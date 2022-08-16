OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Kenneth Claude “K.C.” Hale, age 70, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly of Plattsburgh, NY, will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 11:00AM with military honors at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will be in St. Alexander Cemetery in Morrisonville, NY, on August 24, 2022, at 1:00PM. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Hale passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse, NY. K.C. is survived by his wife, Patricia Hale of Ogdensburg, NY; a daughter, Karri Hollis and her husband, Andrew, of Ogdensburg, NY and their children, Jesse Hollis of Pennsylvania, Aleaha Hollis of Gouverneur, NY, Drew II Hollis of Ogdensburg and Ryan Hollis of Ogdensburg; a brother, Brian Hale and his wife, Pam, of Orange County, CA and their children, Daniel Hale and Eric Hale and his wife, Nikki; four great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Kathryn Prebish of Syracuse, NY; a brother-in-law, Robert Mason and his wife, Marie, of Penn Yann, NY; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Kenneth is predeceased by his parents, Edward and Barbara Hale; his late wife, Paulette Mary (Carter) Hale and son, Michael Scott Hale.

OGDENSBURG, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO