaiting the final decision on his suspension this season after being accused of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions. Judge Sue L. Robinson initially proposed a six-game suspension, but the NFL wants more. Per Dan Graziano of ESPN, it appears Watson and his camp are expecting a […] The post Deshaun Watson resolution expected to be imminent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Denzel Ward’s $400 bounty for Browns teammates is already paying dividends
Cleveland Browns Denzel Ward is using one of the most effective motivational tools known to man in his attempt to encourage his Browns teammates, particularly on defense, to show up in the preseason in top form: money. Ward recently revealed to reporters that he has promised to pay $400 per interception by anyone on the Browns.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Why aren’t the Browns signing JC Tretter? Is he being blackballed by the NFL?
JC Tretter is the NFLPA president, and he is a pretty vocal person. He was talking trash last week after looking at pictures from Soldier Field where the field had little holes all over the place. Tretter is a very good player though too. He is not on an NFL...
Yardbarker
Browns Coach Shares A Surprising Nick Chubb Comment
The running game has been the Cleveland Browns‘ bread-and-butter for the last few seasons. It’s hard to fault the team for using that attack to the fullest because of their stacked rotation with D’Ernest Johnson, Kareem Hunt, and Nick Chubb. But what’s scary is that their ace...
Browns Releasing DT Sheldon Day per Report
According to Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report, the Cleveland Browns are releasing defensive tackle Sheldon Day ahead of Tuesday's roster cutdown deadline.
FOX Sports
Should Panthers put more pressure on Baker Mayfield?
The Carolina Panthers are in the midst of a quarterback battle. All signs, though, point to Baker Mayfield being their starter, not Sam Darnold. Mayfield took reps with the top offensive unit in the Panthers' preseason opener against the Washington Commanders. He has also taken the majority of the snaps with the offensive starters during training camp practices so far.
brownsnation.com
A Baker Mayfield Showdown Is Officially On The Books
Baker Mayfield had been the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback for the better part of four seasons. With him behind center, the franchise ended a postseason drought that lasted nearly two decades. But even that feat isn’t enough especially when a Pro Bowler like Deshaun Watson became available. Eventually,...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/18/22)
It is Thursday, August 18, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are days away from playing their second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, August 21 at 1:00 PM EDT. Here is the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Browns Claim Offensive Tackle...
Report: Panthers make decision on Week 1 starter
The Carolina Panthers have reportedly picked a winner in the Baker Mayfield-Sam Darnold training camp battle for the team’s starting quarterback job. On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that Mayfield is expected to be named the Panthers’ Week 1 starter against the Cleveland Browns on September 11.
Yardbarker
Jerome Ford Can be a Nice Piece of the Browns’ Offense
Ford was impressive, but it could be difficult for him to make the roster. Jerome Ford Will Have to Compete For a Roster Spot. The Browns have a lot of depth at running back. They have Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton, and obviously Jerome Ford. If Ford continues to improve, someone like Felton could be the odd man out.
Yardbarker
Browns Continue To See Results At Kicker
Last season, the Cleveland Browns claimed Chase McLaughlin off waivers before their campaign started. He did have some great moments like in Week 3 wherein he converted four field goal attempts, including a 57-yarder. Eventually, he ended up converting only 15 of 21 attempts which were not good enough for...
Deshaun Watson settlement ‘viable’ with NFL on lengthy suspension
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson played in Week 1 of the preseason as he awaits a decision from appeals officer
Yardbarker
Browns Cut Two Including DT Sheldon Day
The Browns also waived OT Elijah Nkansah with an injury designation. He’ll revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers and likely be released with a settlement. Day, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when the Jaguars waived him during the 2017 season.
Yardbarker
The Browns Keep Losing Talent At 1 Key Position
Last season, the Cleveland Browns ranked fourth in rushing yards with 145.4 per game. Their ground attack helped them finish with a respectable 8-9 record. The efforts of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and D’Ernest Johnson made the Browns one of the top run teams in the NFL. However, some...
CBS Sports
Deshaun Watson suspension: NFL, NFLPA negotiating potential settlement as appeal ruling looms, per report
Deshaun Watson's immediate NFL future currently lies in the hands of former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey, designated by the league to hear the appeal of initial disciplinary recommendations for the Browns quarterback. With Harvey's deliberation looming, however, the NFL and NFL Players Association are in "active settlement negotiations," according to Pro Football Network, in an effort to potentially reach a compromise regarding Watson's 2022 suspension.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Larry Ogunjobi Solidifies Steelers D-line
Ogunjobi was selected 65th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns out of Charlotte. He only started 1 game in his rookie year but played in 14 games. He ended his rookie season with 1 sack, 32 tackles and 4 tackles for loss. From there he would go on to be the starter and would put up some pretty good numbers. In his 4 years with the Browns he would total 14.5 sacks, 229 tackles and 29 tackles for loss. If you compare him to a guy like Cam Heyward who’s first 4 years as a started total 23.5 sacks, 187 tackles and 37 tackles for loss. Besides sacks the numbers are not too far off.
NFL・
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Reveals Browns’ Interest In Jimmy Garoppolo
A few weeks into training camp, no one still knows exactly how many games Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended for. Independent arbitrator Sue Robinson, a retired federal judge, issued a six-game suspension, but the NFL has appealed that decision, and it is believed it wants Watson suspended for at least the entire season.
FOX Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield reportedly starting Week 1 vs. Browns
Baker Mayfield will reportedly start in the Carolina Panthers' highly anticipated Week 1 matchup against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and Sam Darnold have been in an open competition for the starting job since the Panthers acquired Mayfield from the Browns in July. Panthers coach Matt Rhule previously...
The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Aug. 17, 2022
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with the media for the first time since fall camp started and covered a variety of topics as we approach the season opener.
