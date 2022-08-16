ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riceboro, GA

Ben Affleck’s Georgia Home: Everything To Know About Where He’ll Marry Jennifer Lopez – Again

By Audrey Rock
Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Boston Herald/Shutterstock

For a glam couple like Bennifer, one wedding is nowhere near enough! Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, are reportedly set for a second, three-day celebration at his sprawling Georgia estate starting on August 19. The famous couple, who have been engaged in the past before breaking up in 2004, will reportedly begin the festivities with a rehearsal dinner, followed by a wedding ceremony and other activities.

Their surprise Las Vegas wedding on July 16 made Ben and Jen, along with their respective children, an officially blended family — and resulted in a new name for Jennifer Lynn Affleck. Now, it’s time to share their joy with additional family friends. Here’s everything to know about Ben’s Georgia home, as the new couple prepares to host their second wedding.

It’s located outside of Savannah, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AhYXZ_0hJsoJww00
An aerial view of Ben Affleck’s Georgia home. (Boston Herald/Shutterstock)

Ben’s estate, the very definition of “Southern charm,” is located in Riceboro, Georgia, just outside of Savannah. According to Homes and Gardens, the 87-acre property overlooks the beautiful North Newport River on Hampton Island. Emerald green, sweeping, and isolated, it’s the ideal setting for a romantic late summer celebration.

It has three buildings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cw0Pd_0hJsoJww00
A view from the porch of Ben Affleck’s estate, where he and Jennifer Lopez will host a wedding celebration. (Engel&Volkers via The Grosby Group / BACKGRID)

The estate reportedly has no fewer than three houses. At 6,000 square feet, a main residence has three bedrooms and five bathrooms. Another, larger house dubbed the “Oyster House” is a massive 10,000 square foot building with five regular bedrooms, three master suites, and fun rustic bunkbeds for young visitors.

A “Summer Cottage” with a tin roof and original brickwork fireplace is ideal for hosting summer barbecues, per Homes & Gardens. Its outdoor deck, stone tiled floors, and exposed beam ceiling also make it a uniquely inviting space for guests.

The home has its own dock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OpPks_0hJsoJww00
Ben Affleck’s Riceboro, Georgia home. (Boston Herald/Shutterstock)

The nautical theme throughout extends to the home’s riverfront dock, where a replica of author Ernest Hemingway‘s fishing boat, Pilar, reportedly rests. That’s no surprise, given that the rustic bunk beds in the Oyster House were made from the salvaged timber of out-of-commission sailing ships. The romantic dock is connected to a long bridge, which leads visitors back to the expansive deck off the Summer Cottage.

Ben once tried to offload the magnificent property

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49bwGa_0hJsoJww00
Ben Affleck’s estate in Georgia. (Engel&Volkers via The Grosby Group / BACKGRID)

It’s hard to imagine, but the Shakespeare in Love actor once tried to offload the breathtaking property that will now host his wedding celebration. Ben listed the home and attempted to sell it for about $8 million back in 2019. He later pulled it off the market, and it’s a good thing. Having seen the incredible photos of the property’s cozy library, bright white bathrooms, equestrian facilities, circular driveway, and dining area fit for royalty, it’s hard to imagine Bennifer 2.0 celebrating anywhere else.

