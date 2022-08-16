Read full article on original website
FOX43.com
Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
wtae.com
Districts concerned as Universal School Meals Program coming to an end
With the start of school just days away, some western Pennsylvania districts are scrambling to figure out how to help the food insecure in their school communities as the Universal School Meals Program comes to an end. The program was established at the beginning of the pandemic, and it provided...
CBS News
Jeannette superintendent balks at mayor's call to merge with Hempfield
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — Talk of a school merger in Westmoreland County has pitted two officials against each other. On Monday, Jeanette Mayor Curtis Antoniak called for a merger between the Jeanette and Hempfield school districts. He didn't mince words when he said Jeanette's struggling district's time is up.
Judge to rule on case that could lower property taxes for some Allegheny County homeowners
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Property owners and Pittsburgh Public Schools squared off in court on Thursday over whether homeowners are paying too much in taxes for their property.The arguments on both sides are mind-numbingly complicated — assessment law, common level ratios and legal jargon requiring a law degree to understand. In the balance is whether homeowners are paying too much in property taxes.The assessment of a home determines how much a homeowner pays in taxes. A high assessment means higher taxes and a lower assessment means lower taxes. The case was brought by new home buyers who said they're paying too much...
nextpittsburgh.com
Pennsylvania lawmakers slated to get huge raises next year
HARRISBURG — Fiscal responsibility is an axiom in Harrisburg, but nearly none of Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers seem to mind when their own salaries swell spending. State House and Senate lawmakers receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment under a 1995 law meant to shield them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hempfield schools opening 2 more pre-K classrooms
Two new pre-kindergarten classrooms will open in the Hempfield Area School District this school year, thanks to a $600,000 grant. The new rooms will be at Fort Allen and Stanwood elementary schools. They will operate alongside a pre-kindergarten classroom at West Hempfield Elementary School, which opened as the first pre-K classroom for the district last year. They are funded through a Pre-K Counts Expansion grant from the state’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning.
wtae.com
Youth football league forced to cancel season, asks local school district to reconsider merge
LATROBE, Pa. — A group of youth football players and cheerleaders in Westmoreland County are looking for a team to join tonight. The Greater Latrobe Area Midget Football Association, known as GLAMFA no longer has enough kids to safely play on their teams, so they asked the Greater Latrobe School District to let them join.
Daily Athenaeum
Big Daddy fundraising campaign cut short
Over the summer, Protect Morgantown has battled with firearms retailer Big Daddy Guns over the opening of the company’s new storefront downtown. The group of residents has continually expressed safety concerns with the location of the business. Earlier this month, the gun company challenged Protect Morgantown to a fundraising...
Escaped Pigs On I-81 Cause Delays In Central Pennsylvania: State Police
The cause of serious delays on Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania has been revealed to be due to three escaped pigs, according to Pennsylvania state police. The wayward swine go loose from a truck heading north along the interstate near Exit 77 (PA 39 Mandala Hill/Hershey) shortly after 7 a.m., on Thursday, August 18, police say.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh pilot program to offer low-income residents free transportation
Pittsburgh is launching a pilot program to provide 50 low-income residents with free transportation to work. “Having access to affordable and reliable transportation is critical in helping families across our city find a pathway to prosperity,” Mayor Ed Gainey said. The yearlong Guaranteed Basic Mobility pilot program will give...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2-day home-school program in Vandergrift doubles enrollment after 1st year
A hybrid home-school program has doubled its fledgling enrollment since opening last year in Vandergrift. Willow Tree Academy opened last September at The Center on Franklin Ave. Classes are held in two sessions, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. All students enrolled are required to be in a...
'Human Body Parts' Purchased On Facebook By Pennsylvania Man Police Say
A 40-year-old man purchased human body parts from a woman in Arkansas using Facebook, police in Pennsylvania say. Jeremy Pauley has been under investigation by local police and the FBI since the East Pennsboro Township police first received a call of "suspicious activity" in the 200 block of North Enola Road around 7 a.m. on June 14, according to a release by the department.
Wisconsin school board votes in favor of banning teachers from displaying pride flag and listing preferred pronouns
A Wisconsin school board voted in favor of a policy that prohibits teachers and staff from displaying gay pride flags and other items that district officials consider political in nature. The Kettle Moraine School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to keep a code of conduct in place that the superintendent recently...
nextpittsburgh.com
How Allegheny County property owners can slash their real estate taxes
This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. Allegheny County property owners are getting the opportunity to slash their real estate taxes. The open questions: By...
Photos: Fire destroys farm building in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A farm building in Bedford County was destroyed Thursday morning in a fire. Crews were sent to the blaze at 1484 Corley Road in Juniata Township. The building was reportedly storing hay. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Alum Bank Volunteer Fire Company and Shawnee Valley […]
Pennsylvania lawmakers considering open primaries
Pennsylvania is one of just nine states that has closed primaries, meaning residents can only vote in primaries for the party that matches their voter registration, but that may be changing.
PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
Mon Power outage planned for parts of Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown has announced that there will be a planned power outage in one area of the city next week. Mon Power customers who are in the area of Park and Grands streets in Morgantown will be without power from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. […]
Traffic pattern to switch on Route 22 in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Wednesday, August 17 that traffic patterns will switch during the rehabilitation project on Route 22. The switch will happen on Wednesday, August 24. The rehabilitation project included several interchanges in Cambria, Munster, Cresson and Allegheny townships in Cambria County. On Wednesday, the […]
abc27.com
Changes coming to hunting in Pennsylvania state parks
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources today announced new rules prohibiting rifles and handguns for hunters at four state parks in the southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Under the new policy, the use of all center fire and rim fire rifles and handguns for...
