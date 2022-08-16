ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KVAL

Oregon gubernatorial candidates talk strategies to tackle drought

SALEM, Ore. — Surveys suggest Oregonians want more done about drought issues statewide. We asked all three gubernatorial candidates what they would do differently when it comes to water rights and drought. In July, the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center surveyed 1,572 Oregon residents ages 18+ and found that...
KVAL

How will climate provisions in Inflation Reduction Act impact Oregonians?

EUGENE, Ore. — The Inflation Reduction Act is the most significant climate change law in American history, but how will this impact Oregonians?. Our newsroom outlined three provisions that the law hopes to address: lowering energy costs, improving air quality, and making communities more resilient against natural disasters like wildfires.
KVAL

'Dire' substitute shortage in Oregon ahead of new school year

PORTLAND, Ore. — The upcoming school year will look different than the past few, but there are still some consistent challenges. Although mitigation strategies have relaxed, this fourth year impacted by COVID-19 is starting in a challenging spot. There is a major substitute teacher shortage that Education Staffing and Management Solutions (ESS) says is "dire."
KVAL

Bag limit for halibut fisheries increases

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — With anglers casting their lines for salmon and tuna, they're leaving more Pacific Halibut behind. Now, the state halibut fisheries are making changes. This is happening at the fisheries near Port Orford and Brookings. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is bumping up the...
KVAL

New program helps local businesses get their start through crowdfunding

EUGENE, Ore. — For local start-ups looking to get their business off the ground, there's a new program helping them to get the money they need. RAIN's capital access program (RAINcap) launched in fall of last year. The initiative helps startups raise money through crowdfunding. RAINcap wants to make...
