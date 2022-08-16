Read full article on original website
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
Ocean Breeze Water Park in Virginia Beach Review--Was It Worth It?ChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Best Places to Visit in Virginia Beach, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Jon Hurst wins 75th Virginia Senior Amateur
Make it eight wins in 2022 for Fredericksburg Country Club’s Jon Hurst. Friday’s victory in the 75th Virginia State Golf Association Senior Amateur Championship was the sweetest of them all. Hurst grinded out a 2-and-1 win over Willow Oaks Country Club’s David Jordan at Cavalier Golf & Yacht...
College student’s suitcase flies off car on I-95, thousands in items missing
A Michigan family was traveling through Virginia to bring their son back to school when his luggage flew off the car and went missing.
WTKR
Former Norview star Keyontae Johnson transferring to Kansas State
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) - The long wait for Keyontae Johnson to return to the court is almost over. The former Norview High School standout announced on Saturday he's transferring to Kansas State. Johnson spent his first four seasons at the University of Florida. Johnson collapsed during a game at Florida State in December of 2020 and has not practiced or played since.
Chesapeake, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The I. C. Norcom High School football team will have a game with Western Branch High School on August 19, 2022, 15:00:00. I. C. Norcom High SchoolWestern Branch High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
2022 Best Places To Teach in Virginia
(pololia/Adobe Stock Images) There's currently a statewide teacher shortage that's impacting school districts. According to research by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), the teacher shortage could reach 200,000 by 2025, up from 110,000 in 2018.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
WTKR
Innocent Norfolk man who spent 27 years in prison blames disgraced detective Robert Glenn Ford
NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk father who spent nearly 30 years in prison for a murder he did not commit is speaking out about disgraced Norfolk detective Robert Glenn Ford’s involvement in his case. “I went blank,” said Joseph Carter, referring to the moment he was found guilty...
Virginia mom has warning for others after daughter's death
Fentanyl caused or contributed to death in 76% of fatal overdoses in 2021, that's according to the Virginia Department of Health.
