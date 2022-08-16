Read full article on original website
John C. Puleo, 80, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for John C. Puleo, 80, a resident of 227 Bayley Road, Massena, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Mr. Puleo passed away Friday evening at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburg. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of John C. Puleo.
Robert J. Lockhart, 96, of Chase Mills
CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Robert J. Lockhart, 96, a resident of 392 County Rt. 36, Chase Mills, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mr. Lockhart passed away Thursday evening at his home with family at his side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Robert J. Lockhart.
Larry R. McClure, 83, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Larry R. McClure, 83, a resident of 492 old Market Road, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mr. McClure passed away early Friday morning at his home. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Larry R. McClure.
Robert “Bubba” J. Streeter, 64, of Star Lake
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Robert “Bubba” J. Streeter, age 64, of Star Lake passed away on August 17, 2022 at University Hospital at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester after battling cancer for many years. There will be a funeral Mass held on Friday, August 26, 2022...
Ronald L. Gilson, 79, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald L. Gilson, 79, of Canton, died peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where he was in the company of family. Ronald was born March 15, 1943 to the late Donald and Edna (Lawrence) Gilson. He was a graduate of Canton High School and from Canton ATI. On July 11. 1970, he was united by marriage to Deitre Thorbahn at the Canton United Methodist Church, the couple celebrated 50 years of wedded bliss in 2020. Dee predeceased him on March 7, 2021.
Kenneth Claude “K.C.” Hale, 70, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Kenneth Claude “K.C.” Hale, age 70, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly of Plattsburgh, NY, will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 11:00AM with military honors at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will be in St. Alexander Cemetery in Morrisonville, NY, on August 24, 2022, at 1:00PM. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Hale passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse, NY. K.C. is survived by his wife, Patricia Hale of Ogdensburg, NY; a daughter, Karri Hollis and her husband, Andrew, of Ogdensburg, NY and their children, Jesse Hollis of Pennsylvania, Aleaha Hollis of Gouverneur, NY, Drew II Hollis of Ogdensburg and Ryan Hollis of Ogdensburg; a brother, Brian Hale and his wife, Pam, of Orange County, CA and their children, Daniel Hale and Eric Hale and his wife, Nikki; four great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Kathryn Prebish of Syracuse, NY; a brother-in-law, Robert Mason and his wife, Marie, of Penn Yann, NY; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Kenneth is predeceased by his parents, Edward and Barbara Hale; his late wife, Paulette Mary (Carter) Hale and son, Michael Scott Hale.
Norwood police: 2 charged in lumber thefts that ‘took some scheming’
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Two people have been arrested in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars of lumber. Norwood police say 43-year-old Reid St. Ann and his 41-year-old girlfriend, Erica Barcomb, both of Massena, turned themselves in Friday morning. According to police, the duo used stolen credit...
Dream Fest Outdoor Concert coming up Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The public is invited to the Dream Fest Outdoor Concert this Saturday. It will be held at the Lodge at Dreaming Tree Ranch, 185 Wilkinson Road, Potsdam. Jerry Manor appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the concert, which features opening...
Morristown man faces federal fraud charges
BUFFALO, New York (WWNY) - A Morristown man is one of two people indicted on fraud charges in Buffalo Wednesday. A federal grand jury handed up an indictment charging 51-year-old Darin Pastor of Morristown and 59-year-old Halford Johnson of Brockport, N.Y., with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, securities fraud, and wire fraud.
