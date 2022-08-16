Read full article on original website
Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player
When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle
Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
Latest Kyrie Irving News Deals Massive Blow To Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have been trying hard this NBA offseason to upgrade their roster. They did what they could in free agency, armed with only the mid-level exception and veteran’s minimum deals. Unlike the last offseason, when they targeted older veterans, they signed younger, defensive-minded players to fill...
Magic Johnson Reacts To Longtime NBA Star's Tragic Loss
Grant Hill's family suffered a terrible loss earlier this week. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother to Glioblastoma, which is a form of cancer that affects a person's brain and spinal cord. Janet Hill was married to former Dallas Cowboys star Calvin Hill, Grant's father. NBA legend Magic...
NBA world reacts to Skip Bayless’ shocking Bronny James comments
It’s no secret that Skip Bayless is a notorious LeBron James hater. The Fox Sports personality is one of the NBA superstar’s harshest critics and has been throughout his lengthy career. But now, it seems that Bayless’ hate has reached a new level as he’s taken to criticizing James’ son, Bronny.
Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"
Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
Heat Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Sometimes, trade rumors can drive actual trade scenarios in the NBA. The line between rumor and reality can be as thin as the line between fact and fiction in a biopic. In some cases, a player finding his name in a trade rumor offends him to the extent that he ends up actually wanting to be dealt. If that player just led a team in a charge to the NBA Finals, they may be justified in feeling that way.
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos
Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?
It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’
A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
Warriors Land Donovan Mitchell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA championship is the peak of a remarkable mountain top. When you reach it, your work is done. It’s time to set up camp and enjoy the view. At least, in theory. Often, the team to walk away with the title makes very few changes in the following offseason. Still, that isn’t always the case.
Stephon Marbury: "A New York City Point Guard Will Give Up His Girl And His Chain Before He Gives Up His Dribble."
Stephon Marbury is a player that often gets forgotten when the guards of the 90s and 2000s are discussed, but Starbury was a proper baller in his time. He was selected to the All-Star team multiple times and was also a selection to the All-NBA Third Team on two occasions as well. Marbury's best seasons statistically came with the New Jersey Nets, but his most high-profile move was to the New York Knicks.
Los Angeles Lakers Are Willing To Give Up Two First Round Picks In Kyrie Irving Trade But Brooklyn Nets Aren't Interested, Says Adrian Wojnarowski
The Los Angeles Lakers got a massive boost earlier today when LeBron James agreed to a 2-year contract extension with the team, setting him up to be a Lakers till 2025 if he chooses to. The Lakers can now build their roster for next season, knowing LeBron isn't a free agent, which would be a load off the front office's chest.
LeBron James agrees to new Lakers contract with interesting detail
LeBron James has put to rest any speculation about his future by reaching a new contract agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers. James’ agent Rich Paul told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that James and the Lakers have a new two-year deal in place with a player option for the 2024-25 season. James can make as much as $111 million over the course of the contract.
Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard
The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
LeBron James slaps down rumor his highly recruited 17-year-old son has committed to play college ball for Oregon, saying 'when Bronny makes his choice you'll hear it from him'
Bronny James doesn't look like a duck, swim like a duck, or quack like a duck, and according to his father LeBron, he's not any closer to becoming one by committing to the University of Oregon. Ducks fans had reason to celebrate after On3.com reported Tuesday that Oregon had emerged...
Knicks, Jazz Are Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have re-engaged in trade talks involving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, per Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic. Mitchell is under contract through the 2024-25 season. So, the Jazz have a lot of leverage in this situation. Even though Utah has Mitchell...
Stephen A. Smith Has Honest Prediction For Dallas Cowboys
Regular viewers of ESPN's "First Take" know how Stephen A. Smith feels about the Dallas Cowboys. So when co-host and moderator Molly Qerim posed the question "Will the Cowboys win the NFC East again?" Stephen A. kept it on-brand:. Hell no. Dallas Cowboys ain't winning no NFC East! Let me...
1 Perfect Trade To Send Kyrie Irving To Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers had a disastrous 2021-22 NBA season. If they want any chance of turning things around this season, there is still plenty of work to do. Capped out, they were limited in what they could do in free agency. Only having the mid-level exception and veteran minimum deals, the Lakers did as well as you could expect them to. Lonnie Walker IV was signed using the mid-level along with Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Troy Brown Jr. and Thomas Bryant.
