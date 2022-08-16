Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Steven C. McAvoy Sr., 76, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Steven C. McAvoy Sr., age 76, died on August 4, 2022, in his home. He was born May 7, 1946, in Albany, NY and was adopted by Seaman and Helen (Gifford) McAvoy as an infant. One marriage to Margaret Bond ended in divorce. He worked...
wwnytv.com
Robert Ambrose Gormley, 83, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Robert Ambrose Gormley, 83, of 846 State St. passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, 2022 in the comfort of his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 27th at St. James Catholic Church in Carthage. A full obituary will be published upon its completion.
wwnytv.com
Noah Wilbur Moser, infant
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Noah Wilbur Moser, son of Graig and Nichole Moser. He was born August 13, 2022 at 8:30 AM. Noah met the eyes of Jesus after a brief life in the arms of his loving parents. Noah is survived by his parents, Graig and Nichole Moser;...
wwnytv.com
Lawrence A. Lasell, 87, of Sandy Creek
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence A. Lasell passed away Monday, August 15th at his home under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 87 years old. Born on January 2nd, 1935, in Saratoga, a son to the late Arold and Irene Scofield Lasell....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Shirley Ann Diabo Fisher, 84, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Shirley Ann Diabo Fisher, 84, suddenly passed away on August 14, 2022 at her home in Clayton. Shirley was born December 31, 1937 to Baptiste and Lillian Sulier Diabo. She married Benjamin Leon Fisher July 7, 1956 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Clayton. Shirley was employed at Pearls Department Store, Samaritan Family Health and cleaned for Viggo Mortensen, all in Clayton.
wwnytv.com
Jean S. Luttmann, 94, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jean S. Luttmann, 94, of Samaritan Summit Village, passed away on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Jean was born on February 14th, 1928 to the late Bertram and Emma (Harras) Still in Middle Island, Long Island,...
wwnytv.com
Music on the Porch Day in Watertown later this month
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s International Music on the Porch Day next weekend. The North Country Arts Council and HarmoNNY are teaming up to feature local musicians in downtown Watertown. Arts Council treasurer Laura Oakes and HarmoNNY president Joseph Foy talked about it on 7 News This Morning.
wwnytv.com
Graveside service for Barbara & Rick Arnold
FINE, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service will be held Monday, August 22, for Barbara and Rick Arnold, mother and son. The service will be at 1 PM at Oswegatchie Cemetery. Barbara Arnold died November 28, 2021 and Rick Arnold died November 9, 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Deacon Lawrence Morse
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Deacon Lawrence Morse passed away on Saturday at Gouverneur Hospital. Calling hours are on Friday 4-6 pm at the Green Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday Aug. 20 at 11 am at St. James Church, Gouverneur.
wwnytv.com
AnchorCon 2022 in Clayton this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time for AnchorCon 2022. Organizers Tanya Roy and Kiki Leech say it’s a multi-fandom comicon for lovers of movies, television, comic books, and graphic novels of any genre. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning. The event is...
wwnytv.com
Juanita M. LaParr, 75, of Harrisville
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Juanita M. LaParr, 75, of North Shore Rd., passed away, Saturday morning, August 13, 2022 at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse, NY, with her loving family at her side. Born on December 20, 1946 in Gouverneur, NY, she was a daughter of Clifton...
wwnytv.com
Movie, partially shot in Watertown, premiers Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new movie that was partially shot in Watertown premiers Friday. The people behind the film, Michelle DiBernardo and Robert Resto, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about it. Watch their interview above. “Brainhunter New Breed 1987″ is a horror movie...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Watertown man teaches braille, talks blindness
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - While you’re shopping for produce or grabbing lunch at the downtown farmers market in Watertown, you can now pick up a new skill. Over the past month, a city man has been offering braille lessons. After losing his sight to “retinitis pigmentosa” at the...
wwnytv.com
Man frees stuck skunk
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - It was a rude awakening for an Adams Center man over the weekend when he found an unwanted visitor at the bottom of his well. Jim Yerdon found a skunk stuck there, unable to make its way out. Yerdon used a combination of some...
wwnytv.com
OBPA on Ogdensburg prison; ‘thanks but...’
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority is hesitant, when it comes to taking over the now-closed Ogdensburg prison property. Mayor Mike Skelly has said the prison and grounds could serve as an additional business park. But Steve Lawrence, head of the Port Authority, says the...
wwnytv.com
Greig man killed in motorcycle crash
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 55-year-old Lewis County man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving rear-ended a car. It happened at around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Route 126 at County Route 49 in the town of Watertown. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
wwnytv.com
Father & Watertown fire chief to appear in front of grand jury probing firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The father of firefighter Peyton Morse has been subpoenaed to testify in front of a grand jury investigating Morse’s death after a training incident. Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman has also been subpoenaed. Timerman and Dave Morse both confirmed for 7 News that they...
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s Agape Shoppe moving to Lowville
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A downtown Watertown store is relocating. At the beginning of the month, the owners of Agape Shoppe say the long-running thrift and fair trade store will be shutting its doors. Until then, they’re hosting a store-wide sale with discounts ranging from 25-50% off all items....
wwnytv.com
Watertown woman arrested following slow-speed chase
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There was a slow-speed chase late Wednesday evening through the streets of Watertown. Police said 27-year-old Ashley Shelmidine of drove away from a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy on Waterman Drive when her car was going to be towed because of a suspended registration. Officials...
wwnytv.com
Construction projects mean good things for Watertown, says city manager
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cranes, cones and construction. They’re common sights in Watertown as several major projects are underway. “Every once in a while we need to go through and have a major rehab in order to keep these buildings and infrastructure viable for the future,” said Watertown City Manager Ken Mix.
Comments / 0