Drought Status Updated to Extreme
Our drought situation has gotten more dire. We have been downgraded to Extreme Drought for all of Rhode Island and Bristol County in Massachusetts with the exception of Block Island. This means we are at the phase where well will begin to run dry, rivers flow slower and lower and warm. Crop loss is inevitable and the local dairy and Christmas tree farms will feel stress. After this cool start Friday with lows in the upper-50s, a warm westerly wind and plenty of sunshine will deliver high temperatures well into the 80s. Increasing humidity will make it feel closer to 90 Friday afternoon as ell. The weekend is looking dry and very warm with highs in the 80s and further climbing humidity. By the time we get to Monday, dew points will be well into the 60s, making for and “air you can wear” kind of day.
Water restrictions issued for Mass. cities, towns
With much of Southern New England in an extreme (level 4 or 5) drought and the conditions continuing to worsen, many cities and towns in Massachusetts are putting mandatory water restrictions in place.
travelnowsmart.com
Fun Things to Do in Fall River, Massachusetts
If you’re looking for fun things to do in Fall River, Massachusetts, then you’ve come to the right place. From the Lizzie Borden House to the Battleship Cove, this city has plenty to offer. From historical sites to outdoor recreation, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are some ideas for a day out in the area. Whether you’re looking for a day at the beach, a night out on the town, or an afternoon at the Maritime Museum, Fall River has plenty to offer.
The best Labor Day destination in every New England state, according to Reader’s Digest
One is a "picture-perfect" mountain getaway. If you haven’t yet booked a Labor Day vacation, Reader’s Digest has helped narrow down your search by naming the best Labor Day getaway in every state. The most fabulous Labor Day destinations in New England, according to the publication, are in...
Crews face weeks of cleanup after huge Mattapoisett boat yard fire
MATTAPOISETT -- Crews in Mattapoisett spent Saturday sifting through charred cars and burned boats, one day after a massive fire ripped through the boat yard. "Continuous explosions, which must have been cars and boats one after the other. It was quite a sight and it's really amazing everyone survived," Mary Pendergast said. "It's just devastating." The fire destroyed five buildings, three dozen cars, and more than a dozen boats.Mary and David Pendergast belong to the Mattapoisett Boatyard. Their boat was due for repairs, but it was still in the water at the time of the fire."Never did I imagine that anything quite...
Large fire consumes boats, buildings, vehicles at boatyard
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — (AP) — A huge fire at a Massachusetts marina turned several boats, buildings and vehicles into burned-out shells Friday, producing a plume of black smoke so thick it was picked up by weather radar. Aerial video taken by WCVB-TV showed much of the boatyard in...
Dartmouth Is Getting New Traffic Lights on Route 6
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is installing new traffic lights on Route 6 in Dartmouth. Just what we need, right? Another traffic light on Route 6!. Before you get too worked up, the new traffic lights being erected near the Moby Dick Motel are to assist residents of the motel to more safely cross the busy highway.
New Hampshire home collapses following explosion
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
Multiple bear sightings reported in North Shore town Wednesday morning
DANVERS, Mass. — Multiple bear sightings in the area of Kirkbride Drive and Maple Street in Danvers were reported Wednesday morning. Danvers Police remind residents in a tweet to “secure any sources of food and to supervise samll children and pets.”. Black bears are becoming increasingly common in...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials warn after black bear spotted in Bristol County, offer tips to prevent negative encounters
Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted off of the railroad bed behind Southeastern Regional High School this week. These bears are now becoming a common sight in the area.
Car engulfed in flames after North Kingstown crash
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday near the eastbound exit for Route 1A on Route 138.
Delays Coming as Rt. 24/140 Bridges in Taunton to be Demolished
TAUNTON — Starting at the end of August, traffic patterns will change at the Route 24/Route 140 interchange in Taunton as three bridges will be demolished and reconstructed, according to the state's transportation department. The changes will be implemented overnight on Aug. 28 and 29, and the new traffic...
Tools and steel bars tossed from N.H. bridge onto traffic below
No injuries were reported after the items landed on I-293 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Multiple cars traveling on a New Hampshire interstate Thursday night were struck by several steel tools that appeared to be tossed from a bridge above. The incident happened just after 10 p.m. under the Queen City...
idesignarch.com
This Ultimate Luxury Dream Estate is a Private Family Resort
Situated on a seven-acre site in Lincoln, Massachusetts, this custom dream home surrounded by woodland features a main house with Colonial Revival Architecture and a New England style sports barn. The sprawling estate fuses a traditional New England aesthetic with forward-thinking sustainable elements. The project was designed by Catalano Architects...
Turnto10.com
Some streets will close in East Greenwich for the Main Street Stroll
(WJAR) — Several street closures and detours will be in place in East Greenwich on Thursday for the Main Street Stroll. The event known as a Taste of East Greenwich is on Main Street from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday. It will feature numerous restaurants and a...
Person killed in early morning crash in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials say one person was killed in an early morning car crash in New Bedford on Saturday. According to Bristol County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Gregg Milliote, sometime after 2 a.m., a woman was on the shoulder of the road on Rt. 140 northbound, and outside of her vehicle “for […]
Massive Mattapoisett Boatyard fire torches docked ships in Massachusetts with shocking pics of fiery 5-alarm blaze
A MASSIVE five-alarm fire has engulfed a boatyard in flames as shocking pictures show several docked ships lit up. Fire officials raced to the boatyard in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, on Friday, after a fire broke out just before 2pm. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back...
Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall
Tumbling temperatures this weekend could be here to stay. Canadian air, combined with a rare nor'easter could keep it feeling like September in the Northeast into next week. Cities like Philadelphia and New York City were running 4-5 degrees above normal for the start of the month and reaching the 90-degree mark more than a handful of days. Philadelphia residents endured a longer stretch of hot conditions, where the persistent heat resulted in a 10-day heat wave. Boston's heat wave finally came to an end earlier this week after the city reached at least 95 F for six days in a row. During this stretch, the city set new daily record highs on four of the six days as temperatures fell just shy of triple digits.
Here Are Five Restaurants the Phantom Gourmet Visited in Fall River
Here's a little fun fact for you- the Phantom Gourmet has visited the SouthCoast well over 100 times and five of those reviews made it over to Fall River, MA. As much as I love the local cuisine, I wasn't always a foodie. As a kid, I survived on chicken nuggets and cucumbers. I'm aware of the strange combination, but it got me by and made me the man I am today (sadly). The older I became, the more my tastebuds explored and the more courageous I became in trying new foods.
mainebiz.biz
2 Maine ZIP codes rank among top 10 'hottest' for home sales in US
A new analysis of ZIP codes says Windham and Auburn are among the “hottest” areas for home sales in the U.S. According to an annual ranking by website Realtor.com, the Windham ZIP code of 04062 was No. 5 and the Auburn code of 04210 was No. 10. Data...
