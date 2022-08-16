ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mud Run: Kids, families can get messy at Dirty Dash

By By Jacob Roushia Adams Publishing Group
BELOIT

Kids and whole families can expect to have some messy fun Saturday, Aug. 20, as the Dirty Dash returns to Big Hill Park.

The Dirty Dash Mud Run/Walk is a mud obstacle course about a half-mile to a mile long depending on the age group. The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the park, 1201 Big Hill Dr.

“Sonya Hoppes came up with the fun and crazy idea of the Dirty Dash several years ago,” noted Sarah Lock, the city of Beloit’s director of strategic communications.

Hoppes, currently South Beloit’s administrator, was previously employed by the Beloit Parks and Recreation Department.

The Dirty Dash is one of the last parks and recreation department events of the summer. Pre-registration was required and closed earlier this month. In all, 385 people have registered for this year’s event, compared to 250 in 2021.

“There is no registration the day of, but families and friends are welcome to watch,” Lock said.

There will be designated viewing areas for people to watch their kids and friends go through the course.

Children ages 4-6 will begin their run through the course at 9 a.m., followed by ages 7-9 at 9:45 a.m., ages 10 and up at 10:30 a.m. and a family fun and and kids with special needs at 11 a.m.

“This year we have bigger mud pits and it should be a messy and fun morning,” Lock said.

Participants and visitors are encouraged to dress in clothes that can get dirty.

And the event always needs volunteers.

“We have 60 volunteers to date, and we could use a few more to help with parking,” Lock said.

To volunteer, contact Deb Kraus at krausd@beloitwi.gov.

The Beloit Youth Hockey Association will be selling hot dogs, drinks and snacks, Lock also said, noting that registered participants will get a coupon in their packet for a free meal. The packets will also contain a T-shirt, lanyards and more.

Visit Beloit will be assisting with parking and helped plan the event.

“We couldn’t do this without our parents and sponsors,” Lock said. “This event is so important to let kids be kids by having fun and getting messy in a safe environment. A lot of children tend to stay indoors and events like these help them connect with the community.”

