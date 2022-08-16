Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
2 Cardinals Stars Are Taking It To Left-Handed Pitchers
Left-handed pitchers have had a tough time against certain hitters this season. Two of those hitters belong to the St. Louis Cardinals, and both of them have done their fair share of damage against lefties over the past few games. Last night, Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer off of...
Phillies CF Brandon Marsh leaves game vs. Reds with apparent knee injury
CINCINNATI (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh left Tuesday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds with an apparent knee injury after attempting to make a play on a Jonathan India home run.Marsh collided hard into the right-center field wall at Great American Ball Park attempting to rob the home run in the third inning.Marsh left the game, walking off the field with the Phillies' athletic trainer.Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson told reporters the team is awaiting the results of an MRI, but team doctors preliminarily believe it's a bone bruise. There's no word on his availability going forward at this time.Matt Vierling moved from left field to center field while infielder Nick Maton entered the game to play left field.It was Maton's first appearance in the outfield in the majors. Maton has played two games in center field in his professional career -- in 2021 in Triple A.Kyle Schwarber was out of the lineup for the fifth straight game Tuesday because of a strained right calf. The Phillies hope to get Schwarber back on Friday.The Phillies ended up beating the Reds, 11-4, to earn their 10,000th win in franchise history.
Carpenter hits HR, Francona ejected as Tigers beat Guardians
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians saw their AL Central lead reduced to one game on Tuesday night. They also had a beef with the umpires during and after their 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Cleveland manager Terry Francona was ejected in the ninth inning for arguing after the umpires ruled Myles Straw struck out with the tying run on third for the second out of the inning. And catcher Austin Hedges was still steaming several hours later about a call in the first inning that helped Detroit take a 3-0 lead.
CBS News
Phillies place Brandon Marsh on 10-day IL, claim outfielder off waivers from Blue Jays
PHILADEPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies will be without one of their trade deadline acquisitions for a little while. The Phillies placed center fielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain and claimed outfielder Bradley Zimmer off waivers from the Blue Jays. Additionally, the Phillies transferred...
McCutchen has 19th career multi-HR game in Brewers’ 5-3 win
MILWAUKEE (AP) — If Andrew McCutchen gets back to hitting left-handers as effectively as he has for much of his career, it could go a long way toward helping the Milwaukee Brewers to a fifth straight playoff berth. McCutchen homered twice Thursday and Hunter Renfroe also went deep off...
Franmil Reyes, Cubs look for series win over Nationals
Franmil Reyes looks to continue his solid start as a Cub when Chicago visits the Washington Nationals for the rubber
FOX Sports
Montgomery wins 3rd straight as Cardinals top Rockies 5-1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery picked up his third win in as many starts with St. Louis, and Nolan Gorman drove in three runs to lead the Cardinals to a 5-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. St. Louis won for the 12th time in 13...
