How Burnout Is Impacting Even Temporary Staffing Across Healthcare
When people think about burnout within healthcare, they typically think of struggles experienced by heroes on the frontlines, like doctors, nurses, and EMTs. Trying to administer care during a pandemic with a confused and sometimes hostile public has left many of our frontline healthcare workers isolated, frustrated and ready to leave the industry entirely.
Health Note Raises $17M for Pre-Clinical Intake Automation Platform
– Health Note, the pre-clinical intake automation platform that uses digital patient intake to prepare clinical notes for providers ahead of patient visits, announced the close of a $17M Series A financing round led by SignalFire. SignalFire is joined by UnityPoint Health, Northwell Health Holdings, the for-profit arm of Northwell Health focused on investment in early stage/growth opportunities, strategic partnerships and the cultivation of internal innovations that drive improvements in patient care and create diversified revenue streams for the health system, and Cedars Sinai Health Ventures.
Doctors are drinking on the job at alarming rates, according to a new survey of healthcare workers
In December, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared that we’re in a youth mental health crisis. What he neglected to mention is that we’re also in a healthcare provider mental health crisis. According to a new study from APN, a health company specializing in mental health and addiction treatment, healthcare workers in the United States are at a breaking point, and that breaking point is manifesting as substance abuse. Key findings of APN’s survey of 1,000 healthcare workers include:
Does patient-centered care really meet human-centered care?
This episode was during my elective time in India in the late winter of 2017. It was a patient-centered learning opportunity for students around the world who has an interest in medicine. I was excited about this because of my earliest clinical exposure to patient encounters as a medical student. I was excited to meet the patients, talk to them, and help them despite the uncertainty and emptiness in my mind. I was uncertain as to what I should do to make them feel better and how I could make a bond of trust and empathize with them. I observed my attending physician, Dr. RB, interact with patients during morning rounds and in outpatient care. I observed Dr. RB spending over an hour after each patient, taking a detailed narrative history from them and digging deeper into the patient’s life, the adverse consequence that brought them to seek care, looking for medical cues, picking a very tiny detail in a history that would just be ignored by any physician in a busy OPD. This instilled in me more confidence and encouragement to learn deeper about a patient’s life.
Too Few Psychiatric Beds: Psychiatrists' Group Takes Aim at Ongoing Crisis
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Amid a stark shortage of psychiatric beds that only worsened for millions suffering from mental illnesses during the pandemic, the American Psychiatric Association (APA) is rolling out a new model that can help communities determine exactly how many beds they need. Having enough...
Pharmacy Focus: Technician Edition With NHA - Technician Perceptions of Patients With Opioid Use Disorder
On the first episode, Jeremy Sasser and Jessica Langley-Loep, from the National Healthcareer Association, discuss pharmacy technician's perceptions of patients who may have opioid use disorder. In this first episode of “Pharmacy Focus: Technician Edition,” hosts Jeremy Sasser and Jessica Langley-Loep from the National Healthcareer Association welcome guests Dr. James...
Rapid collaborations drive research in COVID-19 and beyond
In 2001, the National Academy of Medicine reported that it took about 17 years to translate research findings into U.S. clinical practice. The AMA leads the charge on public health. Our members are the frontline of patient care, expanding access to care for underserved patients and developing key prevention strategies.
