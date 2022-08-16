ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Kemp scores winning run on defensive misplay, A's beat M's

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — It took a little bit of good fortune for the Oakland Athletics to finally beat the Mariners again at home. Tony Kemp scored the winning run after pitcher Diego Castillo mishandled a high chopper by Sheldon Neuse with none out in the 10th inning, and the A’s beat surging Seattle 4-3 on Saturday. Seattle had its four-game winning streak snapped, and also a 10-game run of victories in the Coliseum dating to the A’s last win on May 26, 2021 — Oakland’s longest skid at home against the Mariners. Neuse is thrilled to see all the young A’s contributing.
SEATTLE, WA
Saipan Tribune

Softball fundraiser dedicated to fallen Guam player

Aside from facilitating Scoutz Youth Baseball Team’s upcoming trip to Guam, the ongoing CNMI Youth Baseball Team Fundraiser at the Capitol Hill Ballfield is also honoring the memory of Steven Alcantara. Coach Jerome Delos Santos said Alcantara is a contemporary of his when he and Alcantara’s brother, Roke, used...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy