KVAL
Oregon state Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
Oregon state Rep. James Hieb was arrested at the Clackamas County Fair on Wednesday night. He told KATU it was over a woman asking him to put out a cigarette. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest but offered no further details. The House Republican caucus said it...
KVAL
Oregon gubernatorial candidates talk strategies to tackle drought
SALEM, Ore. — Surveys suggest Oregonians want more done about drought issues statewide. We asked all three gubernatorial candidates what they would do differently when it comes to water rights and drought. In July, the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center surveyed 1,572 Oregon residents ages 18+ and found that...
KVAL
How will climate provisions in Inflation Reduction Act impact Oregonians?
EUGENE, Ore. — The Inflation Reduction Act is the most significant climate change law in American history, but how will this impact Oregonians?. Our newsroom outlined three provisions that the law hopes to address: lowering energy costs, improving air quality, and making communities more resilient against natural disasters like wildfires.
KVAL
'Dire' substitute shortage in Oregon ahead of new school year
PORTLAND, Ore. — The upcoming school year will look different than the past few, but there are still some consistent challenges. Although mitigation strategies have relaxed, this fourth year impacted by COVID-19 is starting in a challenging spot. There is a major substitute teacher shortage that Education Staffing and Management Solutions (ESS) says is "dire."
KVAL
Bag limit for halibut fisheries increases
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — With anglers casting their lines for salmon and tuna, they're leaving more Pacific Halibut behind. Now, the state halibut fisheries are making changes. This is happening at the fisheries near Port Orford and Brookings. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is bumping up the...
KVAL
New program helps local businesses get their start through crowdfunding
EUGENE, Ore. — For local start-ups looking to get their business off the ground, there's a new program helping them to get the money they need. RAIN's capital access program (RAINcap) launched in fall of last year. The initiative helps startups raise money through crowdfunding. RAINcap wants to make...
KVAL
Social media an effective tool for wildfire information, resources
EUGENE, Ore. — When wildfires affect the area where you live, you need to get information on the status of the fire and what to do if you need to evacuate as soon as possible. Social media has become a crucial resource for victims of wildfires. Mikel Chavez, one...
