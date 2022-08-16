Read full article on original website
Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of meth buried in field near Norfolk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers uncovered 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Norfolk on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 6:30 a.m., residents of Winside, a village northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people on their property. Troopers arrived and found Oscar Villa, 36, and...
LPD arrest suspect after officer was knocked down, injured by motorcyclist
(Lincoln, NE) -- An arrest is made in connection to an assault on a Lincoln Police officer. Lincoln Police say around 12:30 the morning of August 11th, officers spotted a green, "racing style motorcycle" with green under-glow lights at 14th & O Streets that had been seen on multiple occasions driving, "extremely recklessly" through the downtown area. Police say the motorcycle continued northbound on Centennial mall, and driving up onto the west side sidewalk of Centennial Mall Park between P and Q streets.
Woman Scammed By Someone Claiming To Be LPD Officer
Lincoln Police got a call from a woman late Thursday night who said she had been scammed out of thousands of dollars. “The victim reported. receiving a call from a party identifying themselves as a member of the Lincoln Police Department,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “The. caller...
Omaha Sports Academy founder sentenced to probation for embezzling nearly $400,000
OMAHA -- After pleading no contest to a reduced theft charge in an embezzlement scheme, the founder and former manager of the Omaha Sports Academy was sentenced Friday to four years of probation. Friends and family members filled the courtroom to support 49-year-old Robert Franzese, who was charged in 2021...
Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash
(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
8 most wanted fugitives in Lancaster County
Lancaster Lookout has the current list of fugitives most sought by the Sheriff's Office. To give information about a wanted person, contact the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office or Lincoln Police investigator at 402-441-7350.
Officials say buried electrical cable stolen
NEBRASKA CITY – Omaha Public Power District crews repaired an electrical line on Budweiser Road after the existing power line was apparently stolen. Residents say erosion of dirt on F Road north of Nebraska City may have exposed some of the cable and enticed someone to cut it and pull it up from the roadway, all during the middle of the day.
Three Jailed for Cerro Gordo Thefts
Firearms, tobacco and cash were the targets of three alleged thieves arrested after a string of break-ins in western Columbus. Shawn Demarques Doe, 18, a 14-year-old and a suspect who is 15 face multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. Doe lives in Cerro Gordo, according to jail reports. The three allegedly...
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
LSO Arrest Man Accused Of Shooting At Stop Signs
The Lancaster County Sheriff says a 52 year old Firth man was arrested around 11:30 Wednesday night after firing several rounds at a stop sign near 54th and Stagecoach Road. Terry Wagner says two men were sitting in a truck near the intersection at the time. “They heard gunshots in the area and they heard 12-15 bullets whiz by.”
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
Glenwood man arrested on warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 37-year-old Jacob Jones, of Glenwood, on Thursday on a Mills County warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault. Jones was held on no bond until seen by a Magistrate Judge.
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
20-year-old finds rifle in Lincoln creek
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to East Park Plaza on Sunday night on a report of a found firearm. Officials said when they arrived at 220 N 66th Street, they contacted a 20-year-old who said she found a .22 caliber rifle in Deadman's Run Creek, just north of the East Park Cinema movie theatre.
Part of West Omaha road to close Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of 156th Street will be closed this Saturday for a practice house burn. According to the Douglas County Engineer, 156th Street between Military Road and Rainwood Road, as well as Military Road east to Chestnut Driver will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Victim Identified In Killing
Dennis Willis has been identified as the man shot to death in Chadbourn Thursday morning. The name of a second man, who was wounded, has not been released. The location of the incident has also been withheld. Mayor Phillip Britt said investigators have not confirmed that both men were injured...
Inmate serving one-year sentence dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 59-year-old inmate died on Monday at a Lincoln hospital, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Jack Talbitzer, 59, was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivering and possessing a controlled substance out of Dodge County. Talbitzer had been serving out his sentence...
Two Lincolnites, Omaha woman killed in crash near Kansas border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Three Nebraskans were killed in a crash Wednesday near the Kansas state line. Shortly after 3 p.m., deputies in Richardson County were sent to the crash on U.S. Highway 75 about 2 miles north of the border. They found 74-year-old Patricia Tonar of Omaha, 82-year-old...
Carter Lake man sentenced to 14 years for involvement in drug conspiracy
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Carter Lake, Iowa man was sentenced in Omaha for his participation in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy. 35-year-old Nicholas J. Weare was sentenced to 168 months' imprisonment, with no parole in the federal system. After his release, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release. According...
