FOX Sports
Mahle exits early; Twins beat Royals 4-0 for 3-game sweep
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Emilio Pagán pitched two scoreless innings after Tyler Mahle departed with right shoulder fatigue, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep. Jose Miranda homered for Minnesota, which is fighting with Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox...
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson in left field for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Dickerson will man left field after Tyler O'Neill was rested at home versus Colorado's right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Dickerson to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
FOX Sports
Giants play the Diamondbacks leading series 2-1
Arizona Diamondbacks (54-63, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-58, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (8-2, 2.94 ERA, .99 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (11-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -142, Diamondbacks +121; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Michael Taylor hitting sixth for Royals on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor is starting in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Taylor will patrol center field after Kyle Isbel was moved to left and Nate Eaton was benched. In a matchup against Twins' right-hander Sonny Gray, our models project Taylor to score 8.5 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Eddie Rosario batting fifth on Wednesday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Rosario will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Max Scherzer and the Mets. Travis d'Arnaud returns to the bench with William Contreras moving behind the plate. numberFire's...
numberfire.com
MJ Melendez moving to Royals' bench Thursday
Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Luis Patino and the Tampa Bay Rays. Melendez will take a seat after going 0-for-18 over his last six games. He started 23 of the Royals' previous 24 games, but this is his second absence in the past five. Salvador Perez will start behind the plate and Michael Massey will handle the leadoff job. Vinnie Pasquantino will serve as the designated hitter and Nick Pratto.
MLB odds: Royals vs. Twins prediction, odds and pick – 8/16/2022
A Tuesday AL Central matchup is sure to cause some buzz around the league as the Kansas City Royals make their way to Target Field for the second straight night as they square off with the Minnesota Twins. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Royals-Twins prediction and pick will be revealed.
Willson Contreras homers twice as Cubs edge Orioles
Willson Contreras homered twice and Adrian Sampson threw 5 2/3 shutout innings to lift the Chicago Cubs to a 3-2
FOX Sports
Rockies face the Cardinals looking to stop road skid
Colorado Rockies (51-68, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-6, 4.67 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.27 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -236, Rockies +194; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Rockies pitcher Senzatela, OF Blackmon exit with injuries
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela and right fielder Charlie Blackmon both left Colorado's game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning Thursday because of leg injuries. Senzatela crumpled to the ground after awkwardly attempting to cover first base on an infield single by...
