Juanita M. LaParr, 75, of Harrisville
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Juanita M. LaParr, 75, of North Shore Rd., passed away, Saturday morning, August 13, 2022 at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse, NY, with her loving family at her side. Born on December 20, 1946 in Gouverneur, NY, she was a daughter of Clifton...
Timothy D. Hovey, 61, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Timothy D. Hovey, 61, of Dexter, NY, passed away on January 15, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital. A graveside service will be held at Noon on Saturday, August 27th at the Fairview Cemetery in Edwards, NY. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.
Paul A. Baker, 86, of Rutland Center
RUTLAND CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Paul A. Baker, 86, Rutland Center, retired owner of the Deer River Lumber Company, passed away Wednesday, August 17th, 2022 at his home under the care of his loving wife Leona and his family. The funeral will be 11 am Monday, August 22nd at...
Lawrence A. Lasell, 87, of Sandy Creek
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence A. Lasell passed away Monday, August 15th at his home under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 87 years old. Born on January 2nd, 1935, in Saratoga, a son to the late Arold and Irene Scofield Lasell....
Steven C. McAvoy Sr., 76, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Steven C. McAvoy Sr., age 76, died on August 4, 2022, in his home. He was born May 7, 1946, in Albany, NY and was adopted by Seaman and Helen (Gifford) McAvoy as an infant. One marriage to Margaret Bond ended in divorce. He worked...
Jean S. Luttmann, 94, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jean S. Luttmann, 94, of Samaritan Summit Village, passed away on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Jean was born on February 14th, 1928 to the late Bertram and Emma (Harras) Still in Middle Island, Long Island,...
Roger Beauchamp, 90, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Roger Beauchamp, 90, a longtime resident of East Hatfield Street, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 16, 2022, at Massena Hospital. Roger was born on January 31, 1932, in Cornwall, the son of the late Zoel and Delima (Philips) Beauchamps and graduated from school in Cornwall. On July 16, 1955, he married Hugette Campeau at Nativity Church in Cornwall.
Shirley Ann Diabo Fisher, 84, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Shirley Ann Diabo Fisher, 84, suddenly passed away on August 14, 2022 at her home in Clayton. Shirley was born December 31, 1937 to Baptiste and Lillian Sulier Diabo. She married Benjamin Leon Fisher July 7, 1956 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Clayton. Shirley was employed at Pearls Department Store, Samaritan Family Health and cleaned for Viggo Mortensen, all in Clayton.
Richard W. Pearl, 84, of Parishville
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard W. Pearl, 84, of North Lawrence, passed away on Saturday, August 13th, 2022.Richard was born in Parishville, on February 27th, 1938 to Emery and Alice (Macomber) Pearl.He worked for ALCOA, as a Pot Room Tender. He enjoyed hunting; deer and bear, 4-wheeling and snowmobiling.Richard is survived by his sons; William and Anita Pearl and Scott and Cheri Pearl, sister, Joan, three brothers, Patrick, Mike and Tim, seven grandchildren A daughter; Tracy Crump, predeceased him.Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where his family will receive friends on Friday from 5 pm to 7 pm.Condolences and words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.hammillfh.com.
Most Reverend Robert J. Delair, 72
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Most Reverend Robert J. Delair, 72, passed away Monday afternoon, August 15, 2022 at his home while under the care of his sister and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. However, arrangements are...
Robert Ambrose Gormley, 83, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Robert Ambrose Gormley, 83, of 846 State St. passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, 2022 in the comfort of his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 27th at St. James Catholic Church in Carthage. A full obituary will be published upon its completion.
OBPA on Ogdensburg prison; ‘thanks but...’
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority is hesitant, when it comes to taking over the now-closed Ogdensburg prison property. Mayor Mike Skelly has said the prison and grounds could serve as an additional business park. But Steve Lawrence, head of the Port Authority, says the...
Herbert J. Champion, 74
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Herbert J. Champion age 74 Passed away peacefully August 15, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 28 Clinton Street Waddington NY. Born in Waddington he was the son of the late Mansel and Mildrid...
Loretta C (Wella) Opalka, 99, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Loretta C (Wella) Opalka passed away peacefully on August 15, at the age of 99, in the company of her cherished daughter, Nancy. Wella was born on May 11, 1923, the daughter of Amedeo Cappione and Philomena (Bronchetti), wife of Daniel Opalka, and mother to Daniel A. Opalka and Nancy A. (Opalka) McCarley.
Carthage woman airlifted to Syracuse after motorcycle hits deer
TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday evening after her motorcycle struck a deer. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on State Route 12, west of Churchill Road in the town of Rutland. State police said 61-year-old Barbara Trahan was...
Greig man killed in motorcycle crash
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 55-year-old Lewis County man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving rear-ended a car. It happened at around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Route 126 at County Route 49 in the town of Watertown. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
St. Lawrence County to appeal court decision on unpaid tax collection
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The battle continues between Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County over collecting unpaid property taxes. The county has filed notice that it will appeal a recent ruling that Ogdensburg officials called “an enormous victory” for the city. Earlier this month, a state appeals court...
Watertown man teaches braille, talks blindness
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - While you’re shopping for produce or grabbing lunch at the downtown farmers market in Watertown, you can now pick up a new skill. Over the past month, a city man has been offering braille lessons. After losing his sight to “retinitis pigmentosa” at the...
Irene M. Paul, 90, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Irene M. Paul, 90, suddenly passed away at her home in Clayton Monday, August 15, 2022. She was born on April 24, 1932, daughter of Guy Arthur and Ellen Hayes Peck. She married Charles James Paul, Sr. on June 10, 1951 at the Brownville Methodist Church with Rev. Pasquale DiFlorio officiating and he predeceased her. She retired from Drs. Maloney, FitzGerald, and Eppolito, Dental Office as a secretary.
Movie, partially shot in Watertown, premiers Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new movie that was partially shot in Watertown premiers Friday. The people behind the film, Michelle DiBernardo and Robert Resto, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about it. Watch their interview above. “Brainhunter New Breed 1987″ is a horror movie...
