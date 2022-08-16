ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FOX Sports

Mahle exits early; Twins beat Royals 4-0 for 3-game sweep

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Emilio Pagán pitched two scoreless innings after Tyler Mahle departed with right shoulder fatigue, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep. Jose Miranda homered for Minnesota, which is fighting with Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Corey Dickerson in left field for St. Louis on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Dickerson will man left field after Tyler O'Neill was rested at home versus Colorado's right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Dickerson to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Giants play the Diamondbacks leading series 2-1

Arizona Diamondbacks (54-63, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-58, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (8-2, 2.94 ERA, .99 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (11-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -142, Diamondbacks +121; over/under is 7...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Michael Taylor hitting sixth for Royals on Tuesday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor is starting in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Taylor will patrol center field after Kyle Isbel was moved to left and Nate Eaton was benched. In a matchup against Twins' right-hander Sonny Gray, our models project Taylor to score 8.5 FanDuel points at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Eddie Rosario batting fifth on Wednesday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Rosario will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Max Scherzer and the Mets. Travis d'Arnaud returns to the bench with William Contreras moving behind the plate. numberFire's...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

MJ Melendez moving to Royals' bench Thursday

Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Luis Patino and the Tampa Bay Rays. Melendez will take a seat after going 0-for-18 over his last six games. He started 23 of the Royals' previous 24 games, but this is his second absence in the past five. Salvador Perez will start behind the plate and Michael Massey will handle the leadoff job. Vinnie Pasquantino will serve as the designated hitter and Nick Pratto.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Rockies face the Cardinals looking to stop road skid

Colorado Rockies (51-68, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-6, 4.67 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.27 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -236, Rockies +194; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Rockies pitcher Senzatela, OF Blackmon exit with injuries

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela and right fielder Charlie Blackmon both left Colorado's game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning Thursday because of leg injuries. Senzatela crumpled to the ground after awkwardly attempting to cover first base on an infield single by...
DENVER, CO

Community Policy