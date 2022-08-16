ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amateurgolf.com

Jon Hurst wins 75th Virginia Senior Amateur

Make it eight wins in 2022 for Fredericksburg Country Club’s Jon Hurst. Friday’s victory in the 75th Virginia State Golf Association Senior Amateur Championship was the sweetest of them all. Hurst grinded out a 2-and-1 win over Willow Oaks Country Club’s David Jordan at Cavalier Golf & Yacht...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WTKR

Former Norview star Keyontae Johnson transferring to Kansas State

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) - The long wait for Keyontae Johnson to return to the court is almost over. The former Norview High School standout announced on Saturday he's transferring to Kansas State. Johnson spent his first four seasons at the University of Florida. Johnson collapsed during a game at Florida State in December of 2020 and has not practiced or played since.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Norfolk, VA
Sports
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
State
South Carolina State
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
VIRGINIA STATE
Channelocity

2022 Best Places To Teach in Virginia

(pololia/Adobe Stock Images) There's currently a statewide teacher shortage that's impacting school districts. According to research by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), the teacher shortage could reach 200,000 by 2025, up from 110,000 in 2018.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Harbor Park#Elderly People#The Norfolk Tides#Fleet Park Little League

Comments / 0

Community Policy