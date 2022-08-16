ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

ABC6.com

Drought Status Updated to Extreme

Our drought situation has gotten more dire. We have been downgraded to Extreme Drought for all of Rhode Island and Bristol County in Massachusetts with the exception of Block Island. This means we are at the phase where well will begin to run dry, rivers flow slower and lower and warm. Crop loss is inevitable and the local dairy and Christmas tree farms will feel stress. After this cool start Friday with lows in the upper-50s, a warm westerly wind and plenty of sunshine will deliver high temperatures well into the 80s. Increasing humidity will make it feel closer to 90 Friday afternoon as ell. The weekend is looking dry and very warm with highs in the 80s and further climbing humidity. By the time we get to Monday, dew points will be well into the 60s, making for and “air you can wear” kind of day.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
travelnowsmart.com

Fun Things to Do in Fall River, Massachusetts

If you’re looking for fun things to do in Fall River, Massachusetts, then you’ve come to the right place. From the Lizzie Borden House to the Battleship Cove, this city has plenty to offer. From historical sites to outdoor recreation, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are some ideas for a day out in the area. Whether you’re looking for a day at the beach, a night out on the town, or an afternoon at the Maritime Museum, Fall River has plenty to offer.
FALL RIVER, MA
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

Crews face weeks of cleanup after huge Mattapoisett boat yard fire

MATTAPOISETT -- Crews in Mattapoisett spent Saturday sifting through charred cars and burned boats, one day after a massive fire ripped through the boat yard. "Continuous explosions, which must have been cars and boats one after the other. It was quite a sight and it's really amazing everyone survived,"  Mary Pendergast said. "It's just devastating." The fire destroyed five buildings, three dozen cars, and more than a dozen boats.Mary and David Pendergast belong to the Mattapoisett Boatyard. Their boat was due for repairs, but it was still in the water at the time of the fire."Never did I imagine that anything quite...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Is Getting New Traffic Lights on Route 6

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is installing new traffic lights on Route 6 in Dartmouth. Just what we need, right? Another traffic light on Route 6!. Before you get too worked up, the new traffic lights being erected near the Moby Dick Motel are to assist residents of the motel to more safely cross the busy highway.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire home collapses following explosion

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
HAMPSTEAD, NH
North West
idesignarch.com

This Ultimate Luxury Dream Estate is a Private Family Resort

Situated on a seven-acre site in Lincoln, Massachusetts, this custom dream home surrounded by woodland features a main house with Colonial Revival Architecture and a New England style sports barn. The sprawling estate fuses a traditional New England aesthetic with forward-thinking sustainable elements. The project was designed by Catalano Architects...
LINCOLN, MA
WPRI 12 News

Person killed in early morning crash in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials say one person was killed in an early morning car crash in New Bedford on Saturday. According to Bristol County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Gregg Milliote, sometime after 2 a.m., a woman was on the shoulder of the road on Rt. 140 northbound, and outside of her vehicle “for […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
AccuWeather

Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall

Tumbling temperatures this weekend could be here to stay. Canadian air, combined with a rare nor'easter could keep it feeling like September in the Northeast into next week. Cities like Philadelphia and New York City were running 4-5 degrees above normal for the start of the month and reaching the 90-degree mark more than a handful of days. Philadelphia residents endured a longer stretch of hot conditions, where the persistent heat resulted in a 10-day heat wave. Boston's heat wave finally came to an end earlier this week after the city reached at least 95 F for six days in a row. During this stretch, the city set new daily record highs on four of the six days as temperatures fell just shy of triple digits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FUN 107

Here Are Five Restaurants the Phantom Gourmet Visited in Fall River

Here's a little fun fact for you- the Phantom Gourmet has visited the SouthCoast well over 100 times and five of those reviews made it over to Fall River, MA. As much as I love the local cuisine, I wasn't always a foodie. As a kid, I survived on chicken nuggets and cucumbers. I'm aware of the strange combination, but it got me by and made me the man I am today (sadly). The older I became, the more my tastebuds explored and the more courageous I became in trying new foods.
FALL RIVER, MA

