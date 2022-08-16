ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, CT

FOX 61

Lamont announces $70M program to help CT workers impacted by COVID-19

GROTON, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced the start of a $70 million program Tuesday to benefit Connecticut residents whose employment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The launch of 19 job training programs, funded by the CareerConneCT program, provides workers with the skills needed for a variety of "high-quality" and "high-demand" careers, according to the webpage on CT.gov. Training and supportive services will be offered for free to eligible participants.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

How big employers shedding office space in Harford is impacting the city

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Big employers in Hartford are planning to shed office space. It’s a trend being seen in cities nationwide as the economy emerges from the pandemic. Prudential Financial along with United HealthCare are shrinking office spaces, which is a move driven by the company’s shift to hybrid models and employees working more […]
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Springfield job fair held to help fill over 100 jobs

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A different kind of job fair drew businesses looking to hire and potential new employees together in Springfield on Wednesday. MassHire Career Center Executive Director Kevin Lynn told Western Mass News that they are trying to bring the desired jobs directly to those looking. “We go...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Connecticut's Tax Free Week starts this weekend

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s tax free week starts on Sunday. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference to announce it on Wednesday morning. Lamont announced the details of the 22nd annual tax-free period at Fleet Feet in West Hartford. It runs from Sunday, Aug. 21 through...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

United Way Awards $2M to Connecticut Organizations

United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut this week awarded $2.1 million to organizations supporting education, financial security, and basic needs programs. Volunteers helped choose 67 programs who have strong collaborations across the state and offer the furthest reach in the community. The board later approved the awards. “Families are...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | No Wonder There's A Teacher Shortage

The calendar says it’s still summer, but educators around Connecticut have long since started preparing their classroom lessons – often with supplies bought with their own money. That rumor about teachers having the entire summer off was started by someone who’s never taught. Teachers have also been trying to make sense of the government’s new pandemic protocols – or the lack thereof. They already know they are walking into what will be another brand-new world.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Families Look Forward to Sales Tax-Free Week

Families looking to save a little money are holding off on shopping until next week. That’s when the state’s sales tax-free week takes place. It applies to most clothing and shoes under $100. “I don’t go shopping very often, but it definitely will spur me on to go...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic

Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichfreepress.com

Governor Declares Stage 3 Drought Conditions for Parts of Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that at the recommendation of the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup, he is declaring a Stage 3 drought level for New London and Windham counties due to more serious conditions that are emerging in those areas. All other counties in Connecticut – Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, and Tolland – will remain in Stage 2, as declared on July 14.
CONNECTICUT STATE

