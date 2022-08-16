Read full article on original website
Related
Fraley’s two-run HR into Allegheny lifts Reds past Pirates
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Fraley’s two-run home run highlighted a four-run outburst in the fourth inning and Justin Dunn earned his first win in 16 months as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-1 on Saturday night. Fraley’s sixth homer of the season landed in the Allegheny...
Kemp scores winning run on defensive misplay, A's beat M's
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — It took a little bit of good fortune for the Oakland Athletics to finally beat the Mariners again at home. Tony Kemp scored the winning run after pitcher Diego Castillo mishandled a high chopper by Sheldon Neuse with none out in the 10th inning, and the A’s beat surging Seattle 4-3 on Saturday. Seattle had its four-game winning streak snapped, and also a 10-game run of victories in the Coliseum dating to the A’s last win on May 26, 2021 — Oakland’s longest skid at home against the Mariners. Neuse is thrilled to see all the young A’s contributing.
Saipan Tribune
Softball fundraiser dedicated to fallen Guam player
Aside from facilitating Scoutz Youth Baseball Team’s upcoming trip to Guam, the ongoing CNMI Youth Baseball Team Fundraiser at the Capitol Hill Ballfield is also honoring the memory of Steven Alcantara. Coach Jerome Delos Santos said Alcantara is a contemporary of his when he and Alcantara’s brother, Roke, used...
Comments / 0