Uniontown, PA

FOX43.com

Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Jeannette superintendent balks at mayor's call to merge with Hempfield

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — Talk of a school merger in Westmoreland County has pitted two officials against each other. On Monday, Jeanette Mayor Curtis Antoniak called for a merger between the Jeanette and Hempfield school districts. He didn't mince words when he said Jeanette's struggling district's time is up.
JEANNETTE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge to rule on case that could lower property taxes for some Allegheny County homeowners

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Property owners and Pittsburgh Public Schools squared off in court on Thursday over whether homeowners are paying too much in taxes for their property.The arguments on both sides are mind-numbingly complicated — assessment law, common level ratios and legal jargon requiring a law degree to understand. In the balance is whether homeowners are paying too much in property taxes.The assessment of a home determines how much a homeowner pays in taxes. A high assessment means higher taxes and a lower assessment means lower taxes. The case was brought by new home buyers who said they're paying too much...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Pennsylvania lawmakers slated to get huge raises next year

HARRISBURG — Fiscal responsibility is an axiom in Harrisburg, but nearly none of Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers seem to mind when their own salaries swell spending. State House and Senate lawmakers receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment under a 1995 law meant to shield them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hempfield schools opening 2 more pre-K classrooms

Two new pre-kindergarten classrooms will open in the Hempfield Area School District this school year, thanks to a $600,000 grant. The new rooms will be at Fort Allen and Stanwood elementary schools. They will operate alongside a pre-kindergarten classroom at West Hempfield Elementary School, which opened as the first pre-K classroom for the district last year. They are funded through a Pre-K Counts Expansion grant from the state’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Athenaeum

Big Daddy fundraising campaign cut short

Over the summer, Protect Morgantown has battled with firearms retailer Big Daddy Guns over the opening of the company’s new storefront downtown. The group of residents has continually expressed safety concerns with the location of the business. Earlier this month, the gun company challenged Protect Morgantown to a fundraising...
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh pilot program to offer low-income residents free transportation

Pittsburgh is launching a pilot program to provide 50 low-income residents with free transportation to work. “Having access to affordable and reliable transportation is critical in helping families across our city find a pathway to prosperity,” Mayor Ed Gainey said. The yearlong Guaranteed Basic Mobility pilot program will give...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

'Human Body Parts' Purchased On Facebook By Pennsylvania Man Police Say

A 40-year-old man purchased human body parts from a woman in Arkansas using Facebook, police in Pennsylvania say. Jeremy Pauley has been under investigation by local police and the FBI since the East Pennsboro Township police first received a call of "suspicious activity" in the 200 block of North Enola Road around 7 a.m. on June 14, according to a release by the department.
nextpittsburgh.com

How Allegheny County property owners can slash their real estate taxes

This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. Allegheny County property owners are getting the opportunity to slash their real estate taxes. The open questions: By...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Photos: Fire destroys farm building in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A farm building in Bedford County was destroyed Thursday morning in a fire. Crews were sent to the blaze at 1484 Corley Road in Juniata Township. The building was reportedly storing hay. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Alum Bank Volunteer Fire Company and Shawnee Valley […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
WILKINSBURG, PA
WBOY 12 News

Mon Power outage planned for parts of Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown has announced that there will be a planned power outage in one area of the city next week. Mon Power customers who are in the area of Park and Grands streets in Morgantown will be without power from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAJ

Traffic pattern to switch on Route 22 in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Wednesday, August 17 that traffic patterns will switch during the rehabilitation project on Route 22. The switch will happen on Wednesday, August 24. The rehabilitation project included several interchanges in Cambria, Munster, Cresson and Allegheny townships in Cambria County. On Wednesday, the […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Changes coming to hunting in Pennsylvania state parks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources today announced new rules prohibiting rifles and handguns for hunters at four state parks in the southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Under the new policy, the use of all center fire and rim fire rifles and handguns for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

