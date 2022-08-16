This episode was during my elective time in India in the late winter of 2017. It was a patient-centered learning opportunity for students around the world who has an interest in medicine. I was excited about this because of my earliest clinical exposure to patient encounters as a medical student. I was excited to meet the patients, talk to them, and help them despite the uncertainty and emptiness in my mind. I was uncertain as to what I should do to make them feel better and how I could make a bond of trust and empathize with them. I observed my attending physician, Dr. RB, interact with patients during morning rounds and in outpatient care. I observed Dr. RB spending over an hour after each patient, taking a detailed narrative history from them and digging deeper into the patient’s life, the adverse consequence that brought them to seek care, looking for medical cues, picking a very tiny detail in a history that would just be ignored by any physician in a busy OPD. This instilled in me more confidence and encouragement to learn deeper about a patient’s life.

