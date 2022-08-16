ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Three weeks of weeknight lane reductions on I-5 in Kent begin Sept. 8

 2 days ago
Nighttime travelers on Interstate 5 between Military Road and State Route 516 (Kent-Des Moines Road) in the Kent area should be aware of work that will require weeknight lane reductions, starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 8, 2022, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced.

Travelers should anticipate lane reductions in one-mile stretches between Military Road and SR 516 and plan ahead for increased travel time or consider alternate routes.

Northbound I-5 lane reductions from Aug. 15 to 19:

  • Nightly lane reductions starting with the right lane will begin at 7 p.m.
  • Three lanes will be open to travel from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
  • All lanes will open to travel by 4:30 a.m.

Southbound I-5 lane reductions from Aug. 16 to 19 and Aug. 22 to 23:

  • Nightly lane reductions starting with the left lane will begin at 8 p.m.
  • One lane will be open to travel from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • All lanes will open to travel by 6 a.m.

The lane closures will allow contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation to install temporary striping on I-5 and shift work zones from the median to the outside of I-5. This shift is needed to continue construction of planned improvements to I-5 and the I-5/SR 516 interchange as part of the SR 509 Completion Project.

