OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — It took a little bit of good fortune for the Oakland Athletics to finally beat the Mariners again at home. Tony Kemp scored the winning run after pitcher Diego Castillo mishandled a high chopper by Sheldon Neuse with none out in the 10th inning, and the A’s beat surging Seattle 4-3 on Saturday. Seattle had its four-game winning streak snapped, and also a 10-game run of victories in the Coliseum dating to the A’s last win on May 26, 2021 — Oakland’s longest skid at home against the Mariners. Neuse is thrilled to see all the young A’s contributing.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO