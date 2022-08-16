ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

McDonald's Menu Brings Back a Fan Favorite (Catch 'Em All)

By Danni Button
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0azf1n_0hJt0LbS00

As an adult, it's hard not to look back on the day when meals came with a fun new toy. The toy was always the highlight of a trip to the nearby McDonald's (MCD) . After kids finish their delicious meal (or more often before), just before they zoom away to climb through the McDonald's PlayPlace, there's always a moment of marvel as they stop to appreciate the plastic-wrapped treasure inside.

For those of us who grew up on Happy Meals, collecting all the toys in a series was a real status symbol in those formative years -- particularly if the toys interacted with each other. In the '90s, the need for the full lineup of Power Rangers toys was very real, and having all of them made kids feel like the tiny-tots version of a fine art collector.

Now, for the third time in McDonald's history, the desire to "collect them all" reaches new heights when Happy Meal teams up with an iconic children's toy franchise. Not only are these new toys well known and loved, they're also giving kids a new way to play one of the most popular trading card games of the last several decades.

The fast-food chain has partnered with Pokemon to bring "Match Battles" to Happy Meals through Sept. 6.

Pokémon & McDonalds Team-Up: A New Way To Play

The Nintendo (NTDOF) owned Japanese character-battle card game Pokémon is returning to the Happy Meal to bring us Match Battle. It's a new way for kids to play their favorite trading card game! According to the Pokémon website, these figures come with their own set of rules so kids can battle their friends. Each Pokémon Happy Meal will come with:

  • a 4-card booster pack, which includes 1 foil card
  • 1 sheet of instructions to play the game
  • 1 collector's coin, used to determine the fate of your Pokémon battles
  • 1 themed spinner
  • 1 card box
  • and food, or whatever -- just give us the toys!

The Happy Meal box has also undergone a Pokémon makeover, so for a limited time, these boxes will come with Pikachu's cute little face on the front, complete with two little pop-out ears. The cards in the box will also feature some of the franchise's most popular characters. Customers can try to collect characters like Pikachu, Rowlet, Gossifleur, and more.

Pokémon Happy Meals in High Demand

For the company's new Pokémon rollout, McDonald's is looking to get out ahead of a past problem when it comes to selling these collectible cards. The 2021 Pokémon promotion saw scalpers buying up the cards in bulk and then selling them online for inflated prices. After this happened in the U.S., U.K. stores limited sales of the toy to one additional per customer. This year’s rollout has already announced they’ll be using this strategy to prevent shortages and price hikes by third-party sellers.

Both McDonald’s and Burger King (QSR) have played host to Pokémon toys and promotional deals. In 1999, Burger King released a gold-plated Pokémon card. The gold cards were neat, and certainly fun and novel for the time, but they haven’t retained much value over the years. But at the time, thanks to scalpers, collectors may have paid much more than the cards are worth in order to obtain one.

The Pokémon franchise will be introducing a new series of video games this fall, so this McDonald’s partnership is a great gear up for the IP. The popular fast food destination has seen a favorable increase in sales in recent months, even after raising menu prices. The return of this popular promotional event stands to boost sales for the upcoming season, which should make investors smile. Whether or not the limited sales will prevent these collectible cards from scalpers remains to be seen, but as for an investment in a new way for kids to play an old favorite? That's one investment that's sure to pay off.

Comments / 3

Related
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only

If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds Two Items that You Really Want to Try

Fast-food chains want to find that elusive new menu item that gets the public talking, becomes a social media sensation and ultimately sells out making its eventual return an even bigger event. That's why Restaurants Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King tries so many...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Meals#Trading Card#Toys#Mcdonald#Mcdonald S Playplace#Japanese
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

2 Restaurant Chains We Said Goodbye To So Far in 2022—Say It Ain't So!

Nothing beats the feeling of eating at a restaurant. Fast food or not, it’s almost always a unique experience whenever you get the chance to try meals outside the comfort of your own home—or kitchen. However, the sad reality is some places don’t always last forever. Along the way, certain factors come into play and affect the operation of these brands.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Card Game
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Pokemon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mic

McDonald's employees reveal the truth about all-day breakfast

McDonald's all-day breakfast has essentially saved its business, as well as plenty of hungover fast food lovers who can't get up to obtain a McGriddle until early afternoon. But is serving McGriddles and hash browns all day really great for diners? No, not really. McDonald's employees took to Reddit to explain why satiating your egg and cheese cravings in the afternoon may not be the best idea at their restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

The Frozen Pizza Recall From Earlier This Summer Just Got Worse

Even more frozen pizzas are being pulled from store shelves. Amid a list of similar recalls spanning across multiple brands, Home Run Inn Frozen Foods on Aug. 14 voluntarily recalled more than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza product. The products were recalled after it was determined they may contain metal, posing a health risk to consumers.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Is Testing A Trendy New Menu Item — Here's Where To Find It

Not many fast food restaurants draw a queue of cars in their drive-thru that will happily wait an average of 10 minutes before they can even order food. People love Chick-fil-A so much that they seem to find the patience (via Business Insider). There's plenty to like about the brand including its focus on employee welfare, food quality, and its commitment to using cage-free chickens by 2026.
COLUMBUS, OH
TheStreet

Papa John's Has a Bizarre New Menu Item

While the biggest pizza debate of our times may be about whether pineapple belongs on one, the crust itself is a no less important point of contention. Doughy, or thin and fire-burned? Deep-dish or, as some may remember from old Pizza Hut ads from the early aughts, cheese-stuffed? While some will die arguing that the crust is the best part of the entire pizza, others will discard it before moving on to the second slice.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores

We can only hope that you haven't been on a hot dog kick while grilling this summer because a few different products have just been recalled with multiple grocery stores pulling them off the shelves. In a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, two chicken-based hot dog items, as well as a corn dog product, have been recalled. The first one is Maple Lodge Farms' Original Chicken Wieners. The other two recalls affect Zabiha Halal and its Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dog items.
FOOD SAFETY
TheStreet

Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
87K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy